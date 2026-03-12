Hosted by

Henry Sheldon Museum

About this event

Artists in the House

Pick-up location

1 Park St, Middlebury, VT 05753, USA

Betty in Foyer by Emily Sunderman item
Betty in Foyer by Emily Sunderman
$500

Starting bid

A 11" x 14" painting in memory of beloved dog Betty, set in a foyer with wallpaper inspired by Byzantine mosaics.

XKE Series 3 V12 by Emily Sunderman item
XKE Series 3 V12 by Emily Sunderman
$500

Starting bid

A 11" x 14" painting of a Jaguar sitting in a garage adorned with wallpaper inspired by Egyptian mummy-case ornamentation.

Lisbon Apartment Laundry by Todd Anderson item
Lisbon Apartment Laundry by Todd Anderson
$800

Starting bid

A framed and matted 27"x23" painting that explores the simple daily, unhurried routine of laundry before shadows from an opposing building eclipse the sun falling on hanging linens set to dry.

Canopies on Jacob Gillesstraat by Todd Anderson item
Canopies on Jacob Gillesstraat by Todd Anderson
$400

Starting bid

A framed and matted 19"x16" painting that explores repeating patterns as both functional and decorative elements in the city.

Texture Study 001 by Steve Hadeka item
Texture Study 001 by Steve Hadeka
$375

Starting bid

A 14"x34" piece meant to explore the main design theme of texture, rather than color or form (though those are secondary elements).

Columbine by Nancy Custer Carroll item
Columbine by Nancy Custer Carroll
$500

Starting bid

11"x14" framed oil painting of a close up view of a purple Columbine flower. This view epitomizes nature as a design genius.

Graceful Aging in the Valley by Paul Forlenza item
Graceful Aging in the Valley by Paul Forlenza
$250

Starting bid

A 18"x24" matted and framed photograph of a 200 year old Vally Oak tree found in certain parts of Northern California.

Not Your Grandma's Wallpaper Sales Sample by Gene Childers item
Not Your Grandma's Wallpaper Sales Sample by Gene Childers
$85

Starting bid

A 4"x4"x1.5" piece A whimsical, textured pattern of rectangles and squares

creates a sense of depth reminiscent of wallpaper.

Red Light by Alice Eckles item
Red Light by Alice Eckles
$400

Starting bid

A 17" x 13" framed acrylic painting inspired by design, exploring balance, pattern, and visual rhythm through layered color and form.

A Little Bit Worse by Lauren McCabe item
A Little Bit Worse by Lauren McCabe
$300

Starting bid

A 13 x 19 framed and matted colored screen print inspired by the childhood song “You Can’t Ride in My Little Red Wagon,” this piece uses the image of a weary mother in her child’s wagon to reinterpret the refrain “a little bit louder and a little bit worse” as a reflection on how perspective shifts and life can feel more difficult with age.

Spring Equinox by Theo Chang Andreu item
Spring Equinox by Theo Chang Andreu
$200

Starting bid

A framed 16" × 20" piece reflects on time and design by depicting late winter’s growing daylight over snow-covered trees, using stylized, two-dimensional wood grain patterns inspired by wallpaper to highlight nature’s inherent beauty.

Botanical Stoneware Jar by Bethany Farrell item
Botanical Stoneware Jar by Bethany Farrell
$120

Starting bid

A 9" handbuilt stoneware jar.

Blood Moon by Molly Daly item
Blood Moon by Molly Daly
$800

Starting bid

A "36x29" piece pairs quilt-inspired symmetry and hand worked textiles to explore the rhythm of natural cycles alongside the human desire for pattern, order, and design.

Time Passing by Judi Danforth item
Time Passing by Judi Danforth
$200

Starting bid

A 5"x7" oil on panel painting

Time Flying item
Time Flying
$200

Starting bid

A 5"x7.25" Oil on Panel painting.

The Sewing Case by Judy Albright item
The Sewing Case by Judy Albright
$900

Starting bid

A 16"x12" painting that depicts a collection of inherited sewing tools and keepsakes

tracing generations of women, revealing how memory,

skill, and love are passed down and layered over time

through everyday objects.

Hope After the Rain by Jasmine Almeida item
Hope After the Rain by Jasmine Almeida
$375

Starting bid

A beautifully 42.5"x53" crocheted rainbow blanket features soft, textured stitches and vibrant bands of color that create a warm, comforting, and joyful handmade piece.

Trail at Pulp Mill Bridge by Beth Bluestein-née Svenningsen item
Trail at Pulp Mill Bridge by Beth Bluestein-née Svenningsen
$550

Starting bid

A framed 21"x17" beautiful watercolor inspired by a quiet winter morning in Vermont, this piece captures a fleeting moment of light and lasting sense of wonder.

