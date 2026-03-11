Riverfront Arts District

Hosted by

Riverfront Arts District

About this event

Arts VoCo Awards 2026

Pick-up location

399 US-1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, USA

DBAF26 Patron Sponsorship with festival cash item
DBAF26 Patron Sponsorship with festival cash
$250

Starting bid

DBAF26 Patron Sponsorship Package – $500 Value

Support the arts while gaining special recognition at the 5th Annual Daytona Beach Arts Fest, April 11 & 12, 2026.

Includes $400 in DBAF Patron Dollars that can be used to purchase artwork directly from participating festival artists—helping support working artists while building your own collection.


Package includes:
• $500 in DBAF Patron Dollars to spend with artists during the festival

Recognition as a Patron Sponsor of the 2026 Daytona Beach Arts Fest
• Invitation to the exclusive “Meet the Artist” Party
• Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 PM
Starry Night Gallery

Starting Bid: $250
Value: $1000



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