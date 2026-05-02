Artsplosure-raleigh Arts Festival
Artsplosure-raleigh Arts Festival has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Artsplosure-raleigh Arts Festival

About this event

Sales closed

Artsplosure Spring 26 Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

150 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601, USA

Dan Nelson - LIVE PAINTING item
Dan Nelson - LIVE PAINTING
$500

Starting bid

You've been watching Dan Nelson paint all evening! Now is your chance to bring home the beautiful painting of this evenings Artsplosure Cocktail event.


VALUED AT: $4000

Donated By: Dan Nelson

"Bloom in Art" item
"Bloom in Art" item
"Bloom in Art"
$150

Starting bid

"Bloom in Art" 8" x 8" oil on canvas original modern art and $100 gift card to Shalimar Studio and Gallery


VALUED AT: $400

Donated By: Michael Meilstrup/Art by Shalimar

"Revive III" by Dain Kim item
"Revive III" by Dain Kim
$450

Starting bid

"Revive III" by Dain Kim

2025

"Revive" draws inspiration from the resilient banana tree - a symbol of renewal and strength. With each season it withers and returns, reminding us of nature's enduring cycles and quiet perseverance.


12" X 24" Acrylic on canvas painting titled


VALUED AT: $700

Donated By: Dain Kim

"Community Garden" by Liz Kelly item
"Community Garden" by Liz Kelly item
"Community Garden" by Liz Kelly item
"Community Garden" by Liz Kelly
$250

Starting bid

"Community Garden"

15.5" tall x 11" at widest point

Vessel wheel-thrown by Liz Kelly and floral adornments added with friends of the pottery studio during a community celebration day! Flowers and garden critters encircle this statement vase while gold accents reflect light and guide the gaze around the piece. Satin white glaze that's topped with hand-painted, kiln-fired gold luster details.


VALUED AT: $600

Donated By: Liz Kelly

"Women of The Sir Walter" by Jamie Schwartz item
"Women of The Sir Walter" by Jamie Schwartz
$500

Starting bid

"Women of The Sir Walter" is a vibrant, maximalist tribute to the lineage of female influence within one of Raleigh’s most storied landmarks. This original work was created to celebrate a passing of the torch; as a woman-owned business prepares to open its doors within the historic Sir Walter Hotel, this painting honors the trailblazing women who occupied those same halls nearly a century ago.

The piece is a visual "scavenger hunt" of progress, weaving together the history of the Sir Walter Cabinet—the powerhouse of women who leveraged their social and civic standing to drive legislative reform, education, and suffrage in North Carolina.

Symbolic "Easter Eggs" include:

  • The Legacy of Change: A "Votes for Women" sash and "Roads & Reform" scrolls represent the civic grit of the hotel’s early female residents.
  • The Social Hub: A "919" teacup serves as a nod to the legendary gatherings where political strategy and community bonds were brewed in equal measure.
  • The Creative Future: Bold, graffiti-inspired patterns and "Palm Beach Chic" aesthetics bridge the gap between 1920s elegance and the inclusive, high-energy creative space the location is becoming today.

This painting is a celebration of women who "change the world" from wherever they stand—whether through the legislative advocacy of the past or the creative empowerment of the present.


Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 16" x 20" (Gold floater frame included)

Style: Contemporary Pop Art / Maximalist


VALUED AT:

Donated By: Jamie Schwartz

Sun Kissed Fall Along the Creek by Ginny Chenet item
Sun Kissed Fall Along the Creek by Ginny Chenet
$500

Starting bid

Sun Kissed Fall Along the Creek by Ginny Chenet 36x36 Acrylic on Canvas


VALUED AT: $2,300

Donated By: Sandra Simpson

Plants & Birds and Things by Erin Ives item
Plants & Birds and Things by Erin Ives
$350

Starting bid

Plants & Birds and Things

21x18x2

Mixed Media: Image Transfer on painted wood with branch in


VALUED AT: $700

Donated By: Erin Ives

"When will this get better?" by Jackie Sanders item
"When will this get better?" by Jackie Sanders
$200

Starting bid

Medium: Acrylic Paint on Panel

Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 2"


