Artist INC Houston Alumni Showcase + Fundraiser

Artist
Carry Reeder
Medium
Acrylic gouache on paper on board.
Size (HxW)
12'' x 9''
Artist
Karla Cisneros
Medium
Digital print on aluminum
Size (HxW)
8'' x 10''
Artist
Carlos Ocando
Medium
Photography/Aluminum Print
Size (HxW)
24'' x 16''
Artist
Caroline Z. Marcos; Wildflower Studio
Medium
Mixed media acrylic, paper, fabric collage on canvas
Size (HxW)
24'' x 20''
Artist
Edgar Medina
Medium
Framed giclée print
Size (HxW)
20'' x 20''
Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety is a private lesson for ONE student. This updated one-on-one workshop, shares the history of fire manipulation in performance, foundations of fire safety, an introduction to fire props, dancing, and manipulation, and an opportunity to touch fire, work with fire torches and propane bubbles. Whether you want to learn the basics of playing consciously with fire or are ready to release your inner pyro, this experience is for YOU!
Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety is led by professional movement artist and educator, Y. E. Torres (ms. YET). Torres is a Houston, Texas based Fire Bellydancer, a Flame Effects Operator, licensed by the state of Texas, a Principal on the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Special Effects (SPE-AAA) Committee, Executive Artistic Director of the Renegade Carnies, Co-Producer of FLOWriety Fire, and the Public Programs and CAMHLAB Manager of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
Workshop Length: 2-3 hours
Disclaimer: This Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety will be held in ms. YET’s personal studio, located in Segundo Barrio, near Downtown Houston. Participation is limited to students who are at least 18 years old. Workshop must be booked and completed no later than February 28, 2026. All supplies are provided.
Artist
Julie Wright
Medium
Plaster/Mixed Media, Vintage and modern-day toys are arranged in an “I Spy” scene. Each toy’s intricate details and textures are captured in a one-of-a-kind, plaster relief artwork.
Size (HxW)
15.25x15.25"
Artist
Jaymes Earl
Medium
Digital Print on Paper
Size
12'' x 12''
Live Music & Dance Performances
The Crimson Vagabond Roadshow is directed by Jam Boss Mr.B & Laura, the Crimson Vagabond. Their live performances are inspired by Middle Eastern and Turkish music, dance and celebrations. You can count on this wild pair to bring you a high energy and fiery performance!
Taking the Show on the Road!!
Impress your guests at your next special occasion with an exciting live performance from this dynamic duo. Jam Boss and The Crimson Vagabond will deliver a sassy 15 minute showcase to help kick off your celebrations. Everyone will be bragging about how YOU hosted the best party of the year!
Artist
Bryan Cope
Medium
Paint filled laser engraved birch ply.
Size
17'' x 11''
Artist
Bryan Cope
Medium
Paint filled laser engraved birch ply
Size
17'' x6''
Artist
Cheryl Russell
Medium
Acrylic on canvas
Size
15.25 x 15.25 x 1.5 in
