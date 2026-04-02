[4Au] Arts & Crafts Studio Class Basket

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/02brFtQQ

【 Back to School Supplies, Premium Quality, Deluxe Art Kit】The Deluxe art case has everything you need to get started creating in a compact wooden case! You can begin drawing, coloring and painting as soon as you open the box. Specially designed with 2 big sketchbooks, 1 coloring book, 1 Gift Box. Great art set for any level of artist. This art case makes a great Gift for adults and kids, girls and boys, they are going to have so much fun!

【Well Packed in Gift Box】All the art supplies are well organized in a nice wooden case and then a beautiful gift box. Easy to carry and use in school, office, travel or at home. Ideal Arts and Crafts Gift Box for adults and kids, teens, girls, boys ages 6 7 8 9 10 11 12. Great Gifts for Christmas Gift, Birthday Present, Children's Day, Mother's Day, Easter Day, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving Day, Party, New Year, Back to School Supplies Gift

【Safe Art Kits】Made with high quality materials, this art drawing kit is safe and no harm for kids and adults. All of the crayons, pencils, markers and pastels in this art kit are safe and non-toxic, conforms to ASTM D4236. Safe art kits to use for any level of artist. Perfect kids art kit, art set, art supplies kits.

【Enough Art Supplies】 This Premium drawing set includes 24-Colored Pencils, 24-Oil Pastels, 24-Watercolor Cakes, 3x8 Well palettes, 2-Drawing Pads, 1-Coloring Book, 2-Sketch Pencils, 2-Paint Brushes, 10-Sandpaper Block, 1-Pencil Sharpener, 1- Ruler, 1-Eraser, 60 Crayons, 1-Wooden Art Case and Gift Box. They are the best tools for showcasing someone's awesome talent in drawing. Great art sets for young children who are beginners and exploring their curiosity.