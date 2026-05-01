Artists' Workshop NSB Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until May 26, 2027
Standard individual membership made accessible for active students. Must be under 18 OR provide documentation of active enrollment in education.
Includes: 1 membership
Valid until May 26, 2027
Includes: 1 membership
Renews monthly
Annual Impact: $60. The essential first layer. This gift provides the predictable foundation we need to keep our studios open & our community connected for only $10 more a year than a standard membership.
Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events for 1 member.
Renews monthly
Annual Impact: $120. The essential first layer. This gift provides the predictable foundation we need to keep our studios open & our community connected.
Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 2 memberships.
Renews monthly
Annual Impact: $300: The steady hand. This tier helps cover the costs of maintaining our specialized equipment and ensuring Studio A is always ready for the next creative breakthrough.
Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 3 memberships.
Renews monthly
Annual Impact: $600. The spark of inspiration. Your support at this level directly underwrites our educational programming, allowing us to bring in talented instructors and expand our curriculum.
Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 6 memberships.
Renews monthly
Annual Impact: $1,200. The mindful steward. As a Guardian, you protect our ability to host curated exhibits and keep the arts freely accessible to the entire New Smyrna Beach region.
Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 12 memberships. Great for teams or organizations!
Renews monthly
Annual Impact: $3,000. The hallmark of support. This high-impact gift secures the future of the Workshop, funding major campus improvements and ensuring our longevity for generations to come.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!