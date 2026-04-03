Artists Ink Online Shop

Action Council Of Monterey County Inc

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Action Council Of Monterey County Inc

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CCAM X Cepanoa Arts Classic Design Tote Bag item
CCAM X Cepanoa Arts Classic Design Tote Bag item
CCAM X Cepanoa Arts Classic Design Tote Bag
$25

A limited edition canvas tote bag showcasing a collaborative design that merges the Cepanoa Arts and Craft & Cultura Art Market logos.


Dimensions: 15.5' H x 14' W


Available in Black

limited supply only.

CCAM X Cepanoa Arts Spring Design Tote Bag item
CCAM X Cepanoa Arts Spring Design Tote Bag item
CCAM X Cepanoa Arts Spring Design Tote Bag
$25

A limited edition canvas tote bag showcasing a collaborative design that merges the Cepanoa Arts and Craft & Cultura Art Market logos.


Dimensions: 15.5' H x 14' W


Available in Red and Black,

limited supply only.

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