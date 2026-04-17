Art Association Of Randolph County Inc

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Art Association Of Randolph County Inc

About this event

Arts Depot Presents: A New Summer Art Studio Experience

115 N Howard St

Union City, IN 47390, USA

K–3 Session (July 14–16, 10 AM–12 PM)
Free

This ticket is for students entering Kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Students will participate in a hands-on, guided art experience inspired by Alma Thomas—exploring color, pattern, and movement while creating their own original work.

Each student will:

  • Practice and explore ideas on paper
  • Plan their own composition
  • Create a large-scale canvas painting
  • Take home paints and two quality brushes

This is a 3-day program (July 14–16).
No prior art experience is needed.

Grades 4–6 Session (July 14–16, 1 PM–3 PM)
Free

This ticket is for students entering 4th through 6th grade.

Students will engage in a more independent, immersive art experience inspired by Alma Thomas—developing their own ideas and creating a large-scale original painting.

Each student will:

  • Explore and refine ideas through guided exercises
  • Plan and execute their own composition
  • Create a large-scale canvas painting
  • Take home paints and two quality brushes

This is a 3-day program (July 14–16).

✨ Older students may optionally attend both sessions and serve as mentors for younger artists. If interested, please note this during registration. seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

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