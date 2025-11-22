Arthurs Acres Giving Tuesday Art Auction

Hosted by
Photographed by Rebecca Bose, this intimate canvas print captures the gentle presence of Wren, a beloved sanctuary resident whose soft blue eye held a world of calm, wisdom, and quiet strength.
Though she is no longer with us, her gaze continues to watch over the sanctuary, reminding us of the lives we honor and protect each day.
Artist: Rebecca Bose
Details: Canvas print, 8x8
This stunning original watercolor by artist Lea Cook captures Karl in all his regal glory, his expressive eyes, iconic smile, and the gentle confidence that made him a sanctuary legend. Painted with remarkable detail and warmth, this piece brings Karl’s spirit to life and celebrates the joy he brought to everyone who loved him.
A beautiful tribute to one of Arthur’s Acres’ most unforgettable residents.
Artist: Lea Cook
Details: Watercolor, Mixed media, 11x14
This whimsical hand-sculpted ceramic piece by artist Susie Pietsch features a cheerful pink pig standing proudly atop a lidded aqua vessel adorned with tiny watermelon slices and peanuts.
Charming, colorful, and full of personality, this one-of-a-kind piece brings the joy of sanctuary life into your home. A perfect addition for collectors, pig lovers, or anyone who appreciates playful handmade art.
Artist: Susie Pietsch
Details: Ceramic, Approximately 4 inches tall
This sleek, cruelty-free MioMojo backpack from Bergamo, Italy is crafted from recycled plastic bottles and designed with meticulous Italian attention to detail. Featuring a modern grey finish, padded straps, generous interior space, and ethically made materials, it’s the perfect blend of style, function, and compassion.
MioMojo products are vegan, sustainably produced, and created without harming animals—plus, a portion of their proceeds helps animals in need around the world. Now this beautiful, eco-friendly pack can help animals at Arthur’s Acres too.
Brand: MioMojo Bergamo
Details: Grey, Made from recycled plastic bottles
This heart–melting portrait by artist Shirley Lu captures one of Arthur’s Acres’ beloved girls in all her joyful, wide-smiled glory. Sweet Girl radiates warmth, personality, and the unmistakable charm of a happy sanctuary pig.
A beautiful piece for any animal lover’s home and a heartfelt way to support the sanctuary’s mission.
Artist: Shirley Lu (shirleylustudio.com)
Details: Alkyd/Oil canvas, 8x10
This sweet, hand-carved wooden pig puzzle is crafted from solid wood and features three interlocking pieces that fit together seamlessly. Its smooth finish and warm natural grain make it equal parts art piece, fidget toy, and tiny symbol of joy.
A whimsical little reminder that sometimes, everything truly does fall into place, especially when compassion is at the center.
Details: Wood, Approx. 2" x 4"
These two joyful best friends are ready to jing-jingle their way straight into your heart. The original artwork that inspired this years holiday cards by Krista Smith captures Hans and Petey in full festive charm, donning their holiday antlers with the perfect mix of mischief, sweetness, and scruffy character.
Their expressive faces and warm, textured fur bring an instant smile, exactly the kind of cheer the season calls for. A beautiful tribute to two beloved Arthur’s Acres residents, drawn with incredible detail and love.
Artist: Krista Smith (kristadraws.com)
Details: Colored Pencil on Paper, 11.5" x 16.5"
This adorable little daredevil is ready to roll, literally! With its glossy finish, bright expressive eyes, and four tiny roller skates, this ceramic pig radiates pure joy. Full of charm and personality, it’s a playful nod to pigs on the move and guaranteed to spark smiles.
Details: Glazed ceramic, approx. 4" x 4"
This one-of-a-kind necklace carries a piece of Arthur’s Acres history close to the heart.
Handmade by volunteers Kay & Eileen, the pendant is created using leaves gathered from Katniss & Karl’s Tree. Delicately preserved inside resin to honor the bond they shared. With warm autumn tones and a vintage-style bezel, it’s a subtle, heartfelt tribute to two unforgettable souls and the love they brought to the sanctuary.
A meaningful keepsake for anyone who cherishes our residents and wants to wear a piece of their story.
Artists: Kay & Eileen
Details: Approx. 16" cord necklace
This tender portrait captured by Rebecca Bose of Baby Glinda in her earliest days at Arthur’s Acres, bright-eyed, curious, and already full of the gentle sweetness that would make her a sanctuary sweetheart. Resting in soft morning light and nestled in straw, she beams with that unmistakable “new life, new beginning” glow. A beautiful moment frozen in time, and a reminder of just how far love and safety can carry someone.
