Arts, Absolutely!'s Memberships

Discounted rates at 25% off of space bookings (2 events per quarter)

2 Buddy Passes to 1 BH Productions/ Arts, Absolutely events.

2 General Admission tickets BH Productions/ Arts, Absolutely sponsored events and concerts

2 Priority/VIP Passes to BH Productions/ Arts, Absolutely to 1 signature event per quarter

1 Content Day Filming





Disclaimer: In order to utilize perks of membership membership dues must be paid prior to the event date for at least two consecutive months.







