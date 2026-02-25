Artist & Nomad Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
size: 9 tall x 10 wide
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
size: 6.25 tall x 8 wide
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
size: 4.5 tall x 6 wide
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
size: 3.25 tall x 3 wide
Starting bid
This is the extra special wool blanket woven by Malika from the Imelghas Village in the High Atlas Mountains, featured in the HANDMADE FUTURE Film. It is a one of a kind blanket that represents the very heart and mission of this film. It is hand woven from wool from the Atlas Wool Supply also featured in the film. It took 22 days and multiple artisans from her cooperative support Malika in the making of this very special blanket. This blanket can be used on a chair or on a bed. Traditionally, these blankets are worn by women in the village when they get married and then they are an heirloom piece in their home. The mother makes the blanket for her daughter.
The starting bid is what we paid Malika for the blanket and we hope it helps us raise a lot of money to share her story and the story of the ANOU with many many people! Happy bidding!
size: 54 x 68 inches (not including fringe or tassles)
Starting bid
This is one of the large handloomed cotton table clothes printed by Sushila Chippa connected to Studio Bagru in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. It features the beautiful Flora + Fauna design. The making of the wood block for this design was also featured in the film. This is currently a one of a kind item, but we hope this design becomes available for more sales to support Studio Bagru in the future.
This textile is technically a table cloth, but the fabric can be used for any purpose.
color: natural tan cotton with black and terracotta block prints.
size: 76x88 inches
Starting bid
This is a set of hand-loomed cotton napkins printed by an artisan connected to Studio Bagru in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. The stripe design was printed by a member of the Chippa family. We love this design and think it is both minimal and timeless while still holding all the traditions of this special craft from Bagru, India.
color: natural handloomed tan cotton and black stripe
size: 17.5x17.5 inches
Starting bid
This very special marble box was crafted by Irfan Ali and his team of talented artisans featured in the film. This is a traditional flower motif inspired by the Taj Mahal. The white marble box features many hand cut semi precious stones such as lapis lazuli (blue), malachite (green), carnelian (red), turquoise (sky blue), jasper (various), and mother of pearl (white). This box can be used as decor and to house a special keepsake. Since making the documentary, Irfan has been designated by UNESCO as a master heritage artisan. We hope our documentary helps to bring him man direct sales opportunities in order end exploitation and to see this master craft continues for many generations.
size: 2.25w x 3.35l x 1.75h inches
Starting bid
This very special marble box was crafted by Irfan Ali and his team of talented artisans featured in the film. This is a design similar to the one seen in the making of the large marble table in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. The black marble box features many hand cut semi precious stones such as Agate (Tan), jasper (brown), and mother of pearl (white). This box can be used as decor and to house a special keepsake. Since making the documentary, Irfan has been designated by UNESCO as a master heritage artisan. We hope our documentary helps to bring him man direct sales opportunities in order end exploitation and to see this master craft continues for many generations.
size: 2.75w x 4.25l x 3h inches
Starting bid
This very special wool jacket was designed and made by slow fashion designer Celia Birchall. The process of making this specific jacket was featured throughout the HANDMADE FUTURE Film, including where the wool fabric was sourced at Fiber Farm in the Cotswolds near her studio. Even the buttons, from one of the last button turners in the UK, were sourced within 30 minutes of her studio. This is the highest quality of wool in the UK and this very special jacket as it is the first one made and only a few others exist. The jacket is unisex with a relaxed fit. It is a medium size. The sleeves can be rolled and it can be worn as an outer coat or layer piece.
size: medium
note: The sleeves are long and can be rolled; the cut is boxy waist length so it can be worn over a sweater or a t-shirt. Kirsten is modeling the jacket and is a traditional size 8 in a top or jacket.
