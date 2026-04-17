Arts Depot Presents: A New Summer Art Studio Experience

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About this event
This ticket is for students entering Kindergarten through 3rd grade.
Students will participate in a hands-on, guided art experience inspired by Alma Thomas—exploring color, pattern, and movement while creating their own original work.
Each student will:
This is a 3-day program (July 14–16).
No prior art experience is needed.
This ticket is for students entering 4th through 6th grade.
Students will engage in a more independent, immersive art experience inspired by Alma Thomas—developing their own ideas and creating a large-scale original painting.
Each student will:
This is a 3-day program (July 14–16).
✨ Older students may optionally attend both sessions and serve as mentors for younger artists. If interested, please note this during registration. seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
$
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