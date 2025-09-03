Artsplosure Silent Auction Fundraiser

Break the Rules. Break the Cycle.

Break the Glass Ceiling.

Make a bold statement with these bestselling earrings — lightweight, empowering, and designed for fearless women and changemakers.

Coined in the 1980s by management consultant Marilyn Loden, the term glass ceiling describes the invisible barriers that prevent women from advancing in the workplace. These earrings honor those who challenge limits and keep rising.

Why You’ll Love Them:

• Shattered Design: The fractured, glass-like texture is laser-carved into the backside of the acrylic, creating beautiful reflections as the light catches them.

• Strong Symbolism: A favorite among women in male-dominated fields and leadership roles, these statement earrings are a wearable reminder to break boundaries.

• Surprisingly Lightweight: Even the largest size weighs less than 0.2 oz — so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing them (until the compliments start rolling in).

Product Details:

• Material: Glass-colored acrylic (not real glass)

• Sizes/Lengths: Long

• Metal Colors: Silver

• Metal Type: 304 Stainless Steel (nickel-free)





VALUED AT: $70

Donated by: Kathleen Grebe