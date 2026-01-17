Artsfalmouth Inc

Offered by

Artsfalmouth Inc

About this shop

Artisans at the Harbor 2026 Vendor Payments

All ten market dates (June 25 to August 27)
$225

Vendor space for the season. Setup begins at 9 AM. The market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Vendor Space, Thursday, June 25, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Vendor space, Thursday, July 2, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, July 9, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, July 16, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, July 23, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, July 30, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, August 6, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, August 13, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, August 20, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Thursday, August 27, 2026
$25

Vendor space. Setup begins at 9 AM. Market runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Breakdown may not start before 4 PM and must be completed by 5 PM.

0
Add a donation for Artsfalmouth Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!