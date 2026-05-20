Art4Healing® International Certification Program - Soka University

This certificate is for individuals who are interested in getting certified in the Art4Healing® Method by Art & Creativity for Healing, Inc. This international corporate certificate is COMPLETELY web-based. Students will experience and complete Art4Healing® workshops and assignments through an online platform within a timeline of 9 months (or less). In addition to completing these assignments, students will be required to record and submit videos of themselves facilitating full workshops. These assignments will culminate in a final paper which will discuss the student’s experience with Art4Healing® and future plans. As additional support, students will be matched with an Art4Healing® Coach who will answer questions and review his/her assignments and facilitated workshops. All students will have a total of 9 hours (via 6 virtual meetings) with his/her Art4Healing® Coach. A desktop or laptop with Internet capabilities A webcam and microphone set-up for virtual meetings (if your desktop or laptop includes this, you do not need additional equipment) A video-recording device, such as a cell-phone or camera (Students will need to video record themselves to complete two practicum assignments) A Google Account In addition, please be aware that each participant is required to sign a training agreement and a photography and video waiver before participating in any certification activities. Disclaimer: Art & Creativity for Healing, Inc. does not offer refunds once this Art4Healing® International Certificate Program is purchased by any individual.

This certificate is for individuals who are interested in getting certified in the Art4Healing® Method by Art & Creativity for Healing, Inc. This international corporate certificate is COMPLETELY web-based. Students will experience and complete Art4Healing® workshops and assignments through an online platform within a timeline of 9 months (or less). In addition to completing these assignments, students will be required to record and submit videos of themselves facilitating full workshops. These assignments will culminate in a final paper which will discuss the student’s experience with Art4Healing® and future plans. As additional support, students will be matched with an Art4Healing® Coach who will answer questions and review his/her assignments and facilitated workshops. All students will have a total of 9 hours (via 6 virtual meetings) with his/her Art4Healing® Coach. A desktop or laptop with Internet capabilities A webcam and microphone set-up for virtual meetings (if your desktop or laptop includes this, you do not need additional equipment) A video-recording device, such as a cell-phone or camera (Students will need to video record themselves to complete two practicum assignments) A Google Account In addition, please be aware that each participant is required to sign a training agreement and a photography and video waiver before participating in any certification activities. Disclaimer: Art & Creativity for Healing, Inc. does not offer refunds once this Art4Healing® International Certificate Program is purchased by any individual.

More details...