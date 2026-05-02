Artsplosure Spring 26 Silent Auction Fundraiser

"Women of The Sir Walter" is a vibrant, maximalist tribute to the lineage of female influence within one of Raleigh’s most storied landmarks. This original work was created to celebrate a passing of the torch; as a woman-owned business prepares to open its doors within the historic Sir Walter Hotel, this painting honors the trailblazing women who occupied those same halls nearly a century ago.

The piece is a visual "scavenger hunt" of progress, weaving together the history of the Sir Walter Cabinet—the powerhouse of women who leveraged their social and civic standing to drive legislative reform, education, and suffrage in North Carolina.

Symbolic "Easter Eggs" include:

The Legacy of Change: A "Votes for Women" sash and "Roads & Reform" scrolls represent the civic grit of the hotel’s early female residents.

The Social Hub: A "919" teacup serves as a nod to the legendary gatherings where political strategy and community bonds were brewed in equal measure.

The Creative Future: Bold, graffiti-inspired patterns and "Palm Beach Chic" aesthetics bridge the gap between 1920s elegance and the inclusive, high-energy creative space the location is becoming today.

This painting is a celebration of women who "change the world" from wherever they stand—whether through the legislative advocacy of the past or the creative empowerment of the present.





Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 16" x 20" (Gold floater frame included)

Style: Contemporary Pop Art / Maximalist





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Donated By: Jamie Schwartz