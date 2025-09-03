Artsplosure Silent Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
150 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601, USA
Title: "Risk Takers" by Leslie Pruneau
Description: Oil on cradled panel, framed
Size: 12" x 12"
VALUED AT: $1050
Donated by: Leslie Pruneau
Patron members are eligible to receive benefits at more than 1,00 museums across North America. A Patron membership comes with invitations to our annual Patron Party and other special events that celebrate the gift of giving. You will also enjoy free admission to all NCMA and NCMA Winston-Salem exhibitions, early access to event tickets, discounts in the stores and cafes, access to members-only preview days, and so much more! Memberships are good for one year, beginning when the membership is activated and lasting 12 consecutive months.
VALUED AT: $250
Donated By: The NCMA
A dark violet ribbon gracefully curls into a wave-like loop for sculptural statement earrings. With modern minimalism, these earrings elevate any outfit with sophistication and a dash of boldness.
• Frosted acrylic and stainless steel posts
• Length approx. 3"
• Each earring weighs only 0.4 oz
• Thermoformed by hand in North Carolina
VALUED AT: $100
Donated by: Kathleen Grebe
Break the Rules. Break the Cycle.
Break the Glass Ceiling.
Make a bold statement with these bestselling earrings — lightweight, empowering, and designed for fearless women and changemakers.
Coined in the 1980s by management consultant Marilyn Loden, the term glass ceiling describes the invisible barriers that prevent women from advancing in the workplace. These earrings honor those who challenge limits and keep rising.
Why You’ll Love Them:
• Shattered Design: The fractured, glass-like texture is laser-carved into the backside of the acrylic, creating beautiful reflections as the light catches them.
• Strong Symbolism: A favorite among women in male-dominated fields and leadership roles, these statement earrings are a wearable reminder to break boundaries.
• Surprisingly Lightweight: Even the largest size weighs less than 0.2 oz — so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing them (until the compliments start rolling in).
Product Details:
• Material: Glass-colored acrylic (not real glass)
• Sizes/Lengths: Long
• Metal Colors: Silver
• Metal Type: 304 Stainless Steel (nickel-free)
VALUED AT: $70
Donated by: Kathleen Grebe
Enjoy this lovely bundle of earrings designed by Bold Standard. All earrings are light weight.
VALUED AT: $56 ($28/ea)
Donated by: Kathleen Grebe
Enjoy this lovely bundle of earrings designed by Bold Standard. All earrings are light weight.
VALUED AT: $56 ($28/ea)
Donated by: Kathleen Grebe
A gift certificate for a one-night stay in a deluxe room.
Availability and restrictions apply. Online availability does not determine complimentary room availability.
Reservation must be guaranteed with a credit card, and certificate must be presented at time of check-in.
Not to be used in conjunction with date specific events or tickets.
VALUED AT: $300
Donated by: The Durham Hotel
$500 Gift Card to Bailey's Fine Jewelry
VALUED AT: $500
Donated By: Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Package includes two tickets to American Dance Festival's 2026 Season.
https://americandancefestival.org/
Only valid for ADF performances at Reynolds Industries Theater and Page Auditorium. Subject to availability. Not valid for opening night. Not valid with any other discount or offer. Not redeemable for cash. Non-retroactive. Other restrictions may apply.
VALUED AT: $80
Donated by: American Dance Festival
$250 credit to use toward classes, camps, or birthday parties at Hello Yellow Art Studio's Downtown location.
VALUED AT: $250
Donated By: Hello Yellow Art Studio
Title: “Raise Up”
Description: Mixed media
Size: 28”h x 24”w
VALUED AT: $1600
Donated By: Luke Buchanan
Title: “What did I miss?”
Description: Acrylic Paint on Panel
Size: 36" x 36" x 2"
VALUED AT: $1,200
Donated By: Jackie Sanders
Title: “Will I miss you or the idea of you?”
Description: Acrylic Paint on Panel
Size: 18" x 18" x 2"
VALUED AT: $375
Donated By: Jackie Sanders
Title: "Walking In the Big Garden" by Leslie Pruneau
Description: oil on canvas, framed
Size: 30" x 30"
VALUED AT: $2,400
Donated by: Leslie Pruneau
Title: "93% Stardust" by Bree Petrillo
Description: One of one digital print
Size: 18" x 24"
VALUED AT: $350
Donated By: Bree Petrillo
Casa Paraíso is an exquisite 4-bedroom, 3-bath home that can sleep 8. Enjoy outdoor living with a lounge and eating area, a Bali inspired pool, and a tranquil yoga deck. Experience breathtaking mountain and sunset ocean views from the comfort of this oasis!
