Artist Bookkeeping Jam

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and mentorship. You will need to show your members card with your members number upon entry.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and mentorship.
Suggested donation $20–$40. Contributions directly support free artist education and community programs. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and mentorship with this contribution.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!