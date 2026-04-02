BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[4Au] Arts & Crafts Studio Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Pottery Wheel for Kids ($39.99 retail) item
Pottery Wheel for Kids ($39.99 retail) item
Pottery Wheel for Kids ($39.99 retail) item
Pottery Wheel for Kids ($39.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/09Crr9Sw

  • MAKING YOUR OWN POTTERY: Aujazyble Pottery Wheel has complete pottery art supplies with a mini pottery studio, sculpting tools, 3 packs air dried clay, 12 colors, 2 brushes, sponge, palette and apron. Everything you need to shape, mold, and color your clay into stunning works of art is conveniently included in this kit.
  • FINE MOTOR & BODY COORDINATION TRAINING: This arts and crafts kit blends the fun of pottery throwing for girls boys ages 8-12 with an educational twist, enhancing fine motor skills and color awareness through enjoyable art activities. This spin art also enhances children's concentration and improves their hands-on ability.
  • CREATIVE PAINTING WITH WATER KIT: Kids can use the pottery making machine to mold, sculpt their pottery or just knead the clay to design all kinds of shapes by their bare hands. With this arts and crafts kit, kids can unleash their imagination, creating truly unique and stunning designs through the pottery clay.
  • FUN SCREEN-FREE FAMILY TIME: Our pottery wheel is prime for beginners. It is a great gift for kids who love DIY and crafts work, and it's sure to provide hours of fun! Parent and child will have a perfect bonding time to challenge themselves and design creative artworks.
  • ART AND CRAFTS GIFT FOR KIDS: Best boys girls crafts toys for ages 6-8 8-10 8-12 8-13 years old who love to show their talent in crafting and drawing. Perfect gift for Christmas, Halloween, birthdays, Easter Day, Valentines Day or any other holidays. Great kids crafts art supplies toys for ages 8-13.


Airbrush Spray Art Kit ($21.99 retail) item
Airbrush Spray Art Kit ($21.99 retail) item
Airbrush Spray Art Kit ($21.99 retail) item
Airbrush Spray Art Kit ($21.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/06ipy3Ne

  • NEW MARKER AIRBRUSH ART KIT: This updated version of our classic kit features 1 Redesigned Battery-Powered Airbrush, 8 Washable Markers, and 5 Stencils. (4 AA batteries required - not included).
  • EASY TO USE: This airbrush sprayer lets kids create stunning airbrush art! Just load the markers, then push the button to spray your designs. (Marker only sprays when pointed downward).
  • 5 REUSABLE STENCILS FOR KIDS: The included stencils give kids the confidence to accurately adorn their creations with a wide range of patterns and artwork.
  • EASTER BASKET ESSENTIAL: A colorful Easter basket essential that makes the perfect Easter basket stuffer or spring craft gift, adding creative Crayola fun to any Easter celebration all year long.
  • EXPLORE NEW COLORS AND EFFECTS: This set allows for experimentation with unique spray art effects, enhancing artistic precision and color exploration.
  • WORKS WITH SELECT CRAYOLA MARKERS: Don’t put creativity on pause! The airbrush sprayer is compatible with Broadline, Super Tips, and Pip-Squeaks Markers—giving kids a fun way to expand their artistic possibilities with these popular styles.
  • SAFE & NONTOXIC: Safe and nontoxic, ideal for ages 6 and up.
150-Pack Deluxe Wooden Art Set ($48.99 retail) item
150-Pack Deluxe Wooden Art Set ($48.99 retail) item
150-Pack Deluxe Wooden Art Set ($48.99 retail) item
150-Pack Deluxe Wooden Art Set ($48.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/02brFtQQ