Eclipse by Eileen Gombosi item
Eclipse by Eileen Gombosi
$575

Starting bid

A 26" x 32" framed work created using the Japanese Shibori technique, where stitched fabric is shaped, dyed in indigo, and released to reveal a resist-dyed design.

Tea Time by Elizabeth Stahl item
Tea Time by Elizabeth Stahl
$225

Starting bid

Stoneware Pottery Tea kettle and 2 cups

Coffee Time by Elizabeth Stahl item
Coffee Time by Elizabeth Stahl
$105

Starting bid

A set of hand-built stoneware 8oz mugs and a 4oz creamer made for daily use explores the theme of design.

Moonlight by Sarah Ashe item
Moonlight by Sarah Ashe
$225

Starting bid

A 7" × 11" fabric work using cyanotype and embroidery floss to depict a moonlit scene.

Home in the Woods by Janet Fredericks item
Home in the Woods by Janet Fredericks
$750

Starting bid

A 19.5" x 15" piece of layered organic and manmade materials evoke an ever-changing landscape shaped by weather and decay, reflecting the tension between time and design in a harsh natural environment.

Kayla's Sunflowers by Pam Quinn item
Kayla's Sunflowers by Pam Quinn
$200

Starting bid

A 13"x13" framed and matted photograph showing symmetry through photography and flowers using a kaleidoscope lens, revealing how repeated patterns can transform and even obscure the original forms.

Musings by Bonnie Melnick item
Musings by Bonnie Melnick
$475

Starting bid

A 16"x20"a painting inspired by a wide variety of experiences and observations

Hand Built Ceramic Bowls by Michaela Granstrom item
Hand Built Ceramic Bowls by Michaela Granstrom
$80

Starting bid

A 4 piece set of bowls uses simple forms as a canvas for playful glaze

patterns that explore color harmony and symmetry.

Winter Landscape by Gwen Hawkins item
Winter Landscape by Gwen Hawkins
$200

Starting bid

A 20x24 acrylic painting captures a fleeting moment as the sun sets on untouched snow,

suspended between day’s end and the first disturbance of a new snowfall.

Don’t Forget Me, (set of 6) by Lauren McCabe item
Don’t Forget Me, (set of 6) by Lauren McCabe
$500

Starting bid

A set of 6 collaged negatives.

Untitled by Sam Sheehan item
Untitled by Sam Sheehan
$2,400

Starting bid

A 46L"x14W"x15H"

Concrete and Oak Sculpture

Nature’s Timekeepers: Blue Mountain Ridges by Laura Thomas item
Nature’s Timekeepers: Blue Mountain Ridges by Laura Thomas
$250

Starting bid

A framed 16"x20 painting that looks back through millions of years of time. The mountains are timekeepers on a planetary scale, reminding us that the minutes in each day are molecular fragments in the greater fabric of time.

Henry Sheldon's Quilt by Leigh Harder item
Henry Sheldon's Quilt by Leigh Harder
$325

Starting bid

A framed 13"x10.5 collage inspired by a quilt in the Henry Sheldon Museum collection.


Woman of Wonder by Pamela Smith item
Woman of Wonder by Pamela Smith
$1,700

Starting bid

A 24x18 Acrylic on Masonite

Hand Crafted & Painted Bowls by Bethany Farrell item
Hand Crafted & Painted Bowls by Bethany Farrell
$65

Starting bid

A 4 piece set of stoneware nesting bowls.

Last by Deana Allgaier item
Last by Deana Allgaier
$200

Starting bid

A matted and framed 8.5"x11" collage piece which combines modern wallpaper with hand-cut images from a 1940s Life Magazine. It feels like a good example of how designing with old and new can really come together.

Family by Deana Allgaier item
Family by Deana Allgaier
$200

Starting bid

A matted and framed 8.5"x11" combines modern wallpaper with a vintage 1950s Sports Illustrated image, highlighting the creative contrast and harmony that can emerge when old and new design elements are brought together.

Ode to the Teapot by Jill Brooks item
Ode to the Teapot by Jill Brooks
$500

Starting bid

A 11"x14" matted and framed goauche painting this piece draws on a teapot inherited from the artist’s grandmother—an immigrant and London Blitz survivor—to explore how everyday objects become powerful vessels of memory, identity, and resilience.

The Landing by John Thomson IV item
The Landing by John Thomson IV
$225

Starting bid

A 8"x10" photograh of the Richardson Olmsted Campus in Buffalo, a former psychiatric hospital now renovated into a hotel, exploring how restoration blends

renewal with historical nostalgia.

 

Listen by Bonnie Melnick item
Listen by Bonnie Melnick
$675

Starting bid

A 22x28 oil pigment stick painting

Yard Sale Clock by Guy Rossi item
Yard Sale Clock by Guy Rossi
$950

Starting bid

A wood and marble 3 dimensional piece of art that is also a working clock.

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