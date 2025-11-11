Artvango Therapy Silent Auction

The Weekender bag is perfect for short weekend trips. The Weekender features interior open pockets and a small exterior zippered pocket. Versatile snaps on the side allow your Weekender to be longer and narrower or shorter and wider. Comes with detachable shoulder strap and leather handles.





Jon Hart bags are dependable, long-lasting, and guaranteed quality. Quality is assured, as Jon Hart has over 50 years of experience producing high-quality American handcrafted leather bags, travel goods and accessories right here in the beautiful state of Texas.