Artemis After School 25/26

Late Pick-up / Drop In Daily Rate (not Early Release day)
$15

This is a per child fee. Early Release Friday's must be purchased thru the Early Release option for that month.

Friday - Early Release Drop In
$30

If you are paying by the week this day is already included in the price.

Aftercare by the Week
$50

We will be moving to pay by the week moving forward. It is recommended that you pay for multiple weeks at a time. This is for a calendar week Monday - Friday.

August item
August
$150
Friday, August 29 Only - Early Release
$30

If you are paying for full time after school, this day is already included in the price.

September item
September
$200
October item
October
$250
Friday, October 31 Only - Early Release
$30

If you are paying for full time after school, this day is already included in the price.

November item
November
$150
December item
December
$150
Add a donation for Tallahassee Classical School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!