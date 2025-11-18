ARU Drag 2026 Presents || ACT UP: A Queer History Lesson

Standing beside us.
Your contribution helps with printed materials, outreach, and community engagement.
Recognition Includes:
💙 Name listed on event program + social media
💙 1 general admission ticket
💙 Digital thank-you for all Sponsors
Fueling the movement.
Your sponsorship directly supports artist/hair/makeup stipends, costume, and stage design.
Recognition Includes:
💛 Name/logo on event page, program, and select signage
💛 2 general admission tickets
💛 Onstage thank-you shoutout
💛 Individual Instagram story highlight
Paving the way.
Your impact is bold. This level uplifts performers, underwrites production needs & pushes creative boundaries for a night to remember.
Recognition Includes:
❤️ Medium logo on all digital + printed promo
❤️ 4 reserved VIP Tickets
❤️ Featured sponsor highlight on social media
❤️ Optional vendor table at event
❤️ Verbal recognition during the show
Built on pride. Remembered with purpose.
This is more than sponsorship, it’s a statement.
You help anchor this event to ensure our community thrives, boldly and visibly.
Recognition Includes:
💜 Premier logo placement on all print, digital, and stage materials
💜 6 VIP seats + exclusive meet-and-greet with cast
💜 Full-length social media spotlight + email newsletter feature
💜 Opportunity to speak or present at the show
💜 Recognition in press materials and future ARU events
💜 Legacy Award plaque presented at the show
