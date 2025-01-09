Arts Corps's Online Auction

An art piece by Edmonds artist Diane Korf. The piece is 30 x 40 x 1.5 in, an acrylic enhancement of a giclee print on canvas. It is valued at $350.
About the artist:
Painting is my sanctuary. I work in the criminal justice field, currently supervising an education and employment training program for youth. Born in North Dakota in 1965, I set out exploring after graduating from high school. I earned my bachelor’s in Humanities and Social Science (Ethnicity, Gender, and Class) from the UW. My art education comes from college and community classes, reading, experimenting, other artists, and practice. I work primarily in acrylics and mixed media, exploring stark color contrasts and simple beauty in nature. I particularly enjoy blues, bright colors, moons, night skies, as well as sharing the opportunity to create art with others. I have exhibited my art in numerous venues, including three juried shows, and have been selling art since the early 90’s. I am looking forward to soon having much more time to devote to my artistic practice.
ARTE NOIR Gift Basket
$65
Revel in Black art and brilliance with this gift basket from ARTE NOIR!
The basket includes merch items from the org so that you can show your support, as well as a postcard set by Chappin Ez "Seattle on Film", DOTI Naturals Rose facial sampler, Two Witches Apothecary loose tea, a Serious Essentials soy candle, and Janelle Monae's "The Memory Librarian" book. It is valued at $161.
About ARTE NOIR:
ARTE NOIR seeks to be a gathering place for exploring the dynamic creativity that springs from African and African American culture. With a focus on people, ARTE NOIR shines a light on the makers, thinkers, and doers who are, and have been, innovating in their fields; centering the soulfulness and power of Black art. ARTE NOIR exists to uplift Black artists!
Authentic Hendrix Product Items Gift Basket
$160
The basket comes from Experience Hendrix and is valued at $400. It includes multiple CDs from live performances at Maui, the Hollywood Bowl, and LA Forum, as well as the brand new graphic novel, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, a vinyl record purse, a magnet, 2 large t-shirts, a collectors pick set, and a guitar strap to help you make your own music.
Chief White Eagle
$350
NEW ITEM!
This is a hand-carved and hand-painted totem pole from the Muckleshoot nation, circa 1945. It is part of a limited set.
The totem pole was graciously donated by Dallas Singhurst.
Chihuly Garden and Glass Experience Package
$110
Experience the beauty of nature in art with a visit to Chihuly Garden and Glass at the Seattle Center!
The package is valued at $275 and contains:
- 2 copies of the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibition catalog
- 4 tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass
- 1 $75 on-site meal voucher
About Chihuly Garden and Glass:
Chihuly Garden and Glass provides a look at Chihuly’s inspiration and influences and brings together many of the elements of his work, including Drawings, Studio Edition glass, large architectural installations, and his personal collections.
COMMUNION Gift Card
$80
Enjoy a meal at COMMUNION, the Central District's soulful restaurant by Chef Kristi Brown!
This item is a $200 gift card.
About COMMUNION:
COMMUNION is a place where you feel seen. A place that feels like comfort, rest, relief, and peace. Our mission is to provide the food, the familiarity, and the intimacy that make you feel at home.
"Cycle of Life X" by Hoang Thanh Vinh Phong
$360
An art piece by Vietnamese American artist, Hoang Thanh Vinh Phong, from ArtX Contemporary. The piece is lacquer, stone powder, eggshell, oil, gold and silver paper on wood. It is 24 x 24 in. and valued at $900.
About the artist:
Born in 1971 in Quang Tri Province and trained at the Fine Arts University ni Hue, Hoang Thanh Vinh Phong is a prolific artist who likes to "paint what I think of life." The objects in his paintings— buffalos, cats, simple household objects, Buddhist and Taoist religious motifs and the lotus flower are perennial symbols of Vietnamese culture. Phong's artworks are ni many private collections ni France, USA, England, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia. He has exhibited ni galleries and museums around the world including Switzerland, Singapore, New Zealand, Belgium and Australia. ArtX Contemporary has represented the work of Phong for over 20 years.
"Eagle Box" by Preston Singletary
$100
A limited edition serigraph by Seattle-based Tlingit artist, Preston Singletary. The piece is 20 x 15 in. unframed, pencil signed, and is valued at $250.
About the artist:
Singletary’s art has become synonymous with the relationship between Tlingit culture and fine art. His glass sculptures deal with themes of Tlingit mythology and traditional designs, while also using music to shape his contemporary perspective of Native culture.
Singletary started blowing glass at the Glass Eye studios in Seattle, WA in 1982, where he grew up and continues to work and live. He developed his skills as a production glass maker and attended the Pilchuck Glass School. Singletary began working at the glass studio of Benjamin Moore, where he broadened his skills by assisting Dante Marioni, Richard Royal, Dan Dailey and Lino Tagliapietra. It was there where Singletary started to develop his own work. In 1993 he traveled for work to Sweden where he was influenced by Scandinavian design and met his future wife, Åsa Sandlund.
