Art4AuntDar

Hosted by

Art4AuntDar

About this event

Artist VIP

2417 Fussell Rd

Polk City, FL 33868, USA

Artist Guest item
Artist Guest
Free

Congratulations! You've received a front row ticket to Music & Memories as a guest of one of our special artists for the evening! In addition, you will receive $10 ALZ bucks to use at the Food Trucks and Music & Memories merch to celebrate the evening with us!

We cannot wait for you to enjoy this experience and help us as we bring awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!