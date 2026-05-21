All Roads Theatre Company

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All Roads Theatre Company

About this event

ARTCO All Stars Annual Showcase 2026

4800 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA

VIP Center Row AA
$41.50

VIP Reserved Seating (includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee)


When selecting seats, please choose the next available adjacent seat(s) so that no single empty seats are left between patrons.

VIP Center Row A
$41.50

VIP Reserved Seating (includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee)


When selecting seats, please choose the next available adjacent seat(s) so that no single empty seats are left between patrons.

VIP Center Row B
$41.50

VIP Reserved Seating (includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee)


When selecting seats, please choose the next available adjacent seat(s) so that no single empty seats are left between patrons.

VIP Center Row C
$41.50

VIP Reserved Seating (includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee)


When selecting seats, please choose the next available adjacent seat(s) so that no single empty seats are left between patrons.

VIP Center Row D
$151.50

VIP Seating Package + Full Page Program Tribute Ad


Celebrate your All Star with premium VIP seating and a full-page tribute ad featured in the official showcase program! After purchase, you will be contacted with instructions and submission details for your ad materials.


When selecting seats, please choose the next available adjacent seat(s) so that no single empty seats are left between patrons.


(Includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee.)

VIP Center Row E
$101.50

VIP Seating Package + 1/2 Page Program Tribute Ad


Celebrate your All Star with premium VIP seating and a full-page tribute ad featured in the official showcase program! After purchase, you will be contacted with instructions and submission details for your ad materials.


When selecting seats, please choose the next available adjacent seat(s) so that no single empty seats are left between patrons.


(includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee)

General Admission
$26.50

General Admission seating includes Orchestra Left, Orchestra Right, and Center Orchestra Rows F–M. Seating is first come, first served. (includes $1.50 theatre preservation fee)

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