Artist: Rebecca Bose
Details: Canvas print, 11" x 14"
Hand-crocheted with love in Switzerland by a lovely member of our Village, this adorable pair of pink piglets brings double the charm and double the joy. With their round snouts, tiny ears, and googly eyes full of personality, these two are impossible not to smile at. Whether displayed together or gifted to someone special, they’re a sweet reminder that kindness multiplies when shared.
Each piglet also includes a small loop at the top, perfect for hanging on your holiday tree, attaching to a bag, or displaying anywhere a little extra sweetness is needed.
Artist: Handmade in Switzerland
Details: Approx. 3" each
This original watercolor by artist Lea Cook captures pretty little Penny Lane in one of her most iconic moods — peeking around a curtain with that unmistakable smile that melts every heart at Arthur’s Acres. Soft washes of color and delicate texture bring her personality to life, making this piece feel warm, intimate, and full of charm. Mounted as a greeting card with a matching envelope, it’s both a collectible keepsake and a beautiful gift waiting to happen.
Artist: Lea Cook
Details: Original watercolor on paper, mounted on card (approx. 8" x 8"), includes envelope
This adorable vintage Mud Pie “Little Princess” piggy bank (2000) is full of sweetness and charm, featuring glossy hand-painted pink hearts, fluttery lashes, and a soft white ribbon bow tied around her crown.
A delightful collectible from Mud Pie’s beloved early line, she’s perfect for celebrating a new baby, marking a milestone, or simply bringing a touch of whimsy to any shelf. A timeless reminder that kindness, joy, and a little bit of sparkle never go out of style.
Donated by: Leslie Stidham
Details: Glazed ceramic with ribbon bow, approx. 6" tall
This serene 1983 watercolor print by artist St. Clair captures a gentle herd of pigs pausing together in quiet curiosity. Rendered in soft blue washes and loose, expressive strokes, the piece radiates the calm intelligence and tender presence we know so well from our own residents at Arthur’s Acres. Delicate vintage patina around the edges adds a touch of vintage character, giving the artwork an authentic, time-worn charm without diminishing its pastoral beauty.
Artist: St. Clair (1983)
Details: Watercolor print on paper, 16.5" x 20.5"
A one-of-a-kind cozy flannel blanket featuring a beautiful collage of Arthur’s Acres’ beloved residents. This soft blanket showcases Steven, Dorothy, Glinda, Katniss, Winslow, Joaquin, Wolfie, Mikey, Lily, Lyle, and sweet Candy, whose gentle spirit adds a sentimental touch to this special piece.
A heartfelt “Thank you love, AAAS” is printed at the center, making the blanket feel like a warm hug from the sanctuary itself. Perfect for snuggling, displaying, or gifting to someone who carries a soft spot for our residents—especially those, like Candy, who stay in our hearts forever.
Donated by: Susie Maggee
Medium: 300 GSM Flannel Blanket
Size: 40" x 50"
A rare early-20th-century antique cast-iron inkwell featuring a gentle pig pausing beside a hollow tree trunk, which hides the original brass-lined ink reservoir. Dating from the early 1900s–1930s, this beautifully weighted piece captures the storytelling charm and craftsmanship of its era, from the soft curve of the pig’s snout to the mossy patina that has developed over time.
Rustic, soulful, and wonderfully nostalgic, it’s a perfect treasure for writers, collectors, and anyone who believes pigs spark creativity. A truly unique piece of history that feels right at home at Arthur’s Acres.
Donated by: Equis Art Gallery (www.equisart.com)
Details: Cast iron with hand-painted patina, brass-lined ink well, Approx. 3" tall
These one-of-a-kind piglet earrings were lovingly handmade by a wonderful member of our Village in Switzerland. Each tiny pink pig is carefully knitted with sweet little ears, a curled tail, and bright beaded eyes, all stitched with remarkable detail.
Lightweight, playful, and full of heart, they’re the perfect wearable tribute to the pigs of Arthur’s Acres. A joyful reminder that compassion knows no borders.
Artist: Handmade in Switzerland
Details: Approx. 1" each
This beautifully crafted quilted wall flag brings together everything we stand for at Arthur’s Acres — Peace, Love & Pigs. Made from soft cotton fabrics and detailed with textured embroidery, it features two sweet pink pigs nestled between cheerful patterned panels and bold lettering. The included metal hanger makes it ready to display the moment it arrives.
