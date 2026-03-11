Arts VoCo Awards 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
DBAF26 Patron Sponsorship Package – $500 Value
Support the arts while gaining special recognition at the 5th Annual Daytona Beach Arts Fest, April 11 & 12, 2026.
Includes $400 in DBAF Patron Dollars that can be used to purchase artwork directly from participating festival artists—helping support working artists while building your own collection.
Package includes:
• $500 in DBAF Patron Dollars to spend with artists during the festival
• Recognition as a Patron Sponsor of the 2026 Daytona Beach Arts Fest
• Invitation to the exclusive “Meet the Artist” Party
• Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 PM
• Starry Night Gallery
Starting Bid: $250
Value: $1000
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