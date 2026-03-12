Artists in the House

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A 11" x 14" painting in memory of beloved dog Betty, set in a foyer with wallpaper inspired by Byzantine mosaics.
Starting bid
A 11" x 14" painting of a Jaguar sitting in a garage adorned with wallpaper inspired by Egyptian mummy-case ornamentation.
Starting bid
A framed and matted 27"x23" painting that explores the simple daily, unhurried routine of laundry before shadows from an opposing building eclipse the sun falling on hanging linens set to dry.
Starting bid
A framed and matted 19"x16" painting that explores repeating patterns as both functional and decorative elements in the city.
Starting bid
A 14"x34" piece meant to explore the main design theme of texture, rather than color or form (though those are secondary elements).
Starting bid
11"x14" framed oil painting of a close up view of a purple Columbine flower. This view epitomizes nature as a design genius.
Starting bid
A 18"x24" matted and framed photograph of a 200 year old Vally Oak tree found in certain parts of Northern California.
Starting bid
A 4"x4"x1.5" piece A whimsical, textured pattern of rectangles and squares
creates a sense of depth reminiscent of wallpaper.
Starting bid
A 17" x 13" framed acrylic painting inspired by design, exploring balance, pattern, and visual rhythm through layered color and form.
Starting bid
A 13 x 19 framed and matted colored screen print inspired by the childhood song “You Can’t Ride in My Little Red Wagon,” this piece uses the image of a weary mother in her child’s wagon to reinterpret the refrain “a little bit louder and a little bit worse” as a reflection on how perspective shifts and life can feel more difficult with age.
Starting bid
A framed 16" × 20" piece reflects on time and design by depicting late winter’s growing daylight over snow-covered trees, using stylized, two-dimensional wood grain patterns inspired by wallpaper to highlight nature’s inherent beauty.
Starting bid
A 9" handbuilt stoneware jar.
Starting bid
A "36x29" piece pairs quilt-inspired symmetry and hand worked textiles to explore the rhythm of natural cycles alongside the human desire for pattern, order, and design.
Starting bid
A 5"x7" oil on panel painting
Starting bid
A 5"x7.25" Oil on Panel painting.
Starting bid
A 16"x12" painting that depicts a collection of inherited sewing tools and keepsakes
tracing generations of women, revealing how memory,
skill, and love are passed down and layered over time
through everyday objects.
Starting bid
A beautifully 42.5"x53" crocheted rainbow blanket features soft, textured stitches and vibrant bands of color that create a warm, comforting, and joyful handmade piece.
Starting bid
A framed 21"x17" beautiful watercolor inspired by a quiet winter morning in Vermont, this piece captures a fleeting moment of light and lasting sense of wonder.
Starting bid
A 26" x 32" framed work created using the Japanese Shibori technique, where stitched fabric is shaped, dyed in indigo, and released to reveal a resist-dyed design.
Starting bid
Stoneware Pottery Tea kettle and 2 cups
Starting bid
A set of hand-built stoneware 8oz mugs and a 4oz creamer made for daily use explores the theme of design.
Starting bid
A 7" × 11" fabric work using cyanotype and embroidery floss to depict a moonlit scene.
Starting bid
A 19.5" x 15" piece of layered organic and manmade materials evoke an ever-changing landscape shaped by weather and decay, reflecting the tension between time and design in a harsh natural environment.
Starting bid
A 13"x13" framed and matted photograph showing symmetry through photography and flowers using a kaleidoscope lens, revealing how repeated patterns can transform and even obscure the original forms.
Starting bid
A 16"x20"a painting inspired by a wide variety of experiences and observations
Starting bid
A 4 piece set of bowls uses simple forms as a canvas for playful glaze
patterns that explore color harmony and symmetry.
Starting bid
A 20x24 acrylic painting captures a fleeting moment as the sun sets on untouched snow,
suspended between day’s end and the first disturbance of a new snowfall.
Starting bid
A set of 6 collaged negatives.
Starting bid
A 46L"x14W"x15H"
Concrete and Oak Sculpture
Starting bid
A framed 16"x20 painting that looks back through millions of years of time. The mountains are timekeepers on a planetary scale, reminding us that the minutes in each day are molecular fragments in the greater fabric of time.
Starting bid
A framed 13"x10.5 collage inspired by a quilt in the Henry Sheldon Museum collection.
Starting bid
A 24x18 Acrylic on Masonite
Starting bid
A 4 piece set of stoneware nesting bowls.
Starting bid
A matted and framed 8.5"x11" collage piece which combines modern wallpaper with hand-cut images from a 1940s Life Magazine. It feels like a good example of how designing with old and new can really come together.
Starting bid
A matted and framed 8.5"x11" combines modern wallpaper with a vintage 1950s Sports Illustrated image, highlighting the creative contrast and harmony that can emerge when old and new design elements are brought together.
Starting bid
A 11"x14" matted and framed goauche painting this piece draws on a teapot inherited from the artist’s grandmother—an immigrant and London Blitz survivor—to explore how everyday objects become powerful vessels of memory, identity, and resilience.
Starting bid
A 8"x10" photograh of the Richardson Olmsted Campus in Buffalo, a former psychiatric hospital now renovated into a hotel, exploring how restoration blends
renewal with historical nostalgia.
Starting bid
A 22x28 oil pigment stick painting
Starting bid
A wood and marble 3 dimensional piece of art that is also a working clock.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!