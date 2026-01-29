Lsaa Inc

Hosted by

Lsaa Inc

About this event

Art on the Rocks Artists' Fees

Jury Fee
$30

Artist's are required to submit a non-refundable jury fee for EACH medium they would like to present art from at Art on the Rocks

Single Booth Fee 12x12'
$240

Booth fees must be paid by March 31st to be considered a complete application. Declined artists booth fees will be refunded by April 15th

Double Booth Fee 12x24'
$420

Booth fees must be paid by March 31st to be considered a complete application. Declined artists booth fees will be refunded by April 15th

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