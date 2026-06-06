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There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt
Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.
This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium navy t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.
Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.
Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.
Product Details
Delivery and Shipping
Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.
There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt
Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.
This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium navy t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.
Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.
Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.
Product Details
Delivery and Shipping
Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.
There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt
Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.
This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium black t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.
Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.
Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.
Product Details
Delivery and Shipping
Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.
There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt
Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.
This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium black t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.
Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.
Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.
Product Details
Delivery and Shipping
Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.
Juneteenth: From Emancipation to Elevation T-Shirt
Celebrate freedom, progress, and possibility with ArtX Merch's exclusive Juneteenth commemorative t-shirt.
Featuring a bold red, gold, and green design, this shirt honors the significance of June 19, 1865—the day news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
The phrase "From Emancipation to Elevation" reflects both our history and our future, recognizing the journey from freedom gained to opportunities created for future generations.
Crafted for comfort and designed to make a statement, this shirt is perfect for Juneteenth celebrations, community events, family gatherings, and everyday wear.
Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.
Product Details
Delivery and Shipping
Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Invest in the future.
Juneteenth: From Emancipation to Elevation T-Shirt
Celebrate freedom, progress, and possibility with ArtX Merch's exclusive Juneteenth commemorative t-shirt.
Featuring a bold red, gold, and green design, this shirt honors the significance of June 19, 1865—the day news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
The phrase "From Emancipation to Elevation" reflects both our history and our future, recognizing the journey from freedom gained to opportunities created for future generations.
Crafted for comfort and designed to make a statement, this shirt is perfect for Juneteenth celebrations, community events, family gatherings, and everyday wear.
Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.
Product Details
Delivery and Shipping
Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Invest in the future.
Shipping (1–3 Shirts)
Flat-Rate Shipping – $6
Have your order shipped anywhere in the United States for a flat rate of $6 per order (up to 3 shirts). Orders will be processed and mailed after production is complete. Tracking information will be provided when available.
For orders for 13 or more shirts contact ArtXecute at [email protected].
Flat-Rate Shipping – $12
Have your order shipped anywhere in the United States for a flat rate of $12 per order (up to 8 shirts). Orders will be processed and mailed after production is complete. Tracking information will be provided when available.
For orders for 13 or more shirts contact ArtXecute at [email protected].
Flat-Rate Shipping – $16
Have your order shipped anywhere in the United States for a flat rate of $16 per order (up to 12 shirts). Orders will be processed and mailed after production is complete. Tracking information will be provided when available.
For orders for 13 or more shirts contact ArtXecute at [email protected].
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