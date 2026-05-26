Artist and Gallery Consignment Agreement

Artist and Gallery Consignment Contract

At Waveline Collective, we believe artists deserve clear, fair, and protective agreements when placing their work in galleries. Our Artist and Gallery Consignment Contract is a professionally made legal document, designed specifically to protect artists while creating transparency and alignment between artists and galleries.





Valued at over $2,500, we are offering this contract at an accessible price of only $80 ($60 for members with promo code as shown on www.wavelinecollective.org/member-site-homepage). Once purchased, customers will receive an email with a link to the PDF file to download.

What’s Included

This comprehensive consignment agreement covers: