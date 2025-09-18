Arti Gras: A Black and White Extravaganza

121 S Centennial St

High Point, NC 27260, USA

Arti Gras VIP Ticket
$125

Enjoy this inaugural "arty" celebration benefiting the High Point Arts Council, with all the bells and whistles: Specialty cocktails, food, and exclusive entertainment. VIP access starts at 6:00 pm.

Arti Gras General Admission
$75

Enjoy the night with specialty food stations, live entertainment, and a cash bar! General Admission access starts at 7:00 pm

Arti Gras Late Nighter
$40

For those who want to start the party a bit later, enjoy dessert stations, live entertainment, and a cash bar. Late-night access starts at 9:00 pm and closes the event at 10:30 pm