A heartwarming statement piece for any pig lover’s home and a daily reminder of compassion, kindness, and the joyful spirit of sanctuary life.
Details: Cotton fabric with detailed machine embroidery, includes decorative metal hanger, Approx. 25" long
This whimsical vintage swizzle stick brings a touch of playful charm to any drink. Hand-blown from pink and black glass, it features a tiny pig perched proudly atop a sleek stem — each one crafted with its own unique character. Light-catching, delicate, and full of personality, it’s both a functional bar accessory and a little piece of art.
A delightful addition for collectors, entertainers, or anyone who believes every sip should come with a smile.
Details: Hand-blown glass, approx. 5.5" long cord
This charming heart-shaped necklace is handmade by volunteers Kay and Eileen using real leaves gathered right from Katniss & Karl's tree. Inspired by the sweet love story, each piece captures a little bit of their magic — a mix of sanctuary earth, tender and memories. Set on an 18" cord. A heartfelt reminder of love, connection, and the sanctuary magic that brought Karl & Katniss together.
Artists: Kay & Eileen
Details: Resin with sanctuary materials, approx. 1" heart charm on 18" cord
Bold (just like Tony himself), this vibrant 8x8 art card by artist Lea Cook brings his personality to life through expressive washes of color and soft, delicate texture. The result is a piece that feels warm, intimate, and full of undeniable charm. Mounted as a greeting card and paired with a matching envelope, it’s both a collectible keepsake and a ready-to-gift treasure.
Artist: Lea Cook
Details: Original art card with envelope, approx. 8x8
This delightful 3.5" vintage pig figurine, affectionately stamped “Wiggly” and dated 1989, brings pure joy in the form of suspenders, stripes, and an irresistible shy smile. Hand-painted with adorable details from head to sneakers (don’t miss the tiny heart!), he stands proudly with a sweetness that feels straight out of a storybook. His little curly tail and worn paint add to his nostalgic charm, making him a miniature treasure full of personality.
A whimsical, heartwarming collectible for anyone who loves pigs with character and vintage pieces that make you smile the moment you see them.
Artist: Marked “Wiggly,” dated 1989
Details: Hand-painted figurine, approx. 3.5" tall
This cozy little family of four hand-crocheted pigs was lovingly crafted in Switzerland using soft spacedye yarn in warm, earthy tones. Each pig has its own sweet personality, from the tiniest piglet to the watchful parent, complete with wiggly eyes, curly tails, and irresistible charm.
A whimsical celebration of what we cherish most at Arthur’s Acres: family, love, and the magic of being uniquely yourself. Perfect for display, gifting, or adding a touch of handmade heart to any space.
Artist: Handmade in Switzerland
Details: Approx. 1–4" each
Captured in a perfect autumn moment, this canvas print by Rebecca Bose features Regan buried blissfully beneath a cozy pile of crisp fall leaves. With the warm sun on her back and a peaceful look on her face, Regan embodies the joy, freedom, and comfort that sanctuary life brings. It’s a portrait of pure contentment and a reminder of what safe, happy pigs look like.
A heartwarming piece for any animal lover’s wall, and a tribute to the seasons of sanctuary life.
Artist: Rebecca Bose
Details: Canvas print, approx. 16" x 20"
This elegant ceramic pig bank is adorned with intricate blue and gold floral motifs and delicate swirl patterns, all hand-painted across a glossy white glaze. Both whimsical and refined, it blends artistry with a touch of good fortune, a cheerful symbol of prosperity, playfulness, and the joy pigs bring into our lives.
A beautiful decorative piece that adds shine, charm, and a bit of magic to any shelf or collection.
Details: Hand-painted glazed ceramic with metallic accents, approx. 10" x 4"
This beautiful canvas print by Rebecca Bose captures a tender moment between Fay and Prim, two of Arthur’s Acres’ beloved residents. Snout to snout and full of quiet affection, their bond shines through in this intimate portrait. Soft, heartfelt, and full of sanctuary spirit, it’s a piece that brings warmth to any room.
Artist: Rebecca Bose
Details: Canvas print, approx. 16" x 20"
A cheerful pair of vintage Mexican folk art piggy banks, each hand-formed from clay and painted with lively floral designs in bright blues, reds, and greens. Their aged finish and little imperfections add to their rustic charm, carrying the spirit of handmade artistry and the joy pigs bring to every culture. These two make a perfect duo—colorful, symbolic, and ready to keep watch over your spare change while helping real pigs live their happiest lives at Arthur’s Acres.
