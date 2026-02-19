Hosted by

Art Rutkin Elementary School PSO

About this event

Art Rutkin Flower Market

15600 SW River Terrace Blvd

Tigard, OR 97224, USA

Daffodil Pot
$7

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Tulip Pot
$7

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Mixed Tulips and Daffodils
$7

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Seed Wreaths
$5

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Flower Seed Bombs (Set of two)
$1

Mixed garden flowers. Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Dried Lavender Sachet
$2

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Rosemary Salt
$10

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Mammoth Sunflower Seed Packet
$2

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Mixed Marigold Seed Packet
$2

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Chive Seed Packet
$2

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Cosmo Mixed Purple/Pink/White Seed Packet
$2

Planted, created and harvested by Art Rutkin Students

Add a donation for Art Rutkin Elementary School PSO

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