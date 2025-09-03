Artsplosure Silent Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by

"Risk Takers" by Leslie Pruneau item
$700

Starting bid

Title: "Risk Takers" by Leslie Pruneau


Description: Oil on cradled panel, framed


Size: 12" x 12"


VALUED AT: $1050

Donated by: Leslie Pruneau

$150

Starting bid

Patron members are eligible to receive benefits at more than 1,00 museums across North America. A Patron membership comes with invitations to our annual Patron Party and other special events that celebrate the gift of giving. You will also enjoy free admission to all NCMA and NCMA Winston-Salem exhibitions, early access to event tickets, discounts in the stores and cafes, access to members-only preview days, and so much more! Memberships are good for one year, beginning when the membership is activated and lasting 12 consecutive months.


VALUED AT: $250

Donated By: The NCMA

Bold Standard 'Barrel Wave' Earrings
$50

Starting bid

A dark violet ribbon gracefully curls into a wave-like loop for sculptural statement earrings. With modern minimalism, these earrings elevate any outfit with sophistication and a dash of boldness.

• Frosted acrylic and stainless steel posts

• Length approx. 3"

• Each earring weighs only 0.4 oz

• Thermoformed by hand in North Carolina 


VALUED AT: $100

Donated by: Kathleen Grebe

Bold Standard 'Break the Glass Ceiling' Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Break the Rules. Break the Cycle.
Break the Glass Ceiling.

Make a bold statement with these bestselling earrings — lightweight, empowering, and designed for fearless women and changemakers.

Coined in the 1980s by management consultant Marilyn Loden, the term glass ceiling describes the invisible barriers that prevent women from advancing in the workplace. These earrings honor those who challenge limits and keep rising.

Why You’ll Love Them:

• Shattered Design: The fractured, glass-like texture is laser-carved into the backside of the acrylic, creating beautiful reflections as the light catches them.

• Strong Symbolism: A favorite among women in male-dominated fields and leadership roles, these statement earrings are a wearable reminder to break boundaries.

• Surprisingly Lightweight: Even the largest size weighs less than 0.2 oz — so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing them (until the compliments start rolling in).

Product Details:

• Material: Glass-colored acrylic (not real glass)

• Sizes/Lengths: Long

• Metal Colors: Silver

• Metal Type: 304 Stainless Steel (nickel-free)


VALUED AT: $70

Donated by: Kathleen Grebe

Bold Standard Earring Bundle 1 item
Bold Standard Earring Bundle 1
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this lovely bundle of earrings designed by Bold Standard. All earrings are light weight.


VALUED AT: $56 ($28/ea)

Donated by: Kathleen Grebe

Bold Standard Earring Bundle 2 item
Bold Standard Earring Bundle 2
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this lovely bundle of earrings designed by Bold Standard. All earrings are light weight.


VALUED AT: $56 ($28/ea)

Donated by: Kathleen Grebe

1-Night Stay at The Durham Hotel
$150

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a one-night stay in a deluxe room.


Availability and restrictions apply. Online availability does not determine complimentary room availability.

Reservation must be guaranteed with a credit card, and certificate must be presented at time of check-in.

Not to be used in conjunction with date specific events or tickets.


VALUED AT: $300

Donated by: The Durham Hotel

$500 Bailey's Fine Jewelry Gift Card
$350

Starting bid

$500 Gift Card to Bailey's Fine Jewelry



VALUED AT: $500

Donated By: Bailey's Fine Jewelry

2 Tickets To American Dance Festival
$40

Starting bid

Package includes two tickets to American Dance Festival's 2026 Season.


https://americandancefestival.org/


Only valid for ADF performances at Reynolds Industries Theater and Page Auditorium. Subject to availability. Not valid for opening night. Not valid with any other discount or offer. Not redeemable for cash. Non-retroactive. Other restrictions may apply.


VALUED AT: $80

Donated by: American Dance Festival

$250 Gift Card to Hello Yellow Art Studio
$125

Starting bid

$250 credit to use toward classes, camps, or birthday parties at Hello Yellow Art Studio's Downtown location. 


https://helloyellowart.com/


VALUED AT: $250

Donated By: Hello Yellow Art Studio


“Raise Up” by Luke Buchanan
$1,200

Starting bid

Title: “Raise Up”


Description: Mixed media


Size: 28”h x 24”w


VALUED AT: $1600

Donated By: Luke Buchanan

“What did I miss?” by Jackie Sanders
$600

Starting bid

Title: “What did I miss?”


