¡Artes Para Aldama!

Includes 2 entry tickets and 4 raffle tickets (2 per person)
Solo VIP
$150
Includes 1 ticket, 10 raffle tickets, 3 drink tickets, shout-out at the event
Group VIP
$500
Includes 4 tickets (reserved table), 20 raffle tickets (5 per person), 8 drink tickets, shout-out at the event and socials
SPONSOR: Grand Slam Arts Champion
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Step up to the plate with prime placement of a 6’ x 3’ banner on the school fence for a year (high-traffic area at Ave. 50 & York)! Your business also gets logo placement on the PTA homepage, a feature in our e-newsletter, and social media shoutouts. Plus, enjoy 4 event tickets, 10 raffle tickets, 6 drink tickets
SPONSOR: Home Run
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
A winning play for community support! Includes a 6’ x 3’ banner on the school fence for a year, logo placement on the PTA homepage, a feature in our e-newsletter, and social media shoutouts. Plus, receive 4 event tickets, 10 raffle tickets, and 4 drink tickets.
SPONSOR: Triple Arts Supporter
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Support the arts and make an impact! Includes logo placement on the PTA homepage, a feature in our e-newsletter, and social media shoutouts, plus 2 event tickets and 2 drink tickets.
