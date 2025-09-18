Arti Gras: A Black and White Extravaganza

Enjoy this inaugural "arty" celebration benefiting the High Point Arts Council, with all the bells and whistles: Specialty cocktails, food, and exclusive entertainment. VIP access starts at 6:00 pm.
Enjoy the night with specialty food stations, live entertainment, and a cash bar! General Admission access starts at 7:00 pm
For those who want to start the party a bit later, enjoy dessert stations, live entertainment, and a cash bar. Late-night access starts at 9:00 pm and closes the event at 10:30 pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!