Artsfalmouth Inc

Offered by

Artsfalmouth Inc

About this shop

Artsfalmouth Inc: Arts Alive 2026 Vendor fees

Artisan Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2026 item
Artisan Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2026
$215

Tent space (10'X10') on Shore Street Ext or Peg Noonan Park, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.

Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X10' space item
Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X10' space
$215

Food vendor space (10'X10') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.

Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X12' space item
Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X12' space
$258

Food vendor space (10'X12') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.

Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X15' space item
Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X15' space
$322

Food vendor space (10'X15') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.

Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X18' space item
Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X18' space
$387

Food vendor space (10'X18') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.

Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X20' space item
Food Vendor Fee Arts Alive 2025: 10'X20' space
$430

Food vendor space (10'X40') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.

Add a donation for Artsfalmouth Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!