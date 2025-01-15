Sole City Dance's Winter Warmup Calendar Raffle

Single Ticket Purchase - Rules: Prizes will be drawn as listed on the calendar. All winners will be notified via email. Each calendar purchase secures one entry into the raffle. There is no limitation on the number of times any individual may win. No cash value on ticket packages, or class/camp prizes.

Single Ticket Purchase - Rules: Prizes will be drawn as listed on the calendar. All winners will be notified via email. Each calendar purchase secures one entry into the raffle. There is no limitation on the number of times any individual may win. No cash value on ticket packages, or class/camp prizes.

More details...