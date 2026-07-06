Arthurs Acres Ate Merch

Sponsor one of only 17 Romper Room bowls used during daily mealtime at Arthur’s Acres. Your custom name, phrase, or dedication will be added in vinyl to a bowl that stays here at the sanctuary and is used throughout the year.
Sponsor one of only 10 mealtime buckets used every day at Arthur’s Acres. Your custom name, phrase, or dedication will be added in vinyl to either a Bigs bucket or Romper Room bucket used during breakfast or dinner for the year.
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