  • 【 Back to School Supplies, Premium Quality, Deluxe Art Kit】The Deluxe art case has everything you need to get started creating in a compact wooden case! You can begin drawing, coloring and painting as soon as you open the box. Specially designed with 2 big sketchbooks, 1 coloring book, 1 Gift Box. Great art set for any level of artist. This art case makes a great Gift for adults and kids, girls and boys, they are going to have so much fun!
  • 【Well Packed in Gift Box】All the art supplies are well organized in a nice wooden case and then a beautiful gift box. Easy to carry and use in school, office, travel or at home. Ideal Arts and Crafts Gift Box for adults and kids, teens, girls, boys ages 6 7 8 9 10 11 12. Great Gifts for Christmas Gift, Birthday Present, Children's Day, Mother's Day, Easter Day, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving Day, Party, New Year, Back to School Supplies Gift
  • 【Safe Art Kits】Made with high quality materials, this art drawing kit is safe and no harm for kids and adults. All of the crayons, pencils, markers and pastels in this art kit are safe and non-toxic, conforms to ASTM D4236. Safe art kits to use for any level of artist. Perfect kids art kit, art set, art supplies kits.
  • 【Enough Art Supplies】 This Premium drawing set includes 24-Colored Pencils, 24-Oil Pastels, 24-Watercolor Cakes, 3x8 Well palettes, 2-Drawing Pads, 1-Coloring Book, 2-Sketch Pencils, 2-Paint Brushes, 10-Sandpaper Block, 1-Pencil Sharpener, 1- Ruler, 1-Eraser, 60 Crayons, 1-Wooden Art Case and Gift Box. They are the best tools for showcasing someone's awesome talent in drawing. Great art sets for young children who are beginners and exploring their curiosity.
  • 【Quality Assurance】At iBayam, for all our drawing supplies art sets, we prioritize quality and customer satisfaction. Our art sets are made of premium materials to ensure the durability and persistence of all your art projects. If you have any problems during the purchase, please contact us and we'll be glad to assist you to ensure your satisfaction.
Easy Sewing Kit for Beginner ($21.99 retail) item
Easy Sewing Kit for Beginner ($21.99 retail) item
Easy Sewing Kit for Beginner ($21.99 retail) item
Easy Sewing Kit for Beginner ($21.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0gNvNi4V

  • 🎁 Perfect As A Gift 🎁: Celebrate embroidery kits joy and fun with your friends and family. Comes with reusable and beautiful box to hold all the basic sewing kit materials. Great way to introduce beginners to learn Art & Craft skills! Kids sewing kits keeping your children focusing on their creativity and ability to complete complex tasks
  • 🐶 Make 8 Easy Projects 🐶 : Make a total of 8 beginner Sewing Art & Craft kit with cute dogs and cats plush dolls. Tools and precise visual step-by-step instructions for stress-free learning also included for plush craft.
  • 🐱 Great For 5+ Years Old Kids 🐱: Great gift for 5+ years old kids who is starting to learn sewing the first time! Families and friends can also share the fun and complete the kids arts crafts together. Learning sewing, crafting skills and create your cute and fun arts and crafts for girls
  • 🧰 Safe Tools & Materials 🧰 Plastic needle tools are provided, ensure the safety of children during usage. All materials are all from reliable and secure source. All our products are tested thoroughly for safety standards, making sure your kids can enjoy kids sewing kits without any worries.
  • ✂️ Easy No Mess Crafting ✂️: No glue required and no more mess! All fabric come with pre-punched holes and pre-cut shapes, simply follow directly with plastic needle tools or hands. Also comes with clear graphical instructions for the stuffed animals puppy and kitten sewing kit.
Origami Kit for Kids ($25.99 retail) item
Origami Kit for Kids ($25.99 retail) item
Origami Kit for Kids ($25.99 retail) item
Origami Kit for Kids ($25.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0fr4z1VL

  • Kid Origami Kit: Our square origami 152 paper set includes 8 practice sheets and 144 double-sided origami papers featuring 72 unique and vibrant patterns (2 sheets of each design). Each sheet measures 14 x 14 cm (5.5 x 5.5 inches), providing the perfect size for various creative projects. This kit is an excellent starting point for children exploring the world of origami.
  • Premium Quality Paper: Our origami papers are crafted to provide a smooth folding experience, with durable material that holds creases well, making them ideal for both beginners enthusiasts. Children will enjoy enhancing their fine motor skills and creativity with these colorful papers.
  • Step-by-Step Tutorial: This kit includes a 96-page instruction book, along with 10 pages dedicated to basic folding techniques. The detailed, step-by-step guidance ensures that users of all skill levels can create beautiful origami pieces, from simple to more complex designs.
  • Perfect for Crafting Fun: Ideal for both kids and adults who enjoy DIY projects, this origami set offers endless opportunities for creative expression. Engaging in origami not only nurtures a child's developmental skills but also provides a fun and educational activity for the entire family.
  • Customer Care: We are committed to providing excellent customer service. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to contact us, and we'll provide a satisfactory solution within 24 hours.


Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

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