Starting bid
This beautiful brass spoon is hand forged by a skilled artisan with Anchor Crafts located in Nairobi, Kenya. The making of the small and large spoons is featured in the film HANDMADE FUTURE. It takes several steps to melt, mold, and polish the brass. This artisan studio has trained many artisans, including women, in the skill of brass forging for jewelry and home decor. These spoons are safe for use in serving food, but we encourage hand wash only. The spoons can be polished with lemon/baking powder or traditional brass polish as needed. Each one is slightly unique from the touch of hand!
length: 6.5 inches
Starting bid
This beautiful brass spoon is hand forged by a skilled artisan with Anchor Crafts located in Nairobi, Kenya. The making of the small and large spoons is featured in the film HANDMADE FUTURE. It takes several steps to melt, mold, and polish the brass. This artisan studio has trained many artisans, including women, in the skill of brass forging for jewelry and home decor. These spoons are safe for use in serving food, but we encourage hand wash only. The spoons can be polished with lemon/baking powder or traditional brass polish as needed. Each one is slightly unique from the touch of hand!
length: 10.5 inches
Starting bid
This beautiful platter is handcrafted and hand painted by Charles from Anchor Crafts in Nairobi, Kenya. The making of this collection is featured in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. The clay is locally sourced and the beautiful flowers are one of Charles' unique designs inspired by the flora of Kenya.
size: 12.5 inches round
Handwash. Food safe.
Starting bid
This hand dyed and hand woven indigo wool scarf was made with love by various members of Arturo's family featured in the HANDMADE FUTURE Film. From the weaving to the dying to the finishing, this wool scarf supports the efforts of this family in Oaxaca to continue their weaving traditions for future generations in their family.
size: 76 x 23 inches
Starting bid
This handloomed cotton table runner is woven on a traditional wood loom by Peter, as seen in the HANDMADE FUTURE documentary. Peter is a master weaver, one is the best in all of Kenya! We love this simple but unique pattern of black and natural cotton striped rows. This runner is versatile, sturdy, and washable.
size: 80 x 19.5 in
Starting bid
This traditional handcrafted duster broom and leather dustpan from Sunhouse Craft in Berea Kentucky. Designed by Cynthia Main as seen in HANDMADE FUTURE, this set looks beautiful and is functional. The leather os from Thoroughbred leather in Louisville, the fiber for the duster is Tampico, a certain species of agave. Based off an Appalachian weaving pattern, the duster is designed with lovely soft bristles, tied with organic linen and cotton cord for a sturdy, but delicate sweep, and a leather hang tie.
duster: 12.5 x 7.5
pan: 7.5 x 7.75
Starting bid
This duster is wrapped with stainless steel wire, giving it structure and longevity while remaining light and comfortable to use. It is designed in Berea, Kentucky at Sunhouse Crafts by Cynthia Main, as seen in HANDMADE FUTURE. It designed for everyday sweeping and dusting. The duster features a handwoven checkered hang tie made from tampico, broomcorn, organic linen, naturally dyed for subtle variation.
brush: 12.5 x 7.5
Starting bid
This mini bud vase is made by Simon, the master glass blower from Kenya as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. We designed these little vases with Simon and think that are perfect for any home. Style as one or all together. Each is slightly different and unique.
green: 3 inches tall
gray, round: 2.75 inches tall
amber: 4-25 inches tall
Starting bid
This mini bud vase is made by Simon, the master glass blower from Kenya as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. We designed these little vases with Simon and think that are perfect for any home. Style as one or all together. Each is slightly different and unique.
green: 3 inches tall
gray, round: 2.75 inches tall
amber: 4-25 inches tall
Starting bid
This mini bud vase is made by Simon, the master glass blower from Kenya as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. We designed these little vases with Simon and think that are perfect for any home. Style as one or all together. Each is slightly different and unique.
green: 3 inches tall
gray, round: 2.75 inches tall
amber: 4-25 inches tall
Starting bid
These handpoured candle sticks are naturally dyed and made with love by the women at Casa Viviana in Oaxaca, Mexico as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. These are the modern, minimal candles the family is making to help sustain their traditions. Each layer of the candle is hand poured, taking several hours to achieve the thickness. The colors are made from local, natural materials such as indigo and cochineal. The wax is beeswax from Mexico.
