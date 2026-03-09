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Enjoy a premier table for eight guests at the Arts Advocacy Luncheon while demonstrating your company’s commitment to supporting the arts. Event Sponsors receive prominent recognition at the event, logo placement in the program and printed materials, and verbal recognition during the program.
Host a table at the Arts Advocacy Luncheon and join fellow business and community leaders who champion the arts. Table Sponsors receive a premier table for eight guests along with logo recognition in the event program and printed event materials.
Show your support for the arts while joining fellow community and business leaders at the Arts Advocacy Luncheon. Community Sponsors receive four event tickets and logo recognition in the event program.
Join business and community leaders for the Arts Advocacy Luncheon, where professionals gather to connect, share a meal, and support opportunities for young people in the arts. Your ticket includes lunch and an opportunity to network with others who are passionate about championing the arts in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!