Art on the Rocks Artists' Fees

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About this event
Artist's are required to submit a non-refundable jury fee for EACH medium they would like to present art from at Art on the Rocks
Booth fees must be paid by March 31st to be considered a complete application. Declined artists booth fees will be refunded by April 15th
Booth fees must be paid by March 31st to be considered a complete application. Declined artists booth fees will be refunded by April 15th
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