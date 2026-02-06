Artful Minds Collective

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Artful Minds Collective

About this raffle

Artful Minds Collective's Quarterly Raffle: March 2026

One chance of winning
$1
6 chances of winning
$5

By purchasing $5 ticket you get 6 chances (that's 1 bonus chance) of winning the prize!

25 chances of winning
$20

By purchasing $20 ticket you get 25 chances (that's 5 bonus chances) of winning the prize!

64 chances of winning
$50

By purchasing $50 ticket you get 64 chances (that's 14 bonus chances) of winning the prize!

132 chances of winning
$100

By purchasing $100 ticket you get 132 chances (that's 32 bonus chances) of winning the prize!

695 chances of winning
$500

By purchasing $500 ticket you get 695 chances (that's 195 bonus chances) of winning the prize!

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