Artful Minds Collective's Quarterly Raffle: March 2026

About this raffle
By purchasing $5 ticket you get 6 chances (that's 1 bonus chance) of winning the prize!
By purchasing $20 ticket you get 25 chances (that's 5 bonus chances) of winning the prize!
By purchasing $50 ticket you get 64 chances (that's 14 bonus chances) of winning the prize!
By purchasing $100 ticket you get 132 chances (that's 32 bonus chances) of winning the prize!
By purchasing $500 ticket you get 695 chances (that's 195 bonus chances) of winning the prize!
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