Description: Acrylic Paint on Panel


Size: 36" x 36" x 2"


VALUED AT: $1,200

Donated By: Jackie Sanders


“Will I miss you or the idea of you?” by Jackie Sanders
$150

Starting bid

Title: “Will I miss you or the idea of you?”


Description: Acrylic Paint on Panel


Size: 18" x 18" x 2"


VALUED AT: $375

Donated By: Jackie Sanders

"Walking In the Big Garden" by Leslie Pruneau
$2,000

Starting bid

Title: "Walking In the Big Garden" by Leslie Pruneau


Description: oil on canvas, framed


Size: 30" x 30"


VALUED AT: $2,400

Donated by: Leslie Pruneau

"93% Stardust" by Bree Petrillo
$150

Starting bid

Title: "93% Stardust" by Bree Petrillo


Description: One of one digital print


Size: 18" x 24"


VALUED AT: $350

Donated By: Bree Petrillo

7 Night Stay in Costa Rica item
7 Night Stay in Costa Rica
$2,500

Starting bid

Casa Paraíso is an exquisite 4-bedroom, 3-bath home that can sleep 8. Enjoy outdoor living with a lounge and eating area, a Bali inspired pool, and a tranquil yoga deck. Experience breathtaking mountain and sunset ocean views from the comfort of this oasis!


The property is in the beautiful village of Ojochal on the South Pacific Coast nestled between the ocean and the rainforest in a region called Costa Ballena. This beach town offers an idyllic blend of lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and vibrant local culture. Ojochal has become a foodie destination while still maintaining a laid-back vibe. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a taste of fine dining and Costa Rican hospitality, Ojochal has something for everybody.


The primary suite retreat looks out over the jungle and ocean and is equipped with a large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate water closet, bathtub and shower. There is a private outdoor shower with entrance to the master bath. The other guest suites all have ample room and are thoughtfully laid

out. A good size laundry area is centrally located.


Convenience at your fingertips:

  • Guests receive full access to The Perezoso Fitness and Wellness Center which is next door An air conditioned, luxury gym including a lap pool, yoga & fitness classes. 2 Personal Training sessions included in your stay.
  • Walking distance to a spa, grocery store & restaurants.
  • Less than 5 minutes off the Costenera Highway
  • Less than a 10-minute drive to swim or surf in the Pacific or taking a boat to Cano island for some of the best snorkeling in Costa Rico!

Not available for Christmas, New Years, or Easter.

Expires 1 year from purchase (Sept 2026)


VALUED AT: $3500

Donated by: Kate Brandt and Oliver Van Dierdonck

$50

Starting bid

$100 Clockwork Gift Card


VALUED AT: $100

Donated By: Clockwork

$20

Starting bid

$50 Clockwork Gift Card


VALUED AT: $50

Donated By: Clockwork

"Nuances of Being" by Erin Ives
$300

Starting bid

"Nuances of Being" mixed media

Size: 21x18x2


VALUED AT: $600

Donated By: Erin Ives

George Bireline Revisited Artwork
$1,000

Starting bid

George Bireline Revisited; April 1999; Artist: George Bireline (1923-2002) Acrylic on paper.


Image size: 8.5 x 11.75 inches

Frame size: 17.25 x 21.25 inches


VALUED AT: $1,300

Donated by: Robert Lowder

"City" by Robert George Rankin
$700

Starting bid

"City", Acrylic

Size: 36x36


VALUED AT: $1100

Donated By: Robert George Rankin

"Edges" by Jason Craighead
$1,500

Starting bid

“Edges”
Size: 38 x 32
Acrylic, oil pastel, graphite, spray paint, footprints, collage of canvas and paper on canvas 2025


VALUED AT: $8000

Donated By: Jason Craighead

NCSU Athletics Bundle
$300

Starting bid

3 tickets and 1 parking pass to Nov 21st NCSU vs FL State game

1 - $100 Hillsborough St Gift Card

Hillsborough St Merchant Bundle valued at $100

Must be 21+

VALUED AT: $450

Donated By: Live It Up Hillsborough Street

NC Symphony Experience
$100

Starting bid

Two great orchestra seats to your choice of any classical or pops concert in the 2025/26 season.


VALUED AT: $150

Donated By: NC Symphony

1-Night Stay at The Umstead
$300

Starting bid

Overnight stay in a premier guest room and breakfast for two at Heron's (excludes alcohol and gratuity). Valid thru Sept 17, 2026.


