Art Showcase-Purchase Art, Pictures at an Exhibition Fine Arts Competition

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Watercolor by Deborah Allen.
FIRST PLACE WINNER! Oil on stretched canvas by Kimberly Bechtel.
Oil on canvas by Masha Edmond
Watercolor on cold press paper by Bethan Edmondson "Join the Revel"
Painting by Elena Filshtinska. "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks"
THIRD PLACE WINNER! Painting by Elena Filshtinska. "The Old Castle"
Acrylic Painting by Regan Hernandez. "Comes in Waves"
Acrylic Painting by Regan Hernandez. "Breathe in for Another Day"
Painting by Ryan Hubbard. "Castle"
Painting by Ryan Hubbard "Finitude"
Watercolor painting by Michele Tabor Kimbrough "Whimsical Forest Symphony"
Charcoal, acrylic, and oil painting by Jen Newman "Byldo, The Ox Cart"
Oil, acrylic, glitter, ink and pencil by Lacey Roberts. "Playful Motion"
Oil on canvas painting by James Selcke. Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks.
SECOND PLACE WINNER! Graphic and ink drawing on Stonehenge Paper by John Edmond Towns. "A Creative Old Gnome Admiring His Sculpture Garden"
Graphite, ink and china marker on stonehenge paper by John Edmond Towns. "The Opulent King of the Gnomes Admiring the Wealth of his Kingdom"
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