ARTfactory Memberships

All memberships include the following: • 15% Discount on Classes • 10% Discount on Theatrical Production tickets • 15% Discount Pied Piper Intensive & Production fees • 10% Discount in Gallery Shop • 10% Discount on Building Rentals • 10% Discount for Local Historic Downtown Manassas Merchants: The Bone, Kerbobble Toys and Collectibles, Shining Sol, Black Metal Mercantile, Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, and Calico Jack's* In addition to the above, members also receive: • Exclusive Member Only Events • Members only Monthly Newsletter *More local shops will be added as partnerships are made