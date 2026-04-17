Arts Depot Presents: A New Summer Art Studio Experience

This ticket is for students entering Kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Students will participate in a hands-on, guided art experience inspired by Alma Thomas—exploring color, pattern, and movement while creating their own original work.

Each student will:

Practice and explore ideas on paper

Plan their own composition

Create a large-scale canvas painting

Take home paints and two quality brushes

This is a 3-day program (July 14–16).

No prior art experience is needed.