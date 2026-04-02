ArtPärdē Spectacle

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About this event
Price at the Door. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. All funds go directly towards artists performing at the show. Show is 21 and over! Dress up as your favorite circus performer for a night that is sure to be a Spectacle.
As a Patron this ticket will donate an extra $5 towards artists performing at the show and also grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Show is 21 and over!Dress up as your favorite circus performer for a night that is sure to be a Spectacle.
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