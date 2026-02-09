Artist VIP

Hosted by
About this event
Congratulations! You've received a front row ticket to Music & Memories as a guest of one of our special artists for the evening! In addition, you will receive $10 ALZ bucks to use at the Food Trucks and Music & Memories merch to celebrate the evening with us!
We cannot wait for you to enjoy this experience and help us as we bring awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!