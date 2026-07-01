ARTrageous Artwork Auction

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Starting bid
Place a bid on a beautiful reimagining of one of the most famous paintings in the world, Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, created live on stage at the historic Emery Theater, June 26-28, 2026.
Measurements: 48" X 72"
Starting bid
Show off your Beatles love with this original painting of musical legend John Lennon, created live on stage at the historic Emery Theater in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 26-28, 2026.
Measurements: 72" x 72"
Starting bid
Bid on a reinterpretation of Vincent Van Gogh's most iconic work, The Starry Night, that reveals a starry surprise under black light. This imaginative piece was painted live onstage during an ARTrageous performance at the historic Emery Theater, June 26-28, 2026.
Measurements: 108" x 72"
Starting bid
This stunning bald eagle painting is a great way to celebrate America's 250th birthday! It's one-of-a-kind and was painted live on stage at the historic Emery Theater during an ARTrageous performance, June 26-28, 2026.
Measurements: 72" x 72"
Starting bid
There's no better way to celebrate America250 than taking home an amazing one-of-a-kind rendering of the Statue of Liberty that was created live onstage at the historic Emery Theater at an ARTrageous performance, June 26-28, 2026.
Measurements: 72" x 72"
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