Arts at the J

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Arts at the J

About this event

Arts at the J Presents CFCArts' Hand-Drawn Jazz

11184 S Apopka Vineland Rd

Orlando, FL 32836, USA

General Admission: Adults
$29

Enjoy open seating, offering the flexibility to choose your preferred spot on a first-come, first-served basis.


Please note that all sales are final; there are no refunds or exchanges.


All transactions are cashless.


General Admission: Students/Seniors (55+)
$25

Enjoy open seating, offering the flexibility to choose your preferred spot on a first-come, first-served basis.


Please note that all sales are final; there are no refunds or exchanges.


All transactions are cashless.


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