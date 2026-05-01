Artists Workshop Of New Smyrna Beach Inc

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Artists Workshop Of New Smyrna Beach Inc

About the memberships

Artists' Workshop NSB Memberships

Student Membership – Actively Enrolled
$25

Valid until May 26, 2027

Standard individual membership made accessible for active students. Must be under 18 OR provide documentation of active enrollment in education.


Includes: 1 membership

Standard Individual Membership
$50

Valid until May 26, 2027

  • Discounts on Classes & Workshops
  • Displaying & Selling Artwork at our Downtown Arts District Gallery & Welcome Center
  • Member Events
  • Community Art Exhibiting
  • Art Library
  • Open Studio Use

Includes: 1 membership

Magnolia Seedling
$5

Renews monthly

Annual Impact: $60. The essential first layer. This gift provides the predictable foundation we need to keep our studios open & our community connected for only $10 more a year than a standard membership.


Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events for 1 member.

Core Community
$10

Renews monthly

Annual Impact: $120. The essential first layer. This gift provides the predictable foundation we need to keep our studios open & our community connected.


Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 2 memberships.

Studio Sustainer
$25

Renews monthly

Annual Impact: $300: The steady hand. This tier helps cover the costs of maintaining our specialized equipment and ensuring Studio A is always ready for the next creative breakthrough.


Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 3 memberships.

Creative Catalyst
$50

Renews monthly

Annual Impact: $600. The spark of inspiration. Your support at this level directly underwrites our educational programming, allowing us to bring in talented instructors and expand our curriculum.


Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 6 memberships.

Gallery Guardian
$100

Renews monthly

Annual Impact: $1,200. The mindful steward. As a Guardian, you protect our ability to host curated exhibits and keep the arts freely accessible to the entire New Smyrna Beach region.


Includes: All Standard Membership perks included plus special invites to Palette Club exclusive events & up to 12 memberships. Great for teams or organizations!

Cornerstone Circle
$250

Renews monthly

Annual Impact: $3,000. The hallmark of support. This high-impact gift secures the future of the Workshop, funding major campus improvements and ensuring our longevity for generations to come.

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