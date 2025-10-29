Art That Heals: The Savage Saints Art Shop

Faith isn’t about rules — it’s about connection.
This shirt carries a message that speaks truth: walking with Christ is a relationship built on love, not ritual.
Made from soft, durable cotton with a classic unisex fit, it’s perfect for everyday wear, ministry events, or spreading the Word wherever you go.
Wear it as a reminder of your walk — and a conversation starter that shines light wherever you stand.
• 100% cotton
• Unisex fit
• Designed and printed by The Savage Saints
• All proceeds support our ministry and outreach
Start your day with purpose.
This 16oz ceramic mug features The Savage Saints shield and our mission statement — a daily reminder to help, serve, and love with strength and compassion.
Built for comfort and durability, it’s perfect for your morning coffee, late-night reflections, or creative sessions that keep the light burning.
Every sip supports the ministry and spreads the message.
• 16oz ceramic mug
• Features The Savage Saints shield & statement
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
• All proceeds support our faith and outreach mission
A daily reminder of strength and love.
This 16oz mug features the Mighty Lion and the words “Jesus Loves Me!” — a simple truth with eternal power.
Let every sip remind you that you are loved, chosen, and one of His children.
Strong, radiant, and faith-filled — just like the message it carries.
• 16oz ceramic mug
• Features The Mighty Lion artwork
• Dishwasher & microwave safe
• All proceeds support The Savage Saints ministry
Bright, bold, and bursting with citrus!
Our Mother Pucker soap is an all-natural, handmade bar infused with orange and tea tree essential oils for a refreshing, uplifting clean.
This zesty blend delivers a smooth, creamy lather that wakes up your senses and leaves your skin soft and revived. Made with organic oils and locally sourced ingredients, it’s pure sunshine in a bar.
• Uplifting scent of orange & tea tree
• All-natural & organic ingredients
• Smooth, creamy lather
• Handmade in small batches by The Savage Saints
Ingredients:
Organic olive oil, coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil, beeswax, essential oil blend, distilled water, sodium hydroxide (lye).
Bright, creamy, and full of joy — Bunny Bliss is a refreshing handmade soap crafted with lemon tea tree essential oil and chia seeds for gentle exfoliation and an uplifting clean.
The smooth, luxurious lather polishes your skin while its energizing citrus scent awakens your senses. Each bar is made in small batches using organic oils and beeswax from our own apiary.
• Lemon tea tree & chia seed blend
• Gentle exfoliation + rich lather
• Energizing, mood-boosting scent
• Handmade with organic ingredients
Ingredients:
Organic olive oil, coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil, beeswax, lemon tea tree essential oil, chia seeds, distilled water, sodium hydroxide (lye).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!