Artist Retreat - The Artist’s Roadmap to Success and Joy with Edi Matsumoto

Introducing the monthly Artist Retreat.

Experience a day of creativity, education, and community at our January introductory event.





All supplies are included: a full lunch, snacks, and beverages. Feel free to bring one or two Art pieces to share at the end of the day.





Here's a brief synopsis of what to expect:





The Artist’s Roadmap to Success and Joy with Edi Matsumoto

Introduction

· My journey: from healthcare professional to full-time artist and gallery owner.

· Joy and play are keys to creative success!

1. Self-Reflection

· Examine seven areas of life (career, health, social, emotional, finances, spiritual, environmental).

· Exercise: Where are you now?

2. Vision & Goal Setting

· Define your BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal).

· Exercise: Where do you want to be?

· Know your Why — it fuels your persistence.

3. Ikigai – Find Your Purpose

· Ask:

1. What do I love?





2. What am I good at?





3. What can I be paid for?





4. What does the world need?





· Exercise: Find your sweet spot.





4. Mindset Matters

· Take 100% responsibility.

· E + R = O: Event + Response = Outcome.

· Shift from negative to positive thoughts.

· Exercises: Mirror work, catching negativity, and replacing with positivity

5. Niche & Audience

· Define your unique style and audience.

· Use the 80/20 rule — focus where results happen.

· Exercise: find your niche

6. Sales & Storytelling

· Sales = Service. Connect from the heart.

· Exercise: Heart-selling

· Share your products through your Hero’s Journey story.

7. Networking & Growth

· Build community, not competition.

· Join or start a Mastermind Group

· Mentoring





You don't want to miss this first-of-a-kind Artists Retreat by Edi.





Tickets are non-refundable.