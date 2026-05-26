Waveline Collective

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Waveline Collective

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Artist and Gallery Consignment Agreement

Downloadable PDF contract item
Downloadable PDF contract
$80

Artist and Gallery Consignment Contract

At Waveline Collective, we believe artists deserve clear, fair, and protective agreements when placing their work in galleries. Our Artist and Gallery Consignment Contract is a professionally made legal document, designed specifically to protect artists while creating transparency and alignment between artists and galleries.


Valued at over $2,500, we are offering this contract at an accessible price of only $80 ($60 for members with promo code as shown on www.wavelinecollective.org/member-site-homepage). Once purchased, customers will receive an email with a link to the PDF file to download.

What’s Included

This comprehensive consignment agreement covers:

  • Scope of representation and consignment terms
  • Non-exclusivity protections for the artist
  • Monthly reporting and payment timelines
  • Commission structure and pricing guidelines
  • Insurance requirements and liability protections
  • Procedures for damaged or lost artwork
  • Copyright protections and reproduction limitations
  • Shipping and expense responsibilities
  • Termination clauses and return procedures
  • Legal protections under Hawai‘i state law
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