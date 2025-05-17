Offered by
Zuzu Finds His Brave is a beautifully illustrated children’s book about a rescue dog’s journey from fear to courage. Inspired by the true story of Zuzu, a timid pup from Puerto Rico, this heartfelt story shows how love, patience, and kindness can help even the most anxious hearts grow strong. Perfect for ages 4–8, this gentle tale touches on themes of bravery, healing, and emotional resilience, reminding readers that being brave means trying, even when it’s hard. Product Details: Hardback · 8.5 × 8.5 inches · 40 pages ISBN: 979-8-9987227-5-2
U.S. – 2–8 Business Days
U.S. – 1–5 Business Days
International – 2–5 Business Days
We offer free hand-delivery anywhere within New York City! 📦 If you're located in one of the five boroughs, your order will be personally delivered — no shipping fees, no waiting in line, and no packaging waste. Deliveries typically arrive within 2–5 business days of your order. We'll reach out by email or text to coordinate a convenient drop-off time. Perfect for gifting or supporting local — fast, personal, and always free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!