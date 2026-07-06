A logo for "Arthur's Acres Feed Drive 8th Anniversary" features the text in green and orange with a white background.
Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary Corporation

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Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary Corporation

Arthurs Acres Ate Merch

Sponsor a Romper Room Bowl for the Year item
Sponsor a Romper Room Bowl for the Year item
Sponsor a Romper Room Bowl for the Year
$248

Sponsor one of only 17 Romper Room bowls used during daily mealtime at Arthur’s Acres. Your custom name, phrase, or dedication will be added in vinyl to a bowl that stays here at the sanctuary and is used throughout the year.

Sponsor a Bigs Bucket for the Year item
Sponsor a Bigs Bucket for the Year item
Sponsor a Bigs Bucket for the Year
$488

Sponsor one of only 10 mealtime buckets used every day at Arthur’s Acres. Your custom name, phrase, or dedication will be added in vinyl to either a Bigs bucket or Romper Room bucket used during breakfast or dinner for the year.

Add a donation for Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary Corporation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!