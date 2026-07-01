Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati
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A colorful handprint is on the left, with the word "ARTRAGEOUS" and a globe in place of the "O" on the right, all against a white background.

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Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati

About this event

Sales closed

ARTrageous Artwork Auction

Mona Lisa ARTrageous Painting item
Mona Lisa ARTrageous Painting item
Mona Lisa ARTrageous Painting item
Mona Lisa ARTrageous Painting
$250

Starting bid

Place a bid on a beautiful reimagining of one of the most famous paintings in the world, Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, created live on stage at the historic Emery Theater, June 26-28, 2026.


Measurements: 48" X 72"

John Lennon ARTrageous Painting item
John Lennon ARTrageous Painting item
John Lennon ARTrageous Painting item
John Lennon ARTrageous Painting
$250

Starting bid

Show off your Beatles love with this original painting of musical legend John Lennon, created live on stage at the historic Emery Theater in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 26-28, 2026.


Measurements: 72" x 72"

Starry Night ARTrageous Painting item
Starry Night ARTrageous Painting item
Starry Night ARTrageous Painting item
Starry Night ARTrageous Painting
$250

Starting bid

Bid on a reinterpretation of Vincent Van Gogh's most iconic work, The Starry Night, that reveals a starry surprise under black light. This imaginative piece was painted live onstage during an ARTrageous performance at the historic Emery Theater, June 26-28, 2026.


Measurements: 108" x 72"

American Eagle ARTrageous Painting item
American Eagle ARTrageous Painting item
American Eagle ARTrageous Painting item
American Eagle ARTrageous Painting
$250

Starting bid

This stunning bald eagle painting is a great way to celebrate America's 250th birthday! It's one-of-a-kind and was painted live on stage at the historic Emery Theater during an ARTrageous performance, June 26-28, 2026.


Measurements: 72" x 72"

Statue of Liberty ARTrageous Painting item
Statue of Liberty ARTrageous Painting item
Statue of Liberty ARTrageous Painting item
Statue of Liberty ARTrageous Painting
$250

Starting bid

There's no better way to celebrate America250 than taking home an amazing one-of-a-kind rendering of the Statue of Liberty that was created live onstage at the historic Emery Theater at an ARTrageous performance, June 26-28, 2026.


Measurements: 72" x 72"

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