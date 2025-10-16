Artist INC Houston Alumni Showcase + Fundraiser

Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety is a private lesson for ONE student. This updated one-on-one workshop, shares the history of fire manipulation in performance, foundations of fire safety, an introduction to fire props, dancing, and manipulation, and an opportunity to touch fire, work with fire torches and propane bubbles. Whether you want to learn the basics of playing consciously with fire or are ready to release your inner pyro, this experience is for YOU!





Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety is led by professional movement artist and educator, Y. E. Torres (ms. YET). Torres is a Houston, Texas based Fire Bellydancer, a Flame Effects Operator, licensed by the state of Texas, a Principal on the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Special Effects (SPE-AAA) Committee, Executive Artistic Director of the Renegade Carnies, Co-Producer of FLOWriety Fire, and the Public Programs and CAMHLAB Manager of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.





Workshop Length: 2-3 hours

Disclaimer: This Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety will be held in ms. YET’s personal studio, located in Segundo Barrio, near Downtown Houston. Participation is limited to students who are at least 18 years old. Workshop must be booked and completed no later than February 28, 2026. All supplies are provided.