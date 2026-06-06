There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt





Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.





This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium navy t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.





Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.





Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.





Product Details

Premium navy t-shirt

Soft, comfortable fit

Unisex sizing

Front design: There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™

Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.

Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)

Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout .

Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.