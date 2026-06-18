Artist Studio Suite Rental

About the memberships
No expiration
This nonrefundable deposit will secure your studio suite for 30 days. After 30 days if you have not completed your lease agreement, it will be released to next interested party!
Renews monthly
This monthly payment is for Studio Suites A, B, C, or D base rate.
Renews monthly
This monthly payment is for Studio Suite R base rate.
Renews monthly
For each High Usage Electrical Equipment utilized there will be an additional $50 fee monthly for each piece that will draw more energy.
Renews monthly
4x4 area for $40 monthly to display your artwork in the vending space.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!