ArtXecute

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ArtXecute

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ArtX Merch

There Is Gold in Goldsboro Navy Tee item
There Is Gold in Goldsboro Navy Tee
$15

There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt


Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.


This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium navy t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.


Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.


Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.


Product Details

  • Premium navy t-shirt
  • Soft, comfortable fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Front design: There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™
  • Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

  • Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.
  • Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)
  • Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout.

Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.

There Is Gold in Goldsboro Navy Tee item
There Is Gold in Goldsboro Navy Tee
$18

There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt


Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.


This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium navy t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.


Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.


Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.


Product Details

  • Premium navy t-shirt
  • Soft, comfortable fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Front design: There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™
  • Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

  • Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.
  • Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)
  • Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout.

Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.

There Is Gold in Goldsboro Black Tee item
There Is Gold in Goldsboro Black Tee
$15

There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt


Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.


This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium black t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.


Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.


Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.


Product Details

  • Premium black t-shirt
  • Soft, comfortable fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Front design: There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™
  • Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

  • Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.
  • Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)
  • Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout.

Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.

There Is Gold in Goldsboro Black Tee item
There Is Gold in Goldsboro Black Tee
$18

There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ T-Shirt


Show your pride. Rep Goldsboro.


This exclusive ArtX Merch design features our signature There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™ message on a premium black t-shirt. More than a shirt, it's a celebration of the people, places, and potential that make our community special.


Made with a soft, comfortable feel and designed for everyday wear, this shirt is perfect for community events, school functions, casual outings, or simply showing your Goldsboro pride wherever you go.


Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.


Product Details

  • Premium black t-shirt
  • Soft, comfortable fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Front design: There Is GOLD in Goldsboro™
  • Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

  • Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.
  • Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)
  • Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout.

Wear Gold. Live Gold. Be Goldsboro.

ArtXecute's Commemorative Juneteenth Tee item
ArtXecute's Commemorative Juneteenth Tee
$15

Juneteenth: From Emancipation to Elevation T-Shirt


Celebrate freedom, progress, and possibility with ArtX Merch's exclusive Juneteenth commemorative t-shirt.


Featuring a bold red, gold, and green design, this shirt honors the significance of June 19, 1865—the day news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.


The phrase "From Emancipation to Elevation" reflects both our history and our future, recognizing the journey from freedom gained to opportunities created for future generations.


Crafted for comfort and designed to make a statement, this shirt is perfect for Juneteenth celebrations, community events, family gatherings, and everyday wear.


Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.


Product Details

  • Premium black t-shirt
  • Soft, comfortable fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Full-color Juneteenth design
  • Features "From Emancipation to Elevation"
  • Commemorates Juneteenth and the year 1865
  • Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

  • Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.
  • Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)
  • Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout.

Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Invest in the future.

ArtXecute's Commemorative Juneteenth Tee item
ArtXecute's Commemorative Juneteenth Tee
$18

Juneteenth: From Emancipation to Elevation T-Shirt


Celebrate freedom, progress, and possibility with ArtX Merch's exclusive Juneteenth commemorative t-shirt.


Featuring a bold red, gold, and green design, this shirt honors the significance of June 19, 1865—the day news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.


The phrase "From Emancipation to Elevation" reflects both our history and our future, recognizing the journey from freedom gained to opportunities created for future generations.


Crafted for comfort and designed to make a statement, this shirt is perfect for Juneteenth celebrations, community events, family gatherings, and everyday wear.


Every purchase supports ArtXecute's mission of providing arts education opportunities to local youth through theatre productions, workshops, and creative learning experiences.


Product Details

  • Premium black t-shirt
  • Soft, comfortable fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Full-color Juneteenth design
  • Features "From Emancipation to Elevation"
  • Commemorates Juneteenth and the year 1865
  • Supports ArtXecute's youth arts programs

Delivery and Shipping

  • Free pickup at the ArtXecute booth during the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 between 3-6 p.m. in downtown Goldsboro.
  • Free local pickup in Goldsboro (pickup instructions will be provided after purchase)
  • Can't make it to pickup? No problem! We can ship your order anywhere in the United States for a flat shipping fee. Simply select the shipping option during checkout.

Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Invest in the future.

Shipping & Handling for 1-3 Shirts item
Shipping & Handling for 1-3 Shirts
$6

Shipping (1–3 Shirts)


Flat-Rate Shipping – $6


Have your order shipped anywhere in the United States for a flat rate of $6 per order (up to 3 shirts). Orders will be processed and mailed after production is complete. Tracking information will be provided when available.


For orders for 13 or more shirts contact ArtXecute at [email protected].

0
Shipping & Handling for 4-8 Shirts item
Shipping & Handling for 4-8 Shirts
$12

Flat-Rate Shipping – $12


Have your order shipped anywhere in the United States for a flat rate of $12 per order (up to 8 shirts). Orders will be processed and mailed after production is complete. Tracking information will be provided when available.


For orders for 13 or more shirts contact ArtXecute at [email protected].

0
Shipping & Handling for 9-12 Shirts item
Shipping & Handling for 9-12 Shirts
$16

Flat-Rate Shipping – $16


Have your order shipped anywhere in the United States for a flat rate of $16 per order (up to 12 shirts). Orders will be processed and mailed after production is complete. Tracking information will be provided when available.


For orders for 13 or more shirts contact ArtXecute at [email protected].

0
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