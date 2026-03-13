Panama City Symphony

Hosted by

Panama City Symphony

About this event

Art Showcase-Purchase Art, Pictures at an Exhibition Fine Arts Competition

Allen, Deborah "The Castle Abides" item
Allen, Deborah "The Castle Abides"
$425

Watercolor by Deborah Allen.

Bechtel, Kimberly "Journey to the Old Castle" item
Bechtel, Kimberly "Journey to the Old Castle"
$900

FIRST PLACE WINNER! Oil on stretched canvas by Kimberly Bechtel.

Edmond, Masha "Baba Yaga's Hut on Fowl's Legs" item
Edmond, Masha "Baba Yaga's Hut on Fowl's Legs"
$750

Oil on canvas by Masha Edmond

Edmondson, Bethany "Join the Revel" item
Edmondson, Bethany "Join the Revel"
$625

Watercolor on cold press paper by Bethan Edmondson "Join the Revel"

Filshtinska, Elena "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks" item
Filshtinska, Elena "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks"
$2,500

Painting by Elena Filshtinska. "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks"

Filshtinska, Elena "The Old Castle" item
Filshtinska, Elena "The Old Castle"
$2,500

THIRD PLACE WINNER! Painting by Elena Filshtinska. "The Old Castle"

Hernandez, Regan "Comes in Waves" item
Hernandez, Regan "Comes in Waves"
$500

Acrylic Painting by Regan Hernandez. "Comes in Waves"

Hernandez, Regan "Breathe in for Another Day" item
Hernandez, Regan "Breathe in for Another Day"
$1,200

Acrylic Painting by Regan Hernandez. "Breathe in for Another Day"

Hubbard, Ryan "Castle" item
Hubbard, Ryan "Castle"
$653

Painting by Ryan Hubbard. "Castle"

Hubbard, Ryan "Finitude" item
Hubbard, Ryan "Finitude"
$480

Painting by Ryan Hubbard "Finitude"

Kimbrough, Michele Tabor "Whimsical Forest Symphony" item
Kimbrough, Michele Tabor "Whimsical Forest Symphony"
$700

Watercolor painting by Michele Tabor Kimbrough "Whimsical Forest Symphony"

Newman, Jen "Byldo, The Ox Cart" item
Newman, Jen "Byldo, The Ox Cart"
$1,848

Charcoal, acrylic, and oil painting by Jen Newman "Byldo, The Ox Cart"

Roberts, Lacey "Playful Motion" item
Roberts, Lacey "Playful Motion"
$1,000

Oil, acrylic, glitter, ink and pencil by Lacey Roberts. "Playful Motion"

Selcke, James "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks" item
Selcke, James "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks"
$2,200

Oil on canvas painting by James Selcke. Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks.

Towns, John Edmond "A Creative Old Gnome Admiring...." item
Towns, John Edmond "A Creative Old Gnome Admiring...."
$1,200

SECOND PLACE WINNER! Graphic and ink drawing on Stonehenge Paper by John Edmond Towns. "A Creative Old Gnome Admiring His Sculpture Garden"

Towns, John Edmond "The Opulent King of the Gnomes..." item
Towns, John Edmond "The Opulent King of the Gnomes..."
$1,400

Graphite, ink and china marker on stonehenge paper by John Edmond Towns. "The Opulent King of the Gnomes Admiring the Wealth of his Kingdom"

Add a donation for Panama City Symphony

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!