Details: Hand-painted figurine, approx. 3.5" tall
This vintage cast-metal belt buckle showcases a sweet, curious little pig rendered in warm hand-painted tones. Stamped #4157, it carries the sturdy weight and character of classic craftsmanship, the kind you just don’t see anymore. Both wearable art and a charming collectible, it’s perfect for anyone who loves a touch of country spirit, nostalgia, and pig personality in their style.
A timeless piece that adds a wink of whimsy to any outfit or collection.
Details: Cast metal with hand-painted finish, stamped #4157, approx. 3.5"
This adorable plush pig from The Boyds Collection Ltd. (“Classic Beary Tales” Series) is named Primrose and she couldn’t be sweeter. With extra-floppy ears, soft plush fur, and a charming blue-plaid romper with a matching bow, she’s full of country-cute personality.
Her original hangtag is still attached, confirming her as a Gen-yoo-ine True-Blue Boyds creation, complete with the signature storytelling whimsy the brand is known for.
Perfect for collectors, pig lovers, or anyone who appreciates vintage plush with character and heart.
Details: Approx. 12" long; Boyds Collection style #9160-04; includes original tag
This vibrant, one-of-a-kind artwork by Allie for the Soul transforms Arthur’s iconic silhouette into a burst of joyful color and expressive energy. Painted in Allie’s signature whimsical, pop-art style, each bright shape and playful face echoes the spirit, sweetness, and individuality that Arthur represents to our entire community.
Hand-painted on a custom wood cutout of Arthur himself, this piece radiates personality and positivity. It's a celebration of rescue, resilience, and the magic of sanctuary life. Perfect for brightening any wall and guaranteed to spark conversation (and smiles!).
Artist: Allie for the Soul (allisonluciart.com)
Details: Acrylic on Wood, Approx. 9" x 18"
This charming charcoal portrait by Lea Cook captures Lenny in one of his most endearing moments, peeking forward with bright eyes, soft ears, and that perfectly speckled snout. Drawn on fabric for a uniquely textured, lifelike finish, the piece radiates Lenny’s gentle, curious spirit and the personality that made him such a beloved member of the sanctuary.
A heartfelt, intimate artwork that brings the viewer eye-to-eye with Lenny himself.
Artist: Lea Cook
Details: Charcoal on fabric, approx. 9" x 7"
This delightful hand-carved jade pendant features a smiling pig, a timeless symbol of luck, abundance, and joyful energy. The smooth green stone sits on an adjustable cord adorned with matching jade beads, blending natural beauty with meaningful craftsmanship. Light, serene, and utterly charming, it’s a one-of-a-kind piece perfect for collectors, pig lovers, or anyone who enjoys carrying a little good fortune wherever they go.
Details: Hand-carved jade pendant with jade bead; adjustable cord
This cozy flannel blanket was lovingly designed by Susie Maggee and features some of Arthur’s Acres’ most beloved residents: Princess, Mikey, Petey, Wolfie, Anne Claire, Willow, Lily and Queen Katniss. Soft, warm, and full of heart, it’s the perfect way to wrap yourself in sanctuary love, whether you’re curled up on the couch or proudly displaying it as a keepsake.
A one-of-a-kind treasure that brings the joy, silliness, and sweetness of the pigs right into your home.
Donated by: Susie Maggee
Details: 40x50 blanket, 14-2 300 GSM flannel
This hilarious and heart-melting handmade bowl by The Vegan Potter features two spotted piggy butts proudly on display because sometimes the view from behind is the best one! Hand-painted piggy design with a soft pink interior, warm pastel exterior, and charming line-art detailing, it’s the perfect blend of whimsy, craftsmanship, and sanctuary-style humor.
Whether you use it for snacks, jewelry, keys, or simply for a daily smile, it’s guaranteed to bring joy and a little piggy sass into your home.
Artist: The Vegan Potter (theveganpotter.com)
Details: Hand-thrown Clay, Approx. 5" diameter
This whimsical cast-pewter pig bell from W. Gerard’s 1980s Pig-A-Ling Surprise series is full of character, from its floppy ears and gentle stance to its sweet little curly tail. Inside sits a soft-ringing bell, giving it a playful charm that feels both vintage and magical. Hand-cast with the weight and texture of true craftsmanship, this collectible piece is equal parts sculpture, curiosity, and delight.
