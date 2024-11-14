ARTfactory's Trees and Wreaths for the Arts Auction

Thank you to United Bank at 9626 Center Street for your donation of your incredible Food Tree! United Bank valued the tree at $250.00. They have won fan favorite tree 2 years in a row! Will they hold onto their title again this year?
United Bank's "Food Tree" is a 4-ft , pre-lit tree filled to the brim with over-sized and lush food ornaments. This tree would be the perfect gift or treat for any foodie in your life!
United Bank is known for supporting the community and is the Nation's Capital Community Bank! For all your banking needs please stop by the Manassas Branch or call (703) 393-8200.
Thank you for your support!
Winterberry Delight Tree by Anita Sadlack State Farm
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Anita Sadlack and her team at Anita Sadlack - State Farm Insurance in Gainesville/Haymarket for their incredible "Winterberry Delight" Tree! Anita and her team have valued the tree at $400.00.
This tree is packed full of red and white ornaments, snowflakes. berry picks, and garland. The tree skirt is velvety red.
For all your insurance and financial services needs, please call Anita and her team at (571) 445 -3487!
Thank you for your support!
Birds Blooms Tree by Manassas Symphony Orchestra
$100
Starting bid
Thank you to our dearest of friends at the Manassas Symphony Orchestra for their incredible "Birds and Blooms" Tree! MSO values the tree at $225.00 and two tickets to an MSO concert is included in the winning bid.
This 4ft pre-lit tree is adorned with glass ornaments, gold picks, red flowers, cardinal ornaments, and ribbons.
Manassas Symphony Orcherstra's mission is is to enrich, educate, and entertain its audiences and musicians alike with the highest quality concerts and enhance traditional performances with innovative programming.
Our community is so blessed to have the MSO and MSO provides free tickets to children to experience their programming. Please visit www.manassassymphonyorcherstra.org to find out about their programming and upcoming performances.
Thank you for your support!
Into the Woods Tree by the Brennan Family
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Lauren Brennan and her family for their incredible "Into the Woods" Tree! Lauren values the tree at $100.00.
This beautiful non- lit tree is adorned with woodland creatures and owls. It is affixed with a large, fluffy, white owl on top and has checkered black and red ribbon throughout.
Thank you to the Brennan family for their support of the ARTfactory and our Pied Piper Theatre programming!
Snowball Fight Olaf Wreath by MT Needleworks
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Teresa Giltner of MT Needleworks for her "Snowball Fight" Olaf Wreath!
The wood woven wreath lights up and is affixed with Olaf snowballs that Teresa handmade via her MT Needleworks business. This wreath would melt the hearts of any Olaf fan! MT Needleworks valued the wreath at $50.00
For all your embroidery, quilting, and gifting needs please visit https://www.mtneedleworks.com/ or call at (703) 915-4754.
Thank you for your support!
The Grinch's Heart Grew 3 Sizes Wreath by Farrell and Croft
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to our friends at Farrell and Croft , PC for their incredible "The Grinch's Heart Grew Three Sizes That Day" Wreath! Farrell and Croft valued the tree at $150.00.
This oversized wreath is full of red, green, white, and silver ornaments. It has the grinch's hand in the middle grabbing an ornament. This wreath would be perfect for any Grinch Fan!
Farrell and Croft is a Manassas based law firm that provides family law services in Virginia, mediation services in Virginia, wills & trusts, and personal injury representation. Please visit their website at https://www.farrellandcroft.com/ or call at (703) 335-9390.
Thank you for your support!
12 Days of Christmas Wreath by Mary Pollington
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Mary Pollington for her incredible "12 Days of Christmas" Wreath! Mary values the wreath at $50.00.
This wreath is adorned with 12 ornaments representing the classic Christmas Carol and also has scrolls and feathers throughout.
Thank you Mary for all your support to the ARTfactory!
A Year at Rice Tree by Pitkin's Hardware - Rice Store
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to our dear friends and partners at Pitkins Hardware - Rice Hardware Store in Manassas for their "A Year at Rice" Tree. The Pitkens have donated the tree in honor of their 1 year anniversary at their newest location in Manassas at 9124 Mathis Ave. Pitkens Hardware values the tree at $700.00.
This tree also includes 1 can of paint per month from Pitkens Hardware for an entire year!
Pitkin's Ace has locations in Manassas, Dale City, and Locust Grove,. Please visit them online https://pitkinsdalecityhardware.com/ or visit their stores for all your hardware and home improvement needs.
Thank you for your support!
A Year at Rice Wreath by Pitkins Hardware - Rice Store
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to our dear friends and partners at Pitkin’s Hardware - Rice Hardware Store in Manassas for their "A Year at Rice" Wreath. The Pitkens have donated the wreath in honor of their 1 year anniversary at their newest location in Manassas at 9124 Mathis Ave. Pitkens Hardware values the tree at $200.00.
This wreath also includes a one year supply of Pitkens Hardware BBQ Seasonings, and other related BBQ items (coupon can be used as $15 off coupon for larger purchases - limited to BBQ related items.)
Pitkin's Ace has locations in Manassas, Dale City, and Locust Grove,. Please visit them online https://pitkinsdalecityhardware.com/ or visit their stores for all your hardware and home improvement needs.
Thank you for your support!
A Peacock Christmas Wreath by Flourishes
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Carol Hall from Flourishes for her incredible "Peacock Christmas" Wreath. Flourishes values the wreath at $175.00.
This over-sized wreath is full with peacock ornaments, feathers, pine cones, and ribbons.
Flourishes provides exceptional floral designs. Flourishes is well-known for floral wedding displays, holiday decorating, and creating exceptional spaces at y work or home. Please reach out to Flourishes at (703) 392-0792 for all your floral decorating needs.
Thank you for your support!
Celebrate Manassas Wreath by Historic Manassas Inc
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to our dear friends and partners at Historic Manassas Inc for their incredible wreath! HMI values the wreath at $75.00. Their wreath won fan favorite last year! Will they hold onto their title again this year?
This wreath is full of pine cones, berry picks, and ribbon. It also has beautiful City of Manassas ornaments throughout!
Historic Manassas Inc is a local non-profit organization that engages the community to promote, preserve and enhance our vibrant Historic Downtown.
Christmas Around the World Wreath by I Book Travel For U
$50
Starting bid
Thank you Gina Michak from I Book Travel For U for her incredible "Christmas Around the World" Wreath. I Book Travel For U values the wreath at $150.00.
This pre-lit 4 ft tree is packed full with travel ornaments including cameras and suitcases. The base is a free backpack filled with items that you would need to travel!
I Book Travel For U is a travel agency made up of 5 women who help you plan your vacations all over the world! Gina is a Disney Travel Specialist and helps her clients plan amazing trips to the most magical place on earth! To get assistance in planning your much needed getaway to any destination, please contact Gina at [email protected].
Thank you for your support!
Sew Very Festive Wreath by Dabble CRC
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to our dear friend Kelly Auldridge from Dabble Creative Re-Use Center for her incredible "Sew Very Festive" wreath. Dabble CRC values the wreath at $100.00.
This non-lit wreath is adorned with measuring tape, cotton spools, pin cushions, bows, and buttons. It would be perfect for any friend or family member who loves crafting and sewing!
Dabble Creative Re-Use Center is a donation-based retail store focused on art and craft supplies. Their mission is to make art and crafting more accessible and sustainable. Please visit Dabble at https://www.dabblecrc.com/ to learn more about their amazing store and incredible impact on our community.
Thank you for your support!
Fruitful Fragrance by Fillagreen
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to our dear friends at Fillagreen for their incredible Fruitful Fragrance wreath! Fillagreen has valued the wreath at $100.00.
This beautiful wood woven wreath is adorned with dried fruit, pine cones, cinnamon sticks, and ribbon.
Fillagreen is your sustainable living refillery and low waste store. They carefully cultivate a curated collection of products so good that low waste is just a bonus! Please visit them online at www.fillagreen.com or at the store located at 9029 Center St. in Downtown Historic Manassas!
Thank you for your support!
Ballet Bliss Tree by Kimberly Kemp
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to our very own Producing Artistic Director, Kimberly Kemp for her incredible "Ballet Bliss" Tree! Kimberly values the tree at $150.00.
