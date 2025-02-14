eventClosed

Artsville 2025 Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

98 Franklin St, Clarksville, TN 37040, USA

#1 1-hour photo session, up to 5 people item
#1 1-hour photo session, up to 5 people item
#1 1-hour photo session, up to 5 people
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. The certificate also holds a $1,500 value at our studio, which can be applied towards larger wall portraits and upgraded finish options. | Donated by Boulay Fine Art Portraiture >> Boulay Fine Art Portraiture portfolio website


FMV = $1,500

#2 Wine Package item
#2 Wine Package item
#2 Wine Package
$180

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store

Total Wine & More will host an event [located in Brentwood, TN] that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. | Donated by Total Wine & More


2) Bottle of Classic White Beachaven Wine


FMV = $620

#3 Music Package item
#3 Music Package item
#3 Music Package item
#3 Music Package
$165

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) 4 Admission Tickets to the Ryman Auditorium | Donated by the Ryman Auditorium

*The winner will be mailed the tickets.

2) Recording, Mixing, Mastering and Distribution of one Song | Donated by Granny Sue Records

3) Hatch Show Print Poster


FMV = $555

#4 Victorian 2-night Getaway item
#4 Victorian 2-night Getaway item
#4 Victorian 2-night Getaway item
#4 Victorian 2-night Getaway
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The rental is located in Newton, IL. 8 guests - 4 bedrooms - 5 beds - 1 bath

https://www.airbnb.com/l/P47NE4AY


*The winner of this getaway will email ArtLink to confirm what days they would like to stay. Maria Haycraft will verify if those dates are available!


FMV = $500

#5 Art Basket item
#5 Art Basket item
#5 Art Basket item
#5 Art Basket
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) 2 Hatch Print Show Posters | Donated by the Hatch Show Print

2) Art Supplies (Bag, pencil, art pad, and pens) | Donated by Jerry's Artarama

3) 2 visitor passes to Frist Art Museum | Donated by Frist Art Museum

4) 20, 8x10 Canvas & 10, 16x20 Canvas | Donated by Michael's

5) Easel | Donated by ArtLink

6) $25 ArtLink Gift Certificate | Donated by ArtLink


FMV = $325

#6 Adventure Basket item
#6 Adventure Basket item
#6 Adventure Basket item
#6 Adventure Basket
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) Patagonia Merch (Black Hole Cube, & Strataspire Uprisal Hoody) | Donated by Patagonia Nashville
* The winner may exchange the items for a different size or color of the same item. They can call the store and do this virtually if needed.

2) The Adventure Park (2, tickets for 3-hour climb) | Donated by The Adventure Park

3) Gift Card | Donated by K1 Speed Go-Kart

4) Portable Double Camping Hammock (10x6.5 ft)

5) Lightweight Hydration Backpack with 2L Water Bladder

6) 2 Water Bottles Cup


FMV = $315

#7 Beauty & Boutique Basket item
#7 Beauty & Boutique Basket
$130

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) $40 Gift Certificate | Donated by Sam's Nails
2) $125 Gift Card to The Warren MedSpa, Brightening Facial Wash, 3 Free B12 Shots, 2 bags | Donated by The Warren MedSpa
3) High-end Skin Care Ritual, Travel Kit | Donated by Evie Thrift
4) $50 Gift Certificate to Hayden Boutique


FMV = $445

#8 Downtown Date Night Basket item
#8 Downtown Date Night Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) $100 Gift Certificate | Donated by River City Clay

2) $25 Gift Card | Donated by Yada on Franklin

3) $25 Gift Card and, ceramic cup, coffee mug | Donated by Mug Shot Coffee Co.

4) $50 Gift Card to Clarksville Collective

5) $70 Gift Card | Donated by Roxy Regional Theatre

6) $40 Gift Certificate | Donated by Edward's Steakhouse

7) Ceramic Teacups


FMV = $330

#9 Wellness Basket item
#9 Wellness Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) One-month Unlimited Yoga Package | Donated by Root to Rise Hot Yoga
2) 5-class Package | Donated by The Dance Collective of Clarksville
3) Tea Blend and Tea Bags | Donated by Herb Shack
4) doTerra Introductory Kit (Essential Oils), Bath Salts, and $100 Gift Card, pair of cozy socks, and beewax candle | Donated by Total Balance Massage & Wellness

6) One Free B12 Shot | Donated by The Warren MedSpa

7) Bath Robe


FMV = $392

#10 Treats & Trot Package item
#10 Treats & Trot Package item
#10 Treats & Trot Package
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) 4 Tickets to the Taste of Goo Goo Experience | Donated by Goo Goo Chocolate Co in Nashville, TN >> experiences - Goo Goo Cluster

2) Horse Framed Artwork


FMV = $250

#11 Stage & Studio Package item
#11 Stage & Studio Package item
#11 Stage & Studio Package
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) *2 Admission Tickets for performances of Attitude or 2025-2026 season. | Donated by the Nashville Ballet >> 25-26 Season Overview — Nashville Ballet

2) Framed Artwork


FMW = $200

#12 Day at the Zoo & Beyond Package item
#12 Day at the Zoo & Beyond Package item
#12 Day at the Zoo & Beyond Package
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1) 4 General Admission Tickets | Donated by the Nashville Zoo

2) Stuffed Giraffe

3) Jellyfish Framed Artwork


FMV = $175

#13 Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit item
#13 Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Celebrate teatime the creative way with the Great British Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit. The ultimate sweet treat kit, which lets you sculpt and paint your own British biscuit-shaped coasters and personalized mugs to match. From custard creams to digestives, shape your favorite classic biscuits with air-dry clay, then bring them to life with paint for a truly one-of-a-kind set.


FMV = $100

#14 4 Hatch Show Print Posters item
#14 4 Hatch Show Print Posters
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print

#15 Rock n Roll - Hatch Show Print Posters item
#15 Rock n Roll - Hatch Show Print Posters item
#15 Rock n Roll - Hatch Show Print Posters item
#15 Rock n Roll - Hatch Show Print Posters
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print

#16 Bettlejuice - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#16 Bettlejuice - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print

#17 Coco Jones - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#17 Coco Jones - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print

#18 Jukebox - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#18 Jukebox - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print

#19 Santa Ana - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#19 Santa Ana - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing