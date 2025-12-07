Artful Mind's Shop

About this shop
Wellness Art Class that comes to you. A 1-hour class, for adults with mental illness, disabilities and limitation to attend group classes. Facilitated by our trained wellness instructors to guide you through a meditative art experience.
The Mobile C.A.N.V.A.S. class pack for 6 classes. Schedule with Wellness Art Facilitator.
This can purchased for sponsorship for those interested in donating directly to our participants.
This is a way to sponsor adult community members interested in participating in our wellness art classes but cannot make out community class. This is for one adult to take one private wellness art class. Thank you for your support!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!