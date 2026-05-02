Artsplosure Spring 26 Silent Auction Fundraiser

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150 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601, USA
Starting bid
You've been watching Dan Nelson paint all evening! Now is your chance to bring home the beautiful painting of this evenings Artsplosure Cocktail event.
VALUED AT: $4000
Donated By: Dan Nelson
Starting bid
"Bloom in Art" 8" x 8" oil on canvas original modern art and $100 gift card to Shalimar Studio and Gallery
VALUED AT: $400
Donated By: Michael Meilstrup/Art by Shalimar
Starting bid
"Revive III" by Dain Kim
2025
"Revive" draws inspiration from the resilient banana tree - a symbol of renewal and strength. With each season it withers and returns, reminding us of nature's enduring cycles and quiet perseverance.
12" X 24" Acrylic on canvas painting titled
VALUED AT: $700
Donated By: Dain Kim
Starting bid
"Community Garden"
15.5" tall x 11" at widest point
Vessel wheel-thrown by Liz Kelly and floral adornments added with friends of the pottery studio during a community celebration day! Flowers and garden critters encircle this statement vase while gold accents reflect light and guide the gaze around the piece. Satin white glaze that's topped with hand-painted, kiln-fired gold luster details.
VALUED AT: $600
Donated By: Liz Kelly
Starting bid
"Women of The Sir Walter" is a vibrant, maximalist tribute to the lineage of female influence within one of Raleigh’s most storied landmarks. This original work was created to celebrate a passing of the torch; as a woman-owned business prepares to open its doors within the historic Sir Walter Hotel, this painting honors the trailblazing women who occupied those same halls nearly a century ago.
The piece is a visual "scavenger hunt" of progress, weaving together the history of the Sir Walter Cabinet—the powerhouse of women who leveraged their social and civic standing to drive legislative reform, education, and suffrage in North Carolina.
Symbolic "Easter Eggs" include:
This painting is a celebration of women who "change the world" from wherever they stand—whether through the legislative advocacy of the past or the creative empowerment of the present.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 16" x 20" (Gold floater frame included)
Style: Contemporary Pop Art / Maximalist
VALUED AT:
Donated By: Jamie Schwartz
Starting bid
Sun Kissed Fall Along the Creek by Ginny Chenet 36x36 Acrylic on Canvas
VALUED AT: $2,300
Donated By: Sandra Simpson
Starting bid
Plants & Birds and Things
21x18x2
Mixed Media: Image Transfer on painted wood with branch in
VALUED AT: $700
Donated By: Erin Ives
Starting bid
Medium: Acrylic Paint on Panel
Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 2"
VALUED AT: $400
Donated By: Jackie Sanders
Starting bid
Medium: Acrylic Paint on Panel
Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 2"
VALUED AT: $400
Donated By: Jackie Sanders
Starting bid
Title: Sea Sound
Dimensions: 36 x 36 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
VALUED AT: $3000
Donated By: Bob Rankin
Starting bid
"Dream Garden" oil on canvass 20x24
VALUED AT: $1400
Donated By: Marriott Sheldon
Starting bid
Patron members are eligible to receive benefits at more than 1,00 museums across North America. A Patron membership comes with invitations to our annual Patron Party and other special events that celebrate the gift of giving. You will also enjoy free admission to all NCMA and NCMA Winston-Salem exhibitions, early access to event tickets, discounts in the stores and cafes, access to members-only preview days, and so much more! Memberships are good for one year, beginning when the membership is activated and lasting 12 consecutive months.
VALUED AT: $250
Donated By: The NCMA
Starting bid
NC Museum of Natural Sciences gift bag containing an $85 family membership, two tots, and two compostable water bottles made of sugarcane
NC Museum of History $50 gift certificate to the gift shop, a tote bag, and a coffee mug
VALUED AT: $235
Donated By: NC Museum of Natural Sciences
Starting bid
The Sashiko Tote is made from a heavyweight Japanese indigo sashiko fabric—deep blue, richly textured, and with the kind of density you notice the moment you pick it up.
The fabric weighs in around 11.5 oz and features that signature rice-grain surface, created by tightly woven cotton yarns. Dyed with real indigo before weaving, it carries a subtle, marbled character that will soften and fade with time. Traditionally, sashiko was built for durability—tough enough for work, breathable enough for daily use.
We kept the design just as considered. A straightforward tote with clean lines, reinforced handles, and enough structure to hold its shape without feeling rigid.
Made in our downtown Raleigh, NC workshop.
VALUED AT: $135
Donated By: Raleigh Denim
Starting bid
10.5x13.5 framed
9x12 unframed
VALUED AT: $250
Donated By: Daniel Michael
Starting bid
"Waterspout" 24x24 original oil painting; framed
VALUED AT: $900
Donated By: Susan Dahlin
Starting bid
The rose is a symbol of love and friendship. "This is Raleigh" is a celebration of love for the beautiful and colorful place that we live. The rose is constructed from hand torn artist papers with acrylic paint layers.
"This is Raleigh" by Autumn DeSantis, 2026
Acrylic and Paper Collage on Canvas
24"x20"
http://www.artistrybyautumn.artspan.com
@aartddesign
VALUED AT: $500
Donated By: Autumn DeSantis
Starting bid
"Pure You"
20x24
acrylic paint on canvas
VALUED AT: $1400
Donated By: Hailey Trasti
Starting bid
$50 gift Card
VALUED AT: $50
Donated By: So and So Books
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind metal sculpture, titled: "You've come a long way, Baby."
24"Hx14"Wx13"D
Tarnish proof. Signed by the artist, Dan Murphy, in his 50th year as a full time sculptor.
VALUED AT: $1500
Donated By: Dan Murphy
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