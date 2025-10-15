Arvada Sunrise Rotary

Offered by

Arvada Sunrise Rotary

About this shop

Arvada Sunrise Rotary's Holiday Pie and Cake Shop

Pumpkin Pie item
Pumpkin Pie
$32

Home baked Pumpkin Pie just right for the holidays!

Your pie will be baked and then frozen. You will be provided reheating instructions with your order.

Apple Pie item
Apple Pie
$32

Home made and made with delicious apples.

Your pie will be baked and then frozen. You will be provided reheating instructions with your order.

Pumpkin Bread Loaf item
Pumpkin Bread Loaf
$22

One (1) loaf of pumpkin bread sure to win your loved ones over the holidays.

Your loaf will be baked and then frozen. You will be provided reheating instructions with your order.

Coffee Cake Loaf item
Coffee Cake Loaf
$22

One (1) loaf a sure winner for that holiday breakfast. Made with delicious brown sugar and cinnamon.

Your loaf will be baked and then frozen. You will be provided reheating instructions with your order.

Add a donation for Arvada Sunrise Rotary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!