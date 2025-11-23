Artist Retreat - The Artist’s Roadmap to Success and Joy with Edi Matsumoto

Hosted by
About this event
Introducing the monthly Artist Retreat.
Experience a day of creativity, education, and community at our January introductory event.
Experiance a day of creativity, education and community at our January Experience a day of creativity, education, and community at our January introductory event.
All supplies are included: a full lunch, snacks, and beverages. Feel free to bring one or two Art pieces to share at the end of the day.
Here's a brief synopsis of what to expect:
The Artist’s Roadmap to Success and Joy with Edi Matsumoto
Introduction
· My journey: from healthcare professional to full-time artist and gallery owner.
· Joy and play are keys to creative success!
1. Self-Reflection
· Examine seven areas of life (career, health, social, emotional, finances, spiritual, environmental).
· Exercise: Where are you now?
2. Vision & Goal Setting
· Define your BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal).
· Exercise: Where do you want to be?
· Know your Why — it fuels your persistence.
3. Ikigai – Find Your Purpose
· Ask:
1. What do I love?
2. What am I good at?
3. What can I be paid for?
4. What does the world need?
· Exercise: Find your sweet spot.
4. Mindset Matters
· Take 100% responsibility.
· E + R = O: Event + Response = Outcome.
· Shift from negative to positive thoughts.
· Exercises: Mirror work, catching negativity, and replacing with positivity
5. Niche & Audience
· Define your unique style and audience.
· Use the 80/20 rule — focus where results happen.
· Exercise: find your niche
6. Sales & Storytelling
· Sales = Service. Connect from the heart.
· Exercise: Heart-selling
· Share your products through your Hero’s Journey story.
7. Networking & Growth
· Build community, not competition.
· Join or start a Mastermind Group
· Mentoring
You don't want to miss this first-of-a-kind Artists Retreat by Edi.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!