VALUED AT: $430

Donated By: The Umstead Hotel

Hell's Kitchen at DPAC
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to Hell's Kitchen at DPAC on Feb 18th.

Sec 1 | Row B | Seat 129 - 130

Parking pass included.


VALUED AT: $330

Donated By: Jodi Schwartz

Acupuncture Bundle from Aurum Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine
$80

Starting bid

Acupuncture Session for stress relief plus cupping and red light therapy at Aurum Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine.


VALUED AT: $180

Donated By: Hedy Moreno

Bourbon Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Bourbon Bundle: 1 bottle of Buffalo Trace and 1 bottle of Old Elk


VALUED AT: $120

Donated By: Anonymous

Éphémère, no. 17 by JuJu Green Art
$200

Starting bid

Éphémère, no. 17: Acrylic & gold leaf on wood panel in gold leaf wood frame

Size: 11x11"


VALUED AT: $375

Donated By: JuJu Green Art

Raleigh Greenway Art by Caroline Russell
$200

Starting bid

Raleigh Greenway Art by Caroline Russell


VALUED AT: $375

Donated By: Caroline Russell

"The Quitter" By Pete Sack
$300

Starting bid

"The Quitter" By Pete Sack


Oil & Watercolor on paper


12" x 16"


VALUED AT: $1000

Donated By: Pete Sack

Green & Gold Bauble Vase By: Liz Kelly
$400

Starting bid

High-fired stoneware vase made with a coil + potter’s wheel technique. Finished with a glossy green glaze and kiln-fired, painted gold luster embellishments.


VALUED AT: $800

Donated By: Liz Kelly

$250 Gift Card to Nice Price Books & Records
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to Nice Price Books & Records


VALUED AT: $250

Donated By: Nathan Price

6-60 min Personal Training Sessions with Core Results
$250

Starting bid

Take advantage of 6 - 1 hour long personal training sessions with Core Results.


https://www.coreresults.net/


VALUED AT: $510

Donated by: Core Results

Blowout service at drybar
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a blowout service from drybar.


VALUED AT: $59

Donated by: drybar

"Full Moon Dance" by Marriott Sheldon
$1,500

Starting bid

“Full Moon Dance”
size: 24 x 24
oil on canvas


VALUED AT: $1800

Donated by: Marriott Sheldon

$200 to IndiGlo Aesthetics
$100

Starting bid

$200 towards any aesthetic service at IndiGlo Aesthetics.

https://indigloaesthetics.com/

Must be used by Dec 31, 2025 may not be combined with other specials.


VALUED AT: $200

Donated by: Adrian Blackwell

"Camara" by Peter Marin
$2,000

Starting bid

"Camara" by Peter Marin

Acrylic on canvas

Size: 36"x26'

2022


VALUED AT: $5000

Donated By: Peter Marin

$100 Vidrio Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Vidrio Gift Card


VALUED AT: $100

Donated by: LM Restaurants

$100 Taverna Agora Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Taverna Agora Gift Card


VALUED AT: $100

Donated by: LM Restaurants

$100 Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen Gift Card


VALUED AT: $100

Donated by: LM Restaurants

Art in Motion - Live Painting of Artsplosure Fundraiser
$1,200

Starting bid


Witness artist Christopher Evans (@goodtripinc & @goodtripgallery ) create a live painting right before your eyes while supporting an amazing cause. Don’t miss the chance to experience art in motion and bid on something truly unique!


"Floating House" by Ann Marie Kennedy
$300

Starting bid

Original art piece by Ann Marie Kennedy

Size: 24" x 20"


DONATION ONLY: $50
$50

Starting bid

Donate $50 directly to Artsplosure.


If already bid on, please find the next open donation.

DONATION ONLY: $50
$50

Starting bid

Donate $50 directly to Artsplosure.


If already bid on, please find the next open donation.

DONATION ONLY: $50
$50

Starting bid

Donate $50 directly to Artsplosure.


If already bid on, please find the next open donation.

DONATION ONLY: $100
$100

Starting bid

Donate $100 directly to Artsplosure.


If already bid on, please find the next open donation.

DONATION ONLY: $100
$100

Starting bid

Donate $100 directly to Artsplosure.


If already bid on, please find the next open donation.

DONATION ONLY: $100
$100

Starting bid

Donate $100 directly to Artsplosure.


If already bid on, please find the next open donation.

