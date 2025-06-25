Artsfalmouth Inc

Artsfalmouth Inc

Artisans at the Harbor

All 9 market dates: July 3 through August 28, 2025
$200

Vendor space for the season. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown must be completed by 5 PM.

Thursday, July 3, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 10, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 10, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 17, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 17, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 24, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 24, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 31, 2025
$25

Thursday, July 31, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 7, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 7, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 14, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 14, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 21, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 21, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 28, 2025
$25

Thursday, August 28, 2025
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown must be completed by 5 PM.

