Artsfalmouth Inc: Arts Alive 2026 Vendor fees

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Tent space (10'X10') on Shore Street Ext or Peg Noonan Park, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.
Food vendor space (10'X10') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.
Food vendor space (10'X12') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.
Food vendor space (10'X15') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.
Food vendor space (10'X18') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.
Food vendor space (10'X40') on Shore Street Ext on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2025, with setup the afternoon of Friday, June 12, or morning of June 13 or June 14.
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