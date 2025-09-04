Omicron Lambda Foundation

Arthur Shores Park Sunset Concert (Feat. Ann Nesby formerly of Sounds of Blackness)

1221 19th St N

Birmingham, AL 35234, USA

VIP Amphitheater Priority Seating
$45

Access to the VIP Tent and one premium Food and Beverage ticket. Priority seating in the reserved amphitheater area .

VIP Dress Circle Table Priority Seating
$65

Access to the VIP Tent and one premium Food and Beverage ticket. Priority seating in the reserved Dress Circle Table Seating area. .

VIP Private Tent For Your Guest
$300

Four access badges to the VIP Tent and premium Food and Beverage tickets. A private tent for your guest with a view overlooking the stage.

Arthur Shores Park Access is FREE
Free

Please enjoy the park lawn, access to food trucks and vendors for free!