In 2000 Singletary received an honorary name from elder, Joe David (Nuu Chah Nulth) and in 2009 Singletary received an honorary doctorate degree from University of Puget Sound (Tacoma, WA). Forty years of glass making, creating music and working together with elders has put him in a position of being a keeper of cultural knowledge, while forging new directions in new materials and concepts of Indigenous arts.
Now recognized internationally, Singletary’s works are included in the Museum of Fine Arts (Boston, MA), the Seattle Art Museum (Seattle, WA), the Ethnographic Museum (Stockholm, Sweden), The National Museum of Scotland (Edinburgh, UK) The British Museum (London, UK), The National Museum of The American Indian, Smithsonian Institution (Washington DC) as well as two solo exhibitions that toured multiple venues originating with the Museum of Glass (Tacoma, WA).
"Fork & Spoon (Fil-Am Dreams)" by Adam Collet
$160
An art piece from our very own Program Manager and seasoned Teaching Artist, Adam Collet. The piece is pencil, gouache, acrylic, tape on paper bag. It is 22.5 x 14 in., comes framed, and is valued at $400.
Artist Statement:
I’m out here painting on paper bags because of my students.
A few years back a colleague asked me for some white paper bags for one of their classes to make puppets with. I don’t know what it was about the day or the question or whatever, but my reaction was ‘what about brown paper bags?’ I don’t know if I had really thought about white paper bags or brown paper bags too much before. White paper bags came from fancy bakeries, brown paper bags were what I took my lunch in as a kid. White bags were fragile things, brown bags strong, resilient. You get it. I don’t think there was any more than that.
Now it’s a few years later. In the back of our class, I’ve got a stack of canvases that students have started and abandoned over the years. It’s a challenge sometimes. I don’t want to tell them not to try it, at the same time a lot of them will be intimidated by the canvas and stop before they’ve hardly begun.
Priming over them takes a lot of time and the truth is the students don’t want to paint on them. A pristine white canvas, a blank slate they can project their dreams on is what they are after. We needed something that was easy to find, durable, and not precious, and the truth is the white canvases were starting to get on my nerves. That’s where the bags come in. We started sketching on them, then laying down some chalk, oil pastels, paint, collaging with whatever materials we had. Students were drawing and painting things they knew and saw. Then they started doing their other schoolwork on paper bags. In addition to the artwork being made there were new pieces, stuff about the Emancipation Proclamation and the Three Branches of Government. OK, now I’m starting to see something.
A need for new materials, mix that with a small cross section of history, some pop culture icons, some counter programming. Students talking all about their hopes and dreams. Talking about Chuck D, Shakespeare, Angela Davis, and the list goes on. This piece is part of a show that grew out of all that, all the conversations we had and more.
Students graduate and move on to new adventures. New students come in with a new set of questions and a new frame of reference I know nothing about. The Revolution truly is an ongoing process. So, if you were one of my students over the last few years, or even not one of my students, maybe just a student that skipped some other class to come do art, Thank You! Thanks for all the conversation, determination, and inspiration.
Now get the bag and cut it up.
Every time you walk into the grocery store someone is going to ask you if you have your own bags. I guess that means the brown paper bag might be on its way out.
Not for us though, The Brown Bag endures.
"Mother and Child, Thehe Village, Nepal" by Cora Edmonds
$195
An archival photograph by Seattle-based artist, Cora Edmonds, from ArtX Contemporary. The piece is 16 x 24 in., comes framed, and is valued at $485.
About the artist:
Born and raised in Hong Kong, Cora Edmonds and her family moved to Seattle when she was twelve. She studied international business and began her career in commercial film production for international clients and later launched the first television campaign for Microsoft. In 1995 she decided to bring the adventurous, art-loving and philanthropic parts of herself together to create ArtXchange Gallery, dedicated to cultural exchange through art. Cora's research of indigenous cultures and passion for photography has kept her traveling extensively
throughout the world, trekking and exploring in China, Tibet, Japan, Southeast Asia, Nepal, India, Morocco, Egypt, South America, New Zealand, Australia, documenting many cultures through the lens of her cameras. In 2008, Cora and Phil Crean founded the Namaste Children's Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting the education of girls in the rural areas of Nepal that Cora had visited almost a decade earlier. Part of the proceeds from Cora's photography benefits the Namaste Children's Fund.
Swanson's Nursey Gift Card
$60
Visit Humphrey the dinosaur at Swanson's Nursery as you pick out some new flora and fauna for your creative space, with a $150 gift card!
About Swanson's Nursery:
We're here to help our neighbors love growing as much as we do. From your first visit to every conversation we have after that – it's our privilege to be your gardening partner.
We built our business on the trust of our customers. We believe that sinking your hands into the earth in anticipation of the promise of tomorrow feeds the soul. We aspire to nurture adventurous gardeners, which is why we guarantee each plant we sell.
We believe the lessons of the garden carry forward into our daily routines – building patience, gratitude, creativity, and trust.
We are here to listen.
So, tell us the stories of your spaces, and we'll help make them beautiful.
