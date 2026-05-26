Artist and Gallery Consignment Agreement

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About this event
At Waveline Collective, we believe artists deserve clear, fair, and protective agreements when placing their work in galleries. Our Artist and Gallery Consignment Contract is a professionally made legal document, designed specifically to protect artists while creating transparency and alignment between artists and galleries.
Valued at over $2,500, we are offering this contract at an accessible price of only $80 ($60 for members with promo code as shown on www.wavelinecollective.org/member-site-homepage). Once purchased, customers will receive an email with a link to the PDF file to download.
This comprehensive consignment agreement covers:
Scope of representation and consignment terms
Non-exclusivity protections for the artist
Monthly reporting and payment timelines
Commission structure and pricing guidelines
Insurance requirements and liability protections
Procedures for damaged or lost artwork
Copyright protections and reproduction limitations
Shipping and expense responsibilities
Termination clauses and return procedures
Legal protections under Hawai‘i state law
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