The "Ballet Bliss" is a 4ft, pre-lit tree adorned with dancing animals and ballerina ornaments. The tree has a tutu tree skirt with a bunny doll and is additionally decorated with pink tinsel and disco ball mini ornaments. This tree would be perfect for your favorite ballerina in your life!
Kimberly, thank you for your support and all you do for our ARTfactory!
Rudy's Younger Brother Wreath by GFWC Women's Club
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to the GFWC Women's Club for their incredible "Rudy's Younger Brother" wreath. They value the wreath at $40.00.
This burlap candy cane shaped wreath is adorned with antlers, ears, and of course, a nose!
Thank you GFWC Women's Club for your support!
Lantern Wreath by The Countryside Garden Club
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to the Countryside Garden Club for their incredible "Lantern Wreath". They value the wreath at $50.00.
This wreath is adorned with red ornaments, berries, poinsettias, and is centered with a batter powered lantern.
Thank you to the Countryside Garden Club for your support!
Merry Christmas Plaid by T. J. Kirby Custom Creations
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to T.J. Kirby from TJ Custom Creations for thier incredible "Merry Christmas Plaid Buffalo" Wreath! The wreath is valued at $75.00.
This oversized burlap wreath is full of your favorite holiday colors and polka dot and plaid ribbon.
Should you have any need of wreaths or custom creations please reach out to T J Kirby at 571-408-5900 or visit the website at www.tistj.com!
Thank you to T.J. Custom Creations for the support!
Friends are Ornaments in Our Home wreath by Charmaine Malos
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Charmaine Malos for her incredible "Friends are Ornaments in Our Home" Wreath. It is valued at $75.00.
The wreath has hand painted ornaments by Charmaine and the wreath also has snowflakes, berries, and bulbs. The wreath has a scroll with the quote, "Friends are Ornaments in Our Home".
Charmaine has been a long-time supporter of the arts in our community and her granddaughter is a Pied Piper Theatre Alum! Thank you to Charmaine for your support!
Pretty in Pink Tree by Surabian P.C.
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Sandy Surabian with Surabian P.C for her incredible "Pretty in Pink" Tree. The tree is valued at $75.00.
The 4ft tree is adorned with pink and white ornaments and has a basket base. This tree would be perfect for anyone who loves PINK!
Surabian P.C is a veteran owned accounting firm located in Western Prince William County. At Surabian PC they specialize at providing accounting solutions to help small and medium-sized business to mitigate risk and grow their business. Contact Sandy and her team today at (703) 335-1040 for all your accounting and tax reporting needs!
Thank you Surabian P.C for your support!
Sweet Dreams of Candy Land Tree by LC Designs
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Vikki Latimer from LC Designs for her incredible "Sweet like Candy" tree. This tree is valued at $160.00.
This tree is flocked and pre-lit. It is adorned with pastel candy ornaments, mini pastel ornaments, a bow tree topper with lollipops, and a pink tree skirt.
LC Designs provides interior designs and space planning. Contact Vicki Latimer at 703-477-1338 for your home design needs!
Thank you LC Designs for your support!
Icy Winter Wreath by Vanderpool. Frrostnick, and Nishanian P
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Vanderpool, Frostnick, and Nishanian PC for their donation of their "Icy Winter" wreath valued at $40.00
This wooded wreath is adorned with white and blue ornaments, silver picks, and white berries.
The mission of Vanderpool, Frostick, and Nishanian, P.C. (VF&N) is to provide value-driven solutions to our client’s legal issues by combining expertise, judgment, and perspective to create strategic relationships that focus on our client’s goals.
For your legal needs contact VFN at 703-369-4738!
Thank you VFN for all your support!
Travel Wreath by Vanderpool
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Vanderpool, Frostnick, and Nishanian PC for their donation of their "Travel" wreath valued at $60.00.
This wreath is full with ribbons, ornaments, and beautiful travel ornaments including cameras, suitcases, and hot air balloons.
The mission of Vanderpool, Frostick, and Nishanian, P.C. (VF&N) is to provide value-driven solutions to our client’s legal issues by combining expertise, judgment, and perspective to create strategic relationships that focus on our client’s goals.
For your legal needs contact VFN at 703-369-4738
Thank you VFN for all your support!