A unique find for pig lovers, bell collectors, or anyone who enjoys art with a sense of humor and a perfect way to ring in good fortune while supporting the pigs of Arthur’s Acres.
Artist: W. Gerard
Details: Cast pewter with internal bell, Approx 3" length, 1.25" height
This sleek and sustainably made MioMojo backpack combines minimalist design with everyday functionality. Crafted from recycled materials in a rich teal shade, it features a modern fold-top silhouette, durable webbing details, and metal rings for added style and structure. Lightweight yet sturdy, it’s perfect for daily errands, sanctuary visits, or on-the-go adventures.
Eco-friendly, practical, and beautifully designed — everything you want in a feel-good carryall.
Brand: MioMojo Bergamo
Details: Recycled backpack; Color: teal
This extra-cozy flannel blanket features a joyful collage of some of Arthur’s Acres’ most beloved residents: Joaquin, Princess, Arthur, Delilah, Lenny, Timmy, and Petey. With every silly smile, pose, and perfectly wonky smile, this blanket wraps you in pure sanctuary happiness. Soft, warm, and wonderfully oversized, it’s perfect for snuggling on the couch, adding cheer to a bed, or gifting to a fellow pig lover.
A one-of-a-kind, heart-melting piece that brings the magic of the sanctuary right into your home.
Donated by: Susie Maggee
Details: 75x78 beige flannel blanket; 300 GSM
One-of-a-Kind Slip-Ons (Women’s 10 / Men’s 8.5)
These brand new, never worn custom Vans slip-ons are truly one of a kind, featuring Mikey’s adorable face front and center, making them the ultimate statement piece for any Arthur’s Acres fan.
Surrounded by a vibrant floral pattern and finished with “Arthurs Acres” embroidered on the heels, they’re equal parts playful, bold, and heart-melting.
Whether you wear them, display them, or gift them to a fellow Mikey enthusiast, these shoes are guaranteed to spark smiles everywhere they go.
Details:
• Authentic Vans slip-ons
• Brand new, unworn
• Custom Mikey print + floral design
• Women’s size 10 / Men’s size 8.5
• White canvas with pink trim
This striking photo by Rebecca Bose captures an intimate close-up of Regan’s eye, dusted in dried mud and framed by soft lashes and textured fur. It’s a powerful, artful portrait that reveals the quiet beauty in the small details, a moment of stillness, strength, and sanctuary life up close. Warm, earthy tones make it a unique statement piece for anyone who appreciates the soulful side of our rescued residents.
Artist: Rebecca Bose
Details: Canvas print, approx. 8" x 8"
Starting bid: $25
This adorable framed mixed media piece by Amela Pedro Thomson brings to life one of the sanctuary’s most beloved friendships.. Lenny and Anne Claire snuggled together in soft straw, full of joy, trust, and pure piggy affection. With expressive line work, gentle color, and beautiful texture, this artwork captures the warmth of their bond and the happiness that comes from being safe and loved.
A charming keepsake for anyone who adores these two or cherishes the sweet relationships that blossom at Arthur’s Acres.
Artist: Amela Pedro Thomson
Details: Mixed media; 5" x 7"; comes framed
Boyds Bears & Friends Collectible Pig
This sweet plush pig from The Boyds Collection Ltd. (“Classic Beary Tales” Series) is named Primrose, and she’s dressed in her Sunday best, a soft floral dress with tiny blossoms and a matching bow perched between her floppy ears. With her velvety fur, rosy snout, and gentle expression, she’s full of storybook charm. Her original hangtag is attached, confirming her as a genuine Boyds Bearwear collectible.
Perfect for Boyds fans, pig lovers, or anyone who treasures vintage plush with character and heart.
Details: Approx. 12" tall; includes original Boyds Bearwear tags
This adorable original illustration by Lea Cook captures Princess showing off her Halloween spirit—complete with sparkly purple bows perched proudly on her head. Rendered with delicate ink and watercolor detailing, her playful grin and signature snaggletooth shine through in the sweetest way.
Mounted on textured deckle-edge paper and paired with a kraft envelope, this 6x8 card is both a collectible keepsake and a charming piece of art ready to frame. A perfect tribute to one of Arthur’s Acres’ most beloved personalities.
Artist: Lea Cook
Details: Original hand-drawn card with envelope, Approx. 6" x 8"
Piggy Family Trio – Vintage 1991 Figurine Set
This charming trio of hand-painted 1991 pig figurines captures a heartwarming family scene straight out of a storybook — a cheerful pig singing from a songbook, a proud little pig holding a wooden toy horse, and a darling pig in a flowing gown with her bonnet and bouquet. Each piece is marked ©1991 J.C., showcasing the nostalgic style, soft colors, and whimsical detail of early ’90s figurines.
