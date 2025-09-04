Arthur Shores Park Sunset Concert (Feat. Ann Nesby formerly of Sounds of Blackness)

Hosted by
About this event
$
Birmingham, AL 35234, USA
Access to the VIP Tent and one premium Food and Beverage ticket. Priority seating in the reserved amphitheater area .
Access to the VIP Tent and one premium Food and Beverage ticket. Priority seating in the reserved Dress Circle Table Seating area. .
Four access badges to the VIP Tent and premium Food and Beverage tickets. A private tent for your guest with a view overlooking the stage.
Please enjoy the park lawn, access to food trucks and vendors for free!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!