ARTfactory's Trees and Wreaths for the Arts Auction

Thank you to our dearest of friends at the Manassas Symphony Orchestra for their incredible "Birds and Blooms" Tree! MSO values the tree at $225.00 and two tickets to an MSO concert is included in the winning bid. This 4ft pre-lit tree is adorned with glass ornaments, gold picks, red flowers, cardinal ornaments, and ribbons. Manassas Symphony Orcherstra's mission is is to enrich, educate, and entertain its audiences and musicians alike with the highest quality concerts and enhance traditional performances with innovative programming. Our community is so blessed to have the MSO and MSO provides free tickets to children to experience their programming. Please visit www.manassassymphonyorcherstra.org to find out about their programming and upcoming performances. Thank you for your support!

Thank you to our dearest of friends at the Manassas Symphony Orchestra for their incredible "Birds and Blooms" Tree! MSO values the tree at $225.00 and two tickets to an MSO concert is included in the winning bid. This 4ft pre-lit tree is adorned with glass ornaments, gold picks, red flowers, cardinal ornaments, and ribbons. Manassas Symphony Orcherstra's mission is is to enrich, educate, and entertain its audiences and musicians alike with the highest quality concerts and enhance traditional performances with innovative programming. Our community is so blessed to have the MSO and MSO provides free tickets to children to experience their programming. Please visit www.manassassymphonyorcherstra.org to find out about their programming and upcoming performances. Thank you for your support!

More details...