VALUED AT: $400

Donated By: Jackie Sanders

"Why is this not enough?" by Jackie Sanders item
"Why is this not enough?" by Jackie Sanders
$200

Starting bid

Medium: Acrylic Paint on Panel

Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 2"


VALUED AT: $400

Donated By: Jackie Sanders

"Sea Sound" by Bob Rankin item
"Sea Sound" by Bob Rankin
$1,000

Starting bid

Title: Sea Sound
Dimensions: 36 x 36 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas


VALUED AT: $3000

Donated By: Bob Rankin

"Dream Garden" by Marriott Sheldon item
"Dream Garden" by Marriott Sheldon
$900

Starting bid

"Dream Garden" oil on canvass 20x24


VALUED AT: $1400

Donated By: Marriott Sheldon

NCMA Patron Membership item
NCMA Patron Membership
$150

Starting bid

Patron members are eligible to receive benefits at more than 1,00 museums across North America. A Patron membership comes with invitations to our annual Patron Party and other special events that celebrate the gift of giving. You will also enjoy free admission to all NCMA and NCMA Winston-Salem exhibitions, early access to event tickets, discounts in the stores and cafes, access to members-only preview days, and so much more! Memberships are good for one year, beginning when the membership is activated and lasting 12 consecutive months.


VALUED AT: $250

Donated By: The NCMA

NC Museum Bundle item
NC Museum Bundle
$100

Starting bid

NC Museum of Natural Sciences gift bag containing an $85 family membership, two tots, and two compostable water bottles made of sugarcane


NC Museum of History $50 gift certificate to the gift shop, a tote bag, and a coffee mug


VALUED AT: $235

Donated By: NC Museum of Natural Sciences


Raleigh Denim Custom Bag: Sashiko Blue item
Raleigh Denim Custom Bag: Sashiko Blue
$100

Starting bid

The Sashiko Tote is made from a heavyweight Japanese indigo sashiko fabric—deep blue, richly textured, and with the kind of density you notice the moment you pick it up.

The fabric weighs in around 11.5 oz and features that signature rice-grain surface, created by tightly woven cotton yarns. Dyed with real indigo before weaving, it carries a subtle, marbled character that will soften and fade with time. Traditionally, sashiko was built for durability—tough enough for work, breathable enough for daily use.

We kept the design just as considered. A straightforward tote with clean lines, reinforced handles, and enough structure to hold its shape without feeling rigid.

Made in our downtown Raleigh, NC workshop.


VALUED AT: $135

Donated By: Raleigh Denim

Hunter Michael Art item
Hunter Michael Art
$50

Starting bid

10.5x13.5 framed

9x12 unframed


VALUED AT: $250

Donated By: Daniel Michael

"Waterspout" by Susan Dahlin item
"Waterspout" by Susan Dahlin
$400

Starting bid

"Waterspout" 24x24 original oil painting; framed


VALUED AT: $900

Donated By: Susan Dahlin

"This is Raleigh" by Autumn DeSantis item
"This is Raleigh" by Autumn DeSantis
$500

Starting bid

The rose is a symbol of love and friendship. "This is Raleigh" is a celebration of love for the beautiful and colorful place that we live. The rose is constructed from hand torn artist papers with acrylic paint layers.


"This is Raleigh" by Autumn DeSantis, 2026

Acrylic and Paper Collage on Canvas

24"x20"


http://www.artistrybyautumn.artspan.com  

@aartddesign


VALUED AT: $500

Donated By: Autumn DeSantis


"Pure You" by Hailey Trasti item
"Pure You" by Hailey Trasti
$1,000

Starting bid

"Pure You"

20x24

acrylic paint on canvas


VALUED AT: $1400

Donated By: Hailey Trasti

So and So Books Gift Card item
So and So Books Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift Card


VALUED AT: $50

Donated By: So and So Books

"You've Come a Long Way, Baby" sculpture by Dan Murphy item
"You've Come a Long Way, Baby" sculpture by Dan Murphy
$800

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind metal sculpture, titled: "You've come a long way, Baby."

24"Hx14"Wx13"D

Tarnish proof. Signed by the artist, Dan Murphy, in his 50th year as a full time sculptor.


www.danmurphysculpture.com 


VALUED AT: $1500

Donated By: Dan Murphy

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!