Jessica Stanley's, Artist Web Presence: Telling Your Story Online

Speaker: Jessica Stanley is a public art professional and co-founder of C. Stanley Creative, a mural company she runs with her husband, artist Christian Stanley. Since 2018, they have created large-scale murals for communities across the country, with Jessica leading the business, strategy, and project management behind the work.

Her experience centers on building a sustainable mural practice—finding opportunities, developing strong proposals, managing client relationships, and guiding projects from concept through completion. She has worked across a wide range of public art projects and understands both the creative and operational sides of the industry.





Jessica is passionate about helping artists navigate the business of murals with clarity and confidence. She shares practical tools and insight to support long-term, sustainable careers in public art.





She holds a Master’s degree in Information and is especially interested in how systems, communication, and structure can improve outcomes for artists and the communities they serve.