Sparkle Christmas Wreath
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Vanderpool, Frostnick, and Nishanian PC for their "Sparkle Christmas" wreath valued at $50.00.
This wreeath is full of ribbons , ornaments, and everything sparkly!
The mission of Vanderpool, Frostick, and Nishanian, P.C. (VF&N) is to provide value-driven solutions to our client’s legal issues by combining expertise, judgment, and perspective to create strategic relationships that focus on our client’s goals.
For your legal needs contact VFN at 703-369-4738!
Thank you VFN for all your support!
Old Christmas by Eli Trudeau and Amanda Lumb
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Eli Trudeau and Amanda Lumb for the donation of their "Old Christmas" wreath valued at $40.
This wreath is filled with candy canes, gingerbread men, and old fashioned beautiful ornaments!
Eli and Amanda are always at the ARTfactory supporting us and helping us with events and programming! Thank you both for being a part of our ARTfactory family!
Bluey Tree by Adriane Harrison
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Adriane Harrison for her donation of the "Bluey" tree valued at $100!
This gorgeous white pre-lit tree is adorned with blue ornaments and bluey ornaments! This would be perfect for any Bluey fan in your family!
Adriane is often seen helping the ARTfactory by assisting with shows and has recently worked on Rocky Horror, Kinky Boots, and will be helping run sound for Miracle on 34th St!
We are so grateful, Adriane!
BKRE8TF by Crossroads Arts Alliance
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Crossroads Arts Alliance for their BKRE8TF wreath (get it? Be creative!) !
This wreath is full with ribbons, art supplies. and art tools celebrating everything we love about art! This wreath would be perfect for any art lover!
Crossroads Arts Alliance (CAA) is a new all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit group of enthusiastic individuals who want to help bring the arts to the community. The mission of CAA is to cultivate the historic Crossroads communities by providing experiences in the arts that inspire, engage, educate, and entertain. They want to connect the Haymarket/Gainesville and surrounding areas with the creativity they know already exists within the community members. Think painting, sculpture, photography, writing, music, film, classes, readings, and gallery walls!
Crossroads Arts Alliance operates out of the Haymarket Museum located at 15025 Washington Street, Haymarket, VA 20169.
Thank you to Crossroads Arts Alliance for your support and promoting arts in our community!
Creative Memories Wreath by Calluna Lens
$25
Starting bid
Thank you to Heather Haney from Calluna Lens for her incredible "Creative Memories" wreath valued at $50.00.
This wreath is filled with picture frames so you may fill the wreath with photos of your loved ones. It also contains ornaments and is topped with a bow.
Thank you to Calluna Lens for their support! Heather Haney can assist you with all your photography and marketing needs! Contact her today at 703-402-7306 or visit her website at www.callunalens.com for more details!
Home-made for the Holidays by Deb Hansen and Sarah Costa
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Deb Hansen and Sarah Costa for their "Homemade for the Holidays" tree valued at $75!
This tree is pre-lit and full or home-made kits that you and your family can spend time together working on to create beautiful decor for your own home!
Deb Hansen is no stranger to the ARTfactory! She teaches and also directs. Her most recent project is directing Miracle on 34th St! Thank you to Sarah Costa for all her volunteerism with the organization and has helped with costuming and props for Miracle!
A Dark Christmas by Fatima Ruiz & M&T Bank Manassas
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to our dear friends at M&T Bank for their "A Dark Christmas" tree valued $100.
This flocked tree is full to the brim with ribbons, ornaments, and checkered decor.
Please visit our friends at M&T Bank at the Manassas Branch for your banking needs at 9408 Grant Ave in Manassas!
Snowman Wonderland by Charles Leopold and LLE Group
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to Mr. Charles Leopold and LLE Education Group for their "Snowman Wonderland" tree valued at $100.
This flocked tree is full of snowmen ornaments, ribbons, bows, and cushion ornaments. It is sat upon a white base.
LLE Education Group is Virginia's leading provider of educational career childcare since 1972! LLE and Charles Leopold support many non-profits in our area, and ARTfactory is grateful for the continued support! Please contact LLE at 703-680-2458 if you would like a career in childcare, education, or are seeking a facility for your childcare needs!
