Arty Party — Sponsorships

Complementary tickets for 10 with reserved front & center table w/ bottles of champagne at table and 20 drink tickets, 1 minute business/individual video, presenting sponsor banner, recognition from the stage during the program, sponsor recognition w/ logo on printed materials, social media, website, special guest for on-stage improv, name the event’s signature cocktail.





• NOTE: The tip to the Zeffy platform, which runs our event, is optional and allows this service to be free for our nonprofit. To opt out, simply select "other" in the dropdown menu and change your amount to zero.