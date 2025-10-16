Artist INC Houston Alumni Showcase + Fundraiser

Infinite item
Infinite
$400

Artist

Carry Reeder

Medium

Acrylic gouache on paper on board.

Size (HxW)

12'' x 9''


World Champs item
World Champs
$100

Artist

Karla Cisneros

Medium

Digital print on aluminum

Size (HxW)

8'' x 10''

Rising item
Rising
$750

Artist

Carlos Ocando

Medium

Photography/Aluminum Print

Size (HxW)

24'' x 16''

Ocean Biome item
Ocean Biome
$750

Artist

Caroline Z. Marcos; Wildflower Studio

Medium

Mixed media acrylic, paper, fabric collage on canvas

Size (HxW)

24'' x 20''

LIVE item
LIVE
$325

Artist

Edgar Medina

Medium

Framed giclée print

Size (HxW)

20'' x 20''

Private Lesson | Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety item
Private Lesson | Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety
$400

Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety is a private lesson for ONE student. This updated one-on-one workshop, shares the history of fire manipulation in performance, foundations of fire safety, an introduction to fire props, dancing, and manipulation, and an opportunity to touch fire, work with fire torches and propane bubbles. Whether you want to learn the basics of playing consciously with fire or are ready to release your inner pyro, this experience is for YOU!


Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety is led by professional movement artist and educator, Y. E. Torres (ms. YET). Torres is a Houston, Texas based Fire Bellydancer, a Flame Effects Operator, licensed by the state of Texas, a Principal on the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Special Effects (SPE-AAA) Committee, Executive Artistic Director of the Renegade Carnies, Co-Producer of FLOWriety Fire, and the Public Programs and CAMHLAB Manager of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.


Workshop Length: 2-3 hours

Disclaimer: This Introduction to Fire Artistry and Safety will be held in ms. YET’s personal studio, located in Segundo Barrio, near Downtown Houston. Participation is limited to students who are at least 18 years old. Workshop must be booked and completed no later than February 28, 2026. All supplies are provided.

Young at Heart item
Young at Heart
$300

Artist

Julie Wright

Medium

Plaster/Mixed Media, Vintage and modern-day toys are arranged in an “I Spy” scene. Each toy’s intricate details and textures are captured in a one-of-a-kind, plaster relief artwork.

Size (HxW)

15.25x15.25"

Maasai Swag V item
Maasai Swag V
$125

Artist

Jaymes Earl

Medium

Digital Print on Paper

Size

12'' x 12''

Live Music & Dance Performance item
Live Music & Dance Performance
$500

Live Music & Dance Performances

The Crimson Vagabond Roadshow is directed by Jam Boss Mr.B & Laura, the Crimson Vagabond. Their live performances are inspired by Middle Eastern and Turkish music, dance and celebrations. You can count on this wild pair to bring you a high energy and fiery performance!


Taking the Show on the Road!!

Impress your guests at your next special occasion with an exciting live performance from this dynamic duo. Jam Boss and The Crimson Vagabond will deliver a sassy 15 minute showcase to help kick off your celebrations. Everyone will be bragging about how YOU hosted the best party of the year!

On a farm in Michigan without a cellphone (#1) item
On a farm in Michigan without a cellphone (#1)
$320

Artist

Bryan Cope

Medium

Paint filled laser engraved birch ply.

Size

17'' x 11''

Analog item
Analog
$180

Artist

Bryan Cope

Medium

Paint filled laser engraved birch ply

Size

17'' x6''

Hello Sunshine item
Hello Sunshine
$650

Artist

Cheryl Russell

Medium

Acrylic on canvas

Size

15.25 x 15.25 x 1.5 in

