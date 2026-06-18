The foreground displays colorful text and images advertising artist and gallery spaces for lease in a new community art center, while the background features a textured, purple and gold marbled design.
Hillsboro Arts League

Offered by

Hillsboro Arts League

About the memberships

Artist Studio Suite Rental

Deposit
$300

No expiration

This nonrefundable deposit will secure your studio suite for 30 days. After 30 days if you have not completed your lease agreement, it will be released to next interested party!

Artist Studio Suite Monthly rent-Small Suite or Cafe
$300

Renews monthly

This monthly payment is for Studio Suites A, B, C, or D base rate.

Artist Studio Suite Monthly rent-Large Suite
$500

Renews monthly

This monthly payment is for Studio Suite R base rate.

High Electrical Usage Equipment
$50

Renews monthly

For each High Usage Electrical Equipment utilized there will be an additional $50 fee monthly for each piece that will draw more energy.

Vending Space
$40

Renews monthly

4x4 area for $40 monthly to display your artwork in the vending space.

Add a donation for Hillsboro Arts League

$

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