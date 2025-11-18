ARU Drag 2026 Presents || ACT UP: A Queer History Lesson

1110 Barton Springs Rd

Austin, TX 78704, USA

Ally Sponsor
$100

Standing beside us.


Your contribution helps with printed materials, outreach, and community engagement.


Recognition Includes:

💙 Name listed on event program + social media


💙 1 general admission ticket


💙 Digital thank-you for all Sponsors

Activist Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fueling the movement.


Your sponsorship directly supports artist/hair/makeup stipends, costume, and stage design.


Recognition Includes:


💛 Name/logo on event page, program, and select signage


💛 2 general admission tickets


💛 Onstage thank-you shoutout


💛 Individual Instagram story highlight


Trailblazer Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Paving the way.


Your impact is bold. This level uplifts performers, underwrites production needs & pushes creative boundaries for a night to remember.


Recognition Includes:


❤️ Medium logo on all digital + printed promo


❤️ 4 reserved VIP Tickets


❤️ Featured sponsor highlight on social media


❤️ Optional vendor table at event


❤️ Verbal recognition during the show

Legends Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Built on pride. Remembered with purpose.


This is more than sponsorship, it’s a statement.

You help anchor this event to ensure our community thrives, boldly and visibly.


Recognition Includes:


💜 Premier logo placement on all print, digital, and stage materials


💜 6 VIP seats + exclusive meet-and-greet with cast


💜 Full-length social media spotlight + email newsletter feature


💜 Opportunity to speak or present at the show


💜 Recognition in press materials and future ARU events


💜 Legacy Award plaque presented at the show

Add a donation for Austin Round Up

$

