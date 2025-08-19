Arts, Absolutely!'s Memberships

Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Discounted rates at 25% off of space bookings (2 events per quarter) 

2 Buddy Passes to 1 BH Productions/ Arts, Absolutely events. 

2 General Admission tickets BH Productions/ Arts, Absolutely sponsored events and concerts

2 Priority/VIP Passes to BH Productions/ Arts, Absolutely to 1 signature event per quarter

1 Content Day Filming 


Disclaimer: In order to utilize perks of membership membership dues must be paid prior to the event date for at least two consecutive months.



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!