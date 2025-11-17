Action Council Of Monterey County Inc

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Action Council Of Monterey County Inc

About this raffle

Artists Ink's Holiday Gift Bundle Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket: PET Bundle
$5

1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the Pet Bundle


Included in this Bundle

  • Dog Toy
  • Dog Treats (Variety) 
  • 2 Pet Bandanas
  • 2 Bags of Catnip
  • 2 Cat Toys
  • 3 Pet Magnets
  • 4 Rolls of Waste Bags
  • Tote-bag
5 Raffle Tickets: PET Bundle
$20

5 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Pet Bundle


Included in this Bundle

  • Dog Toy
  • Dog Treats (Variety) 
  • 2 Pet Bandanas
  • 2 Bags of Catnip
  • 2 Cat Toys
  • 3 Pet Magnets
  • 4 Rolls of Waste Bags
  • Tote-bag
15 Raffle Tickets: PET Bundle
$50

15 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Pet Bundle


Included in this Bundle

  • Dog Toy
  • Dog Treats (Variety) 
  • 2 Pet Bandanas
  • 2 Bags of Catnip
  • 2 Cat Toys
  • 3 Pet Magnets
  • 4 Rolls of Waste Bags
  • Tote-bag
1 Raffle Ticket: COZY Bundle
$5

1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the Cozy Bundle

  • 2 Stockings
  • 2 Mugs
  • Hot Chocolate Mix
  • 4 Pairs of Fuzzy Socks
  • 2 Pairs of Fuzzy Gloves
  • Blanket


5 Raffle Tickets: COZY Bundle
$20

5 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Cozy Bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 2 Stockings
  • 2 Mugs
  • Hot Chocolate Mix
  • 4 Pairs of Fuzzy Socks
  • 2 Pairs of Fuzzy Gloves
  • Blanket
15 Raffle Tickets: COZY Bundle
$50

15 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Cozy Bundle

  • 2 Stockings
  • 2 Mugs
  • Hot Chocolate Mix
  • 4 Pairs of Fuzzy Socks
  • 2 Pairs of Fuzzy Gloves
  • Blanket
1 Raffle Ticket: FOODIE Bundle
$5

1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the Foodie bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 3 Cookie Cutters
  • 2 Potholders
  • Oven Mitt
  • 5 Wooden Spoons
  • Etched Cutting Board
  • Pack of Recipe Cards
  • Apron
  • Basket
5 Raffle Tickets: FOODIE Bundle
$20

5 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Foodie bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 3 Cookie Cutters
  • 2 Potholders
  • Oven Mitt
  • 5 Wooden Spoons
  • Etched Cutting Board
  • Pack of Recipe Cards
  • Apron
  • Basket
15 Raffle Tickets: FOODIE Bundle
$50

15 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Foodie bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 3 Cookie Cutters
  • 2 Potholders
  • Oven Mitt
  • 5 Wooden Spoons
  • Etched Cutting Board
  • Pack of Recipe Cards
  • Apron
  • Basket
1 Raffle Ticket: STATIONARY Bundle
$5

1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the Stationary Bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Pencils
  • Paint Brush Assortment 
  • 12 Watercolor Paint Tubes 
  • Mixed Media Sketch Pad
  • Paint Pallet
  • 6-well Pallet Tray
  • 2 Etched Bookmarks
  • 6 Erasers
  • Leather Notepad Case
  • Totebag
  • Artists Ink Shirt
5 Raffle Tickets: STATIONARY Bundle
$20

5 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Stationary Bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Pencils
  • Paint Brush Assortment 
  • 12 Watercolor Paint Tubes 
  • Mixed Media Sketch Pad
  • Paint Pallet
  • 6-well Pallet Tray
  • 2 Etched Bookmarks
  • 6 Erasers
  • Leather Notepad Case
  • Totebag
  • Artists Ink Shirt
15 Raffle Tickets: STATIONARY Bundle
$50

15 raffle tickets for a chance to win the Stationary Bundle


Included in this bundle

  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Pencils
  • Paint Brush Assortment 
  • 12 Watercolor Paint Tubes 
  • Mixed Media Sketch Pad
  • Paint Pallet
  • 6-well Pallet Tray
  • 2 Etched Bookmarks
  • 6 Erasers
  • Leather Notepad Case
  • Totebag
  • Artists Ink Shirt
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