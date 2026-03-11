Arts VoCo Awards 2026

DBAF26 Patron Sponsorship Package – $500 Value

Support the arts while gaining special recognition at the 5th Annual Daytona Beach Arts Fest, April 11 & 12, 2026.

Includes $400 in DBAF Patron Dollars that can be used to purchase artwork directly from participating festival artists—helping support working artists while building your own collection.





Package includes:

• $500 in DBAF Patron Dollars to spend with artists during the festival

• Recognition as a Patron Sponsor of the 2026 Daytona Beach Arts Fest

• Invitation to the exclusive “Meet the Artist” Party

• Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 PM

• Starry Night Gallery

Starting Bid: $250

Value: $1000



