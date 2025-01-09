Arts Corps's Online Auction

An art piece from our very own Program Manager and seasoned Teaching Artist, Adam Collet. The piece is pencil, gouache, acrylic, tape on paper bag. It is 22.5 x 14 in., comes framed, and is valued at $400. Artist Statement: I’m out here painting on paper bags because of my students. A few years back a colleague asked me for some white paper bags for one of their classes to make puppets with. I don’t know what it was about the day or the question or whatever, but my reaction was ‘what about brown paper bags?’ I don’t know if I had really thought about white paper bags or brown paper bags too much before. White paper bags came from fancy bakeries, brown paper bags were what I took my lunch in as a kid. White bags were fragile things, brown bags strong, resilient. You get it. I don’t think there was any more than that. Now it’s a few years later. In the back of our class, I’ve got a stack of canvases that students have started and abandoned over the years. It’s a challenge sometimes. I don’t want to tell them not to try it, at the same time a lot of them will be intimidated by the canvas and stop before they’ve hardly begun. Priming over them takes a lot of time and the truth is the students don’t want to paint on them. A pristine white canvas, a blank slate they can project their dreams on is what they are after. We needed something that was easy to find, durable, and not precious, and the truth is the white canvases were starting to get on my nerves. That’s where the bags come in. We started sketching on them, then laying down some chalk, oil pastels, paint, collaging with whatever materials we had. Students were drawing and painting things they knew and saw. Then they started doing their other schoolwork on paper bags. In addition to the artwork being made there were new pieces, stuff about the Emancipation Proclamation and the Three Branches of Government. OK, now I’m starting to see something. A need for new materials, mix that with a small cross section of history, some pop culture icons, some counter programming. Students talking all about their hopes and dreams. Talking about Chuck D, Shakespeare, Angela Davis, and the list goes on. This piece is part of a show that grew out of all that, all the conversations we had and more. Students graduate and move on to new adventures. New students come in with a new set of questions and a new frame of reference I know nothing about. The Revolution truly is an ongoing process. So, if you were one of my students over the last few years, or even not one of my students, maybe just a student that skipped some other class to come do art, Thank You! Thanks for all the conversation, determination, and inspiration. Now get the bag and cut it up. Every time you walk into the grocery store someone is going to ask you if you have your own bags. I guess that means the brown paper bag might be on its way out. Not for us though, The Brown Bag endures.

