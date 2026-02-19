Art Rutkin Flower Market

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Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Mixed garden flowers. Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students
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