The property is in the beautiful village of Ojochal on the South Pacific Coast nestled between the ocean and the rainforest in a region called Costa Ballena. This beach town offers an idyllic blend of lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and vibrant local culture. Ojochal has become a foodie destination while still maintaining a laid-back vibe. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a taste of fine dining and Costa Rican hospitality, Ojochal has something for everybody.
The primary suite retreat looks out over the jungle and ocean and is equipped with a large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate water closet, bathtub and shower. There is a private outdoor shower with entrance to the master bath. The other guest suites all have ample room and are thoughtfully laid
out. A good size laundry area is centrally located.
Convenience at your fingertips:
Not available for Christmas, New Years, or Easter.
Expires 1 year from purchase (Sept 2026)
VALUED AT: $3500
Donated by: Kate Brandt and Oliver Van Dierdonck
$100 Clockwork Gift Card
VALUED AT: $100
Donated By: Clockwork
$50 Clockwork Gift Card
VALUED AT: $50
Donated By: Clockwork
"Nuances of Being" mixed media
Size: 21x18x2
VALUED AT: $600
Donated By: Erin Ives
George Bireline Revisited; April 1999; Artist: George Bireline (1923-2002) Acrylic on paper.
Image size: 8.5 x 11.75 inches
Frame size: 17.25 x 21.25 inches
VALUED AT: $1,300
Donated by: Robert Lowder
"City", Acrylic
Size: 36x36
VALUED AT: $1100
Donated By: Robert George Rankin
“Edges”
Size: 38 x 32
Acrylic, oil pastel, graphite, spray paint, footprints, collage of canvas and paper on canvas 2025
VALUED AT: $8000
Donated By: Jason Craighead
3 tickets and 1 parking pass to Nov 21st NCSU vs FL State game
1 - $100 Hillsborough St Gift Card
Hillsborough St Merchant Bundle valued at $100
Must be 21+
VALUED AT: $450
Donated By: Live It Up Hillsborough Street
Two great orchestra seats to your choice of any classical or pops concert in the 2025/26 season.
VALUED AT: $150
Donated By: NC Symphony
Overnight stay in a premier guest room and breakfast for two at Heron's (excludes alcohol and gratuity). Valid thru Sept 17, 2026.
VALUED AT: $430
Donated By: The Umstead Hotel
Two tickets to Hell's Kitchen at DPAC on Feb 18th.
Sec 1 | Row B | Seat 129 - 130
Parking pass included.
VALUED AT: $330
Donated By: Jodi Schwartz
Acupuncture Session for stress relief plus cupping and red light therapy at Aurum Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine.
VALUED AT: $180
Donated By: Hedy Moreno
Bourbon Bundle: 1 bottle of Buffalo Trace and 1 bottle of Old Elk
VALUED AT: $120
Donated By: Anonymous
Éphémère, no. 17: Acrylic & gold leaf on wood panel in gold leaf wood frame
Size: 11x11"
VALUED AT: $375
Donated By: JuJu Green Art
Raleigh Greenway Art by Caroline Russell
VALUED AT: $375
Donated By: Caroline Russell
"The Quitter" By Pete Sack
Oil & Watercolor on paper
12" x 16"
VALUED AT: $1000
Donated By: Pete Sack
High-fired stoneware vase made with a coil + potter’s wheel technique. Finished with a glossy green glaze and kiln-fired, painted gold luster embellishments.
VALUED AT: $800
Donated By: Liz Kelly
$250 Gift Card to Nice Price Books & Records
VALUED AT: $250
Donated By: Nathan Price
Take advantage of 6 - 1 hour long personal training sessions with Core Results.
VALUED AT: $510
Donated by: Core Results
Enjoy a blowout service from drybar.
VALUED AT: $59
Donated by: drybar
“Full Moon Dance”
size: 24 x 24
oil on canvas
VALUED AT: $1800
Donated by: Marriott Sheldon
$200 towards any aesthetic service at IndiGlo Aesthetics.
https://indigloaesthetics.com/
Must be used by Dec 31, 2025 may not be combined with other specials.
VALUED AT: $200
Donated by: Adrian Blackwell
"Camara" by Peter Marin
Acrylic on canvas
Size: 36"x26'
2022
VALUED AT: $5000
Donated By: Peter Marin
$100 Vidrio Gift Card
VALUED AT: $100
Donated by: LM Restaurants
$100 Taverna Agora Gift Card
VALUED AT: $100
Donated by: LM Restaurants
$100 Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen Gift Card
VALUED AT: $100
Donated by: LM Restaurants
Witness artist Christopher Evans (@goodtripinc & @goodtripgallery ) create a live painting right before your eyes while supporting an amazing cause. Don’t miss the chance to experience art in motion and bid on something truly unique!
Original art piece by Ann Marie Kennedy
Size: 24" x 20"
Donate $50 directly to Artsplosure.
If already bid on, please find the next open donation.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