size: 12 inches
set of 2
Starting bid
These handpoured candle sticks are naturally dyed and made with love by the women at Casa Viviana in Oaxaca, Mexico as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. These are the modern, minimal candles the family is making to help sustain their traditions. Each layer of the candle is hand poured, taking several hours to achieve the thickness. The colors are made from local, natural materials such as indigo and cochineal. The wax is beeswax from Mexico.
size: 12 inches
set of 2
Starting bid
These handpoured candle sticks are naturally dyed and made with love by the women at Casa Viviana in Oaxaca, Mexico as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. These are the modern, minimal candles the family is making to help sustain their traditions. Each layer of the candle is hand poured, taking several hours to achieve the thickness. The colors are made from local, natural materials such as indigo and cochineal. There is an intentional ombre effect to this dye process.The wax is beeswax from Mexico.
size: 12 inches
set of 2
Starting bid
These handpoured candle sticks are naturally dyed and made with love by the women at Casa Viviana in Oaxaca, Mexico as featured in HANDMADE FUTURE. These are the modern, minimal candles the family is making to help sustain their traditions. Each layer of the candle is hand poured, taking several hours to achieve the thickness. The colors are made from local, natural materials such as indigo and cochineal. The wax is beeswax from Mexico.
size: 12 inches
set of 2
Starting bid
The beeswax flowers are examples of the creativity developed by master candle maker Viviana from Casa Viviana as seen in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. These flowers are used for decoration on traditional large candles presented at special occasions such as weddings, engagements, and baptisms. The flowers are very delicate and can be used as decor in your home.
Set of 4
Starting bid
The beeswax flowers are examples of the creativity developed by master candle maker Viviana from Casa Viviana as seen in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. These flowers are used for decoration on traditional large candles presented at special occasions such as weddings, engagements, and baptisms. The flowers are very delicate and can be used as decor in your home.
Set of 4
Starting bid
This naturally dyed textile is hand woven on a back strap loom by master artisan Arturo from Mitla. The textile is made from local cotton and the symbolic pattern is unique to the village as seen in the HANDMADE FUTURE Film. Every row represents an aspect of their history and culture. Arturo's grandson Angel is becoming a master artisan and is learning to weave in this traditional style so that these weaving traditions for future generations. This is a very special heritage textile and can be used as a table runner, on the end of a bed or chair, or hung on a wall.
size:80 x 19.5 inches
Starting bid
We are auctioning two spots for the OAXACA Craft and Culture Tour this coming July 24-30. You will meet the artisans from Oaxaca feature in the film and learn the handicrafts directly from them. The final bid will cover the cost for both spots so you can bring a friend or loved one with you and you will share a room. (Or for a solo traveler the bid will cover a single room and be an extra donation to our nonprofit fund). In addition, the tour is hosted by the Dickersons and Ana Paula also featured in the film. It will be an incredible trip and all the details are online: https://artistandnomad.com/toursandretreats/oaxaca
There are only a few spots remaining on this tour. The winning bid will secure two of those spots.
Starting bid
We are auctioning a spot for the KENYA Craft and Culture Tour for JUNE 2027 (next year).
You will meet the artisans from Kenya featured in the film and learn the handicrafts directly from them. The final bid will cover the cost for both spots so you can bring a friend or loved one with you and you will share a room. (Or for a solo traveler the bid will cover a single room and be an extra donation to our nonprofit fund).
In addition, the tour is hosted by Kirsten and Isabel from the film. It will be an incredible trip and all the details are online: https://artistandnomad.com/toursandretreats/kenya
Registration opens in April for this tour, but there is already an interest list. The winning bid will have a secured spots on this tour.
Starting bid
We are auctioning TWO spots for the MOROCCO Craft and Culture Tour for OCTOBER 2027 (next year).
The final bid will cover the cost for both spots so you can bring a friend or loved one with you and you will share a room. (Or for a solo traveler the bid will cover a single room and be an extra donation to our nonprofit fund).
You will meet some of the artisans from Morocco featured in the film and learn directly from them. It will be an incredible trip and all the details are online: https://artistandnomad.com/toursandretreats/morocco
Registration opens in April for this tour, but there is already an interest list. The winning bid will have a secured spots on this tour.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!