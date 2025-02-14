Artsville 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. The certificate also holds a $1,500 value at our studio, which can be applied towards larger wall portraits and upgraded finish options. | Donated by Boulay Fine Art Portraiture >> Boulay Fine Art Portraiture portfolio website
FMV = $1,500
1) Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event [located in Brentwood, TN] that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. | Donated by Total Wine & More
2) Bottle of Classic White Beachaven Wine
FMV = $620
1) 4 Admission Tickets to the Ryman Auditorium | Donated by the Ryman Auditorium
*The winner will be mailed the tickets.
2) Recording, Mixing, Mastering and Distribution of one Song | Donated by Granny Sue Records
3) Hatch Show Print Poster
FMV = $555
The rental is located in Newton, IL. 8 guests - 4 bedrooms - 5 beds - 1 bath
https://www.airbnb.com/l/P47NE4AY
*The winner of this getaway will email ArtLink to confirm what days they would like to stay. Maria Haycraft will verify if those dates are available!
FMV = $500
1) 2 Hatch Print Show Posters | Donated by the Hatch Show Print
2) Art Supplies (Bag, pencil, art pad, and pens) | Donated by Jerry's Artarama
3) 2 visitor passes to Frist Art Museum | Donated by Frist Art Museum
4) 20, 8x10 Canvas & 10, 16x20 Canvas | Donated by Michael's
5) Easel | Donated by ArtLink
6) $25 ArtLink Gift Certificate | Donated by ArtLink
FMV = $325
1) Patagonia Merch (Black Hole Cube, & Strataspire Uprisal Hoody) | Donated by Patagonia Nashville
* The winner may exchange the items for a different size or color of the same item. They can call the store and do this virtually if needed.
2) The Adventure Park (2, tickets for 3-hour climb) | Donated by The Adventure Park
3) Gift Card | Donated by K1 Speed Go-Kart
4) Portable Double Camping Hammock (10x6.5 ft)
5) Lightweight Hydration Backpack with 2L Water Bladder
6) 2 Water Bottles Cup
FMV = $315
1) $40 Gift Certificate | Donated by Sam's Nails
2) $125 Gift Card to The Warren MedSpa, Brightening Facial Wash, 3 Free B12 Shots, 2 bags | Donated by The Warren MedSpa
3) High-end Skin Care Ritual, Travel Kit | Donated by Evie Thrift
4) $50 Gift Certificate to Hayden Boutique
FMV = $445
1) $100 Gift Certificate | Donated by River City Clay
2) $25 Gift Card | Donated by Yada on Franklin
3) $25 Gift Card and, ceramic cup, coffee mug | Donated by Mug Shot Coffee Co.
4) $50 Gift Card to Clarksville Collective
5) $70 Gift Card | Donated by Roxy Regional Theatre
6) $40 Gift Certificate | Donated by Edward's Steakhouse
7) Ceramic Teacups
FMV = $330
1) One-month Unlimited Yoga Package | Donated by Root to Rise Hot Yoga
2) 5-class Package | Donated by The Dance Collective of Clarksville
3) Tea Blend and Tea Bags | Donated by Herb Shack
4) doTerra Introductory Kit (Essential Oils), Bath Salts, and $100 Gift Card, pair of cozy socks, and beewax candle | Donated by Total Balance Massage & Wellness
6) One Free B12 Shot | Donated by The Warren MedSpa
7) Bath Robe
FMV = $392
1) 4 Tickets to the Taste of Goo Goo Experience | Donated by Goo Goo Chocolate Co in Nashville, TN >> experiences - Goo Goo Cluster
2) Horse Framed Artwork
FMV = $250
1) *2 Admission Tickets for performances of Attitude or 2025-2026 season. | Donated by the Nashville Ballet >> 25-26 Season Overview — Nashville Ballet
2) Framed Artwork
FMW = $200
1) 4 General Admission Tickets | Donated by the Nashville Zoo
2) Stuffed Giraffe
3) Jellyfish Framed Artwork
FMV = $175
Celebrate teatime the creative way with the Great British Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit. The ultimate sweet treat kit, which lets you sculpt and paint your own British biscuit-shaped coasters and personalized mugs to match. From custard creams to digestives, shape your favorite classic biscuits with air-dry clay, then bring them to life with paint for a truly one-of-a-kind set.
FMV = $100
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
