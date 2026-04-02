Art Parde

Hosted by

Art Parde

About this event

ArtPärdē Spectacle

2424 Mariposa St

San Francisco, CA 94110, USA

General Admission: Door Tickets
$35

Price at the Door. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. All funds go directly towards artists performing at the show. Show is 21 and over! Dress up as your favorite circus performer for a night that is sure to be a Spectacle.

Patron of the Aaarts
$40

As a Patron this ticket will donate an extra $5 towards artists performing at the show and also grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Show is 21 and over!Dress up as your favorite circus performer for a night that is sure to be a Spectacle.

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