Perfect for collectors, vintage lovers, or anyone who treasures sweet little moments of family, music, and imagination. A delightful set celebrating love, play, and togetherness — all in support of the real pig families who call Arthur’s Acres home.
Details: Hand-painted resin, approx. 2" each
Artist/Mark: ©1991 J.C.
This bright and joyful print by Rebecca Bose captures Delilah in one of her favorite moments — soaking in the sunshine and giving the camera her signature sweet-and-sassy stare. With warm light, soft texture, and Delilah’s expressive little snout front and center, this portrait celebrates everything we love about her: confidence, charm, and a whole lot of attitude.
A perfect piece for any pig lover, sanctuary supporter, or anyone who believes every wall deserves a little more Delilah.
Artist: Rebecca Bose
Details: Canvas Print, 16" x 20"
This sleek, versatile black tote from MioMojo combines minimalist style with deeply compassionate design. Crafted using recycled fishing nets and lined with fabric made from reclaimed plastic bottles, it’s a fully vegan, eco-friendly bag that proves fashion can be both functional and kind.
Lightweight yet sturdy, it features dual handles, an adjustable shoulder strap and a spacious interior — perfect for everyday errands, travel, or sanctuary volunteer days. A wonderful choice for anyone who cares about animals, the planet, and great design.
Details:
Brand: MioMojo Bergamo
Details: Made from recycled fishing nets, color Black
This sweet mixed-media portrait captures Delilah at her most irresistible with her nose up, bow on, and soaking in all the love she knows she deserves. Lea Cook’s delicate line work and soft watercolor textures bring out every tuft of fur and every ounce of Delilah’s charm, creating a piece that feels both whimsical and full of heart.
A beautiful, one-of-a-kind artwork perfect for collectors, pig lovers, or anyone who believes joy is best expressed with a little pink snout.
Artist: Lea Cook
Details: Mixed Media, 8" x 10"
This sweet, hand-painted ceramic piggy bank by Mud Pie is ready to cheer someone on toward their dreams. Wearing a powder-blue graduation cap with a soft fabric tassel and dotted with pastel polka dots, it blends charm, encouragement, and a touch of nostalgia. A delightful way to celebrate milestones, motivate a future grad, or simply bring a little good-luck pig magic into someone’s home — all while supporting the real scholars of compassion at Arthur’s Acres.
Donated by: Leslie Stidham
Details: Hand-painted ceramic with fabric tassel, approx. 6" tall
Soft, dreamy brushstrokes bring this gentle pig’s face to life in a warm blend of pinks, peaches, and subtle blues. The loose, expressive style gives the portrait a calm, ethereal feeling, as if the pig is emerging from a cloud of sunlight.
Beautifully done and full of emotion, this piece adds a serene touch to any wall and celebrates the quiet magic pigs bring into the world.
Details:
• Original painting on canvas
• Unframed (ready to frame to your style)
• Artist unknown
Medium: Acrylic or Oil on Canvas, 18" x 24"
The Boyds Collection Ltd. — “Classic Beary Tales” Series
A delightful twist on a classic fairytale! This collectible from The Boyds “Classic Beary Tales” series features Huff P. Wolf — not huffing, not puffing, but gently cuddling three tiny piglets with surprising tenderness. With soft textures, sweet expressions, and Boyds’ signature handcrafted charm, this piece turns a once-scary character into a lovable friend of pigs everywhere.
Perfect for collectors, storytellers, or anyone who believes compassion makes the best plot twist of all. A heartwarming addition to any shelf — and a cute reminder that pigs always deserve a happy ending at Arthur’s Acres.
Details: Approx. 10"
This wonderfully intricate diamond painting by artist C. Oliver brings a spotted pig to life with thousands of tiny, shimmering resin facets. Every square gem adds depth, texture, and color, forming a beautifully detailed scene of a pig foraging through lush greens and forest shadows. It’s a labor of love and patience—one that results in a vibrant, almost mosaic-like artwork that sparkles from every angle.
A whimsical, eye-catching statement piece for any pig lover’s home and a delightful reminder of the curiosity and spirit pigs bring to the world.
Artist: C. Oliver
Details: Full diamond painting on canvas, approx. 16" x 20"
