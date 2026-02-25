Artist & Nomad Auction

This is the extra special wool blanket woven by Malika from the Imelghas Village in the High Atlas Mountains, featured in the HANDMADE FUTURE Film. It is a one of a kind blanket that represents the very heart and mission of this film. It is hand woven from wool from the Atlas Wool Supply also featured in the film. It took 22 days and multiple artisans from her cooperative support Malika in the making of this very special blanket. This blanket can be used on a chair or on a bed. Traditionally, these blankets are worn by women in the village when they get married and then they are an heirloom piece in their home. The mother makes the blanket for her daughter.





The starting bid is what we paid Malika for the blanket and we hope it helps us raise a lot of money to share her story and the story of the ANOU with many many people! Happy bidding!





size: 54 x 68 inches (